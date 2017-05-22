Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: New Impero Burger, Fresh Market Opening, and a 20,000-Square-Foot Bowling Alley

EXPAND Close out National Burger Month with the new Impero at Pizza & Burger. Courtesy of Pizza & Burger

Happy Monday, Miami. Enjoy what's new in town this week, including the opening of King's Bowl — a 20,000-square-foot bowling, dining, and cocktail venue — as well as a new Fresh Market location in CityPlace Doral, Indie Film Night at Lincoln's Beard Brewing Co., an Italian-influenced burger at Pizza & Burger for National Burger Month, and a Lucy Buffet book signing.

Last Chance for Burger Month at Pizza & Burger

Through the end of May

Today, Monday, May 22, marks the last full week of National Burger Month. If you haven't sampled a few of Miami's meaty patties in the past few weeks, now is your last chance. At Pizza & Burger by Michael Mina, find the new Impero burger, created by Food Network’s Chopped judge Scott Conant. Inspired by modern Italian flavors, the $24 burger piles two dry-aged patties, pickled mustard-seed sauce, truffle aioli, fontina cheese, lettuce, and tomato onto a sesame-seed brioche bun. Fifteen percent of sales of the Impero will benefit Keep Memory Alive.

Courtesy of Books & Books

Gumbo Love's Lucy Buffett at Books & Books

6:30 p.m. Monday, May 22; book costs $30

Chef and restaurateur Lucy Buffett will bring some Gulf Coast flavor to Miami when she visits Coral Gables' Books & Books for a discussion about her newest cookbook, Gumbo Love: Recipes for Gulf Coast Cooking, Entertaining, and Savoring the Good Life. Buffett, the sister of Jimmy Buffett, draws inspiration from seaside and coastal living for her cooking and shares more than 100 recipes including plenty of gumbos and deep-fried plates. With Caribbean, Cajun, Cuban, Mexican, Old Florida, and creole flavors, Buffett presents the tastiest Gulf Coast recipes beyond New Orleans standbys.

Courtesy of King's Bowl

King’s Bowl Grand Opening at CityPlace Doral

6 p.m. Monday, May 22; free

Bowling, dining, and cocktail venue Kings Bowl Doral will celebrate the grand opening of its 20,000-square-foot complex tonight. It offers 14 ten-pin bowling lanes, four private bowling lanes, a full-service lounge called the Rum Room, and private dining and karaoke space in the Flamingo Room. The first 250 guests will receive a free year of bowling, which includes two games each month for a year. All other guests will get a raffle ticket; ten lucky winners will receive $100 gift cards.



EXPAND Jessica Gibbs

Indie Film Night at Lincoln's Beard Brewing Co.

6:30 p.m. Monday, May 22; free

Head to Lincoln's Beard for a double feature of movies by the local filmmaking twins Daniel and Lazaro Nuñez. The showing includes two flicks — Rennaisance and Undead Apocalypse — plus the premiere of the brothers' latest short film, Last Judgement. As you watch, enjoy a selection of cold brews. The screening begins at 7 p.m.; guests are encouraged to arrive 30 minutes early.

EXPAND Courtesy of Semilla Eatery

Street Food Fight at Semilla Eatery & Bar

8 p.m. Tuesday, May 23; $35

A street-food fight might sound like a terrible way to end a drunken evening — images of tacos flying in front of a food truck come to mind — but not in the case of Semilla Eatery & Bar's Street Food Fight. This fight is the food-competition kind. Naked Taco's Ralph Pagano and Bodega's Bernie Matz will stand off for culinary greatness while guests munch on a selection of street snacks and cocktails. Judged by tastemakers Sara Liss, Carla Torres, and New Times' Laine Doss, the winner will battle Semilla chef Frederic Joulin for the Street Food Fight crown.

Photo via the Fresh Market

The Fresh Market Opens at CityPlace Doral

7:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 24

This Wednesday, the Fresh Market will open its newest location, in CityPlace Doral. The store will offer a variety of fresh food, including a full-service meat counter, a seafood bar, and a large selection of farm-fresh produce. Drawing inspiration from its neighborhood, the store will incorporate elements in both English and Spanish, with signage that designates each department to guide shoppers in their desired direction. The opening celebration will include chef demonstrations, in-store samplings, live entertainment, special deals, and giveaways through Sunday, May 28. On opening day, the first 1,000 guests will receive reusable shopping bags, and the first 50 guests will win a free meal for four from the Fresh Market’s Little Big Meal program. All day Wednesday, stop by the store's 75-pound wheel of Parmigiano-Reggiano, known as the “King of Italian Cheeses,” for a complimentary tasting. For more information, visit thefreshmarket.com.

EXPAND Matcha smoothie Courtesy of Raw Juce

Try a Matcha Smoothie at Raw Juce in Coral Gables

Thursday, May 25, at Raw Juce, 1430 S. Dixie Hwy.

Raw Juce will unveil its third Miami-Dade storefront this Thursday. The Palm Beach-based juice and smoothie bar will open inside a Coral Gables strip mall (1430 S. Dixie Hwy.) steps from Shake Shack, Green Monkey Yoga, and Spring Chicken. With the launch of the Coral Gables store come two new menu items: a matcha smoothie and a matcha bowl. Besides juice, there's also a bevy of smoothies ($9 to $13.50), açaí bowls ($10.50 to $13.50), raw oatmeal ($6), salads, and raw desserts. Munch on bites such as raw cashew butter cups, made with coconut oil and sea salt; banana cinnamon crunch raw oatmeal parfait, which blends bananas, almond milk, cinnamon, and honey; and a range of açaí bowls that mix ingredients such as goji berries, honey, mango, strawberries, bee pollen, and protein. All of Raw Juce's products are 100 percent USDA-certified organic.

EXPAND Courtesy of Lobster Bar Sea Grille

Twilight Menu at Lobster Bar Sea Grille

5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday through Friday

In April, Lobster Bar Sea Grille opened in South Beach at 404 Washington Ave. in the former China Grill space. The upscale seafood emporium has a sister restaurant in Fort Lauderdale and is one of 13 eateries owned by Atlanta-based Buckhead Life Restaurant Group. The award-winning company also owns Chops Lobster Bar & City Fish Market in Boca Raton. Monday through Friday from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., visit the restaurant for its Twilight Menu, where wine and spirits are $10 and cocktails are $12, along with a variety of small plates including $1.49 Blue Pointe oysters on ice, hashed potato tots in truffle blue cheese aioli ($7.25), and a wild mushroom and Gruyère cheese tart ($12.50). For more information, visit lobsterbarseagrillemiami.com or call 305-377-2675.

