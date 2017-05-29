menu

Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: Memorial Day, Beer Run, and Taste of the Gables

Macchialina Summer Series Features Pizza, Oysters, and Prosecco


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: Memorial Day, Beer Run, and Taste of the Gables

Monday, May 29, 2017 at 9 a.m.
By Clarissa Buch
Enjoy grill specials for Memorial Day.EXPAND
Enjoy grill specials for Memorial Day.
courtesy of Grove Bay Hospitality
A A

Happy Memorial Day Monday, Miami. Enjoy what's new in town this week, from Memorial Day specials across the city, to a beer run at Concrete Beach, Taste of the Gables, and Tap 42's opening in Midtown.

Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: Memorial Day, Beer Run, and Taste of the Gables
Courtesy of Brimstone

Celebrate Memorial Day in Miami
All day Monday, May 29
Memorial Day marks the unofficial start of summer. While the rest of the country breaks out their swimsuits and barbecue tongs for the first taste of good weather, Miamians are already dealing with sweltering heat. The good news is, Memorial Day brings a medley of beach outings, barbecues, brunch, and beer. Here is our guide to making this year's holiday the best ever.

Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: Memorial Day, Beer Run, and Taste of the Gables
Masson Liang

Tech, Beats, and Bytes at the Wynwood Yard
6 p.m. Monday, May 29; free
Hang out at the Wynwood Yard during the evening on Memorial Day for Tech, Beats, and Bytes, a funky networking event where attendees jam out to old school R&B and hip-hop while they nibble on small bites and meet other locals. The event caters to those involved with industries such as music and technology, but welcomes all.

Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: Memorial Day, Beer Run, and Taste of the Gables
Concrete Beach Brewery

Concrete Cavalry Run Club at Concrete Beach Brewery
7 p.m. Wednesday, May 31; free
Calling all runners. On the last Wednesday of each month, Concrete Beach Brewery teams up with Miami's running store Footworks for a three-mile run around Wynwood. It starts and finishes at the Social Hall, which means runners can snag $4 brews post workout. The event is open to all running levels.

Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: Memorial Day, Beer Run, and Taste of the GablesEXPAND
World Red Eye

Taste of the Gables at Coral Gables Museum
6:30 p.m. Thursday, June 1; $45 to $65
Coral Gables has more restaurants per square mile than almost any other neighborhood in Miami, so deciding where to eat when you’re there can be daunting. If you're more of a toe-in-the-water type than a dive-in-headfirst person, Taste of the Gables might help with your dining dilemma. A dozen or more restaurants will serve samples alongside live music, wine, and cocktails while vying for the coveted Best Taste award. Aside from being a swanky way to spend your Thursday night, the event is sure to provide some answers for future dining-out conundrums.

Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: Memorial Day, Beer Run, and Taste of the Gables
Photo by Michael Saechang/Flickr CC 2.0

Support the American Cancer Society at Chipotle
During lunch and dinner, Thursday, June 1; prices vary
On Thursday, half of all sales from Chipotle restaurants across Miami will benefit the American Cancer Society, an organization dedicated to freeing the world from cancer. Between 10:45 a.m. and 10 p.m., restaurants across Southeast Florida will donate 50 percent of proceeds to the ACS from customers who bring in a fundraiser flyer, show an ACS social media post, or mention the fundraiser at the register.

Tap 42's flagship opened in Fort Lauderdale in 2011.
Tap 42's flagship opened in Fort Lauderdale in 2011.
Photo courtesy of Tap 42

Tap 42 Now Open in Midtown
The newest addition to the Tap & Co. family, Tap 42, located on the corner of NE 33rd St. and First Ave., is now open. The 6,150-square-foot establishment boasts a bar and food program slightly different from those at its sister establishments in Fort Lauderdale, Coral Gables, and Boca Raton but still offers some of the more familiar gastropub-style fare with vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free offerings. For beer lovers, the standard selection of more than 40 craft brews is available on tap, but foodies can also seek out several new Tap 42 menu items unique to the midtown restaurant. Exclusive items include the rainbow sushi bowl ($18), with tuna, whitefish, salmon, avocado, cucumber, scallion, and sushi rice; hand-battered fish and chips ($16.50), fried grouper with herb fries, malt vinegar, and a roasted jalapeño tartar sauce; and several selections that feature simply grilled meat or fish, such as the California chopped chicken bowl ($17.50), a grilled free-range chicken breast served with cilantro rice, charred corn, guacamole, tomato, black beans, and a house-made salsa.

Related Stories

Clarissa Buch
When it comes to eating in South Florida, Clarissa Buch explains it all. Named a “Local Expert” by Tasting Table, Clarissa Buch writes about Miami’s food and culture for local and national publications. You can find her inside various restaurants where she asks, photographs, and eats way too much (in that order).
Use Current Location

Related Locations

miles
The Wynwood Yard
More Info
More Info

56 NW 29th St
Miami, Florida 33127

305-447-8678

thewynwoodyard.com

miles
Concrete Beach Brewery
More Info
More Info

325 NW 24th St.
Miami, Florida 33127

305-205-9983

www.masterbreweracademy.com

miles
Coral Gables Museum
More Info
More Info

285 Aragon Ave.
Coral Gables, FL 33134

305-603-8067

www.coralgablesmuseum.org

miles
Chipotle Mexican Grill
More Info
More Info

14776 Biscayne Blvd.
North Miami, FL 33181

305-947-2779

www.chipotle.com

miles
Tap 42 Midtown Miami
More Info
More Info

3301 NE First Ave.
Miami, FL 33137

305-709-5000

tap42.com

In Case You Missed It

Popular Stories

 

Sponsor Content

©2017 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >