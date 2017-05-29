Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: Memorial Day, Beer Run, and Taste of the Gables

EXPAND Enjoy grill specials for Memorial Day. courtesy of Grove Bay Hospitality

Happy Memorial Day Monday, Miami. Enjoy what's new in town this week, from Memorial Day specials across the city, to a beer run at Concrete Beach, Taste of the Gables, and Tap 42's opening in Midtown.

Courtesy of Brimstone

Celebrate Memorial Day in Miami

All day Monday, May 29

Memorial Day marks the unofficial start of summer. While the rest of the country breaks out their swimsuits and barbecue tongs for the first taste of good weather, Miamians are already dealing with sweltering heat. The good news is, Memorial Day brings a medley of beach outings, barbecues, brunch, and beer. Here is our guide to making this year's holiday the best ever.

Masson Liang

Tech, Beats, and Bytes at the Wynwood Yard

6 p.m. Monday, May 29; free

Hang out at the Wynwood Yard during the evening on Memorial Day for Tech, Beats, and Bytes, a funky networking event where attendees jam out to old school R&B and hip-hop while they nibble on small bites and meet other locals. The event caters to those involved with industries such as music and technology, but welcomes all.

Concrete Beach Brewery

Concrete Cavalry Run Club at Concrete Beach Brewery

7 p.m. Wednesday, May 31; free

Calling all runners. On the last Wednesday of each month, Concrete Beach Brewery teams up with Miami's running store Footworks for a three-mile run around Wynwood. It starts and finishes at the Social Hall, which means runners can snag $4 brews post workout. The event is open to all running levels.

EXPAND World Red Eye

Taste of the Gables at Coral Gables Museum

6:30 p.m. Thursday, June 1; $45 to $65

Coral Gables has more restaurants per square mile than almost any other neighborhood in Miami, so deciding where to eat when you’re there can be daunting. If you're more of a toe-in-the-water type than a dive-in-headfirst person, Taste of the Gables might help with your dining dilemma. A dozen or more restaurants will serve samples alongside live music, wine, and cocktails while vying for the coveted Best Taste award. Aside from being a swanky way to spend your Thursday night, the event is sure to provide some answers for future dining-out conundrums.

Photo by Michael Saechang/Flickr CC 2.0

Support the American Cancer Society at Chipotle

During lunch and dinner, Thursday, June 1; prices vary

On Thursday, half of all sales from Chipotle restaurants across Miami will benefit the American Cancer Society, an organization dedicated to freeing the world from cancer. Between 10:45 a.m. and 10 p.m., restaurants across Southeast Florida will donate 50 percent of proceeds to the ACS from customers who bring in a fundraiser flyer, show an ACS social media post, or mention the fundraiser at the register.

Tap 42's flagship opened in Fort Lauderdale in 2011. Photo courtesy of Tap 42

Tap 42 Now Open in Midtown

The newest addition to the Tap & Co. family, Tap 42, located on the corner of NE 33rd St. and First Ave., is now open. The 6,150-square-foot establishment boasts a bar and food program slightly different from those at its sister establishments in Fort Lauderdale, Coral Gables, and Boca Raton but still offers some of the more familiar gastropub-style fare with vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free offerings. For beer lovers, the standard selection of more than 40 craft brews is available on tap, but foodies can also seek out several new Tap 42 menu items unique to the midtown restaurant. Exclusive items include the rainbow sushi bowl ($18), with tuna, whitefish, salmon, avocado, cucumber, scallion, and sushi rice; hand-battered fish and chips ($16.50), fried grouper with herb fries, malt vinegar, and a roasted jalapeño tartar sauce; and several selections that feature simply grilled meat or fish, such as the California chopped chicken bowl ($17.50), a grilled free-range chicken breast served with cilantro rice, charred corn, guacamole, tomato, black beans, and a house-made salsa.

