Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: Edukos Opening, Daiquiri Competition, and a Chocolate and Art Show

EXPAND Try arepas topped with chicken salad at newly-opened Edukos. Courtesy of Edukos

Happy Monday, Miami. Enjoy what's new in town this week, from the opening of Venezuelan-American gastropub Edukos in Little Havana, to a daiquiri competition at LILT Lounge, craft beer week at the Rusty Bucket, a chocolate and art show at Wynwood Warehouse Project, and a wine and spirits dinner at BLT Prime Doral.

EXPAND The smoked greens, which stuffs zucchini with smoked vegetables, herbs, and cheese, on top of a potato cake. Courtesy of Edukos

Edukos Is Now Open in Little Havana

Edukos, a Venezuelan-American gastropub, is now open for dinner at 1701 W. Flagler St. in Little Havana Tuesday through Saturday from 5 p.m. to midnight. On the menu, find a balance of American and Venezuelan flavors, like an arepa topped with chicken salad. He plans to rotate food and drink offerings eight to ten times a year, giving people a reason to come back for an opportunity to forge new culinary experiences. Food and drink highlights include a rosemary-and-thyme-infused guava sparkling cocktail served alongside a portion of poutine — French fries topped with cheese curd and asado negro gravy — or a cold beer with alligator sliders drizzled with blueberry chutney, sriracha mayonnaise, and salsa criolla. Other plates include the smoked greens, where zucchini is stuffed with smoked vegetables, herbs, and cheese, and placed atop a crispy potato cake; biscuit bites filled with chicha; and tequeños, Venezuelan-style cheese sticks served with cilantro aioli.

Courtesy of Lilt Lounge

Daiquiri Competition at Lilt Lounge

7 p.m. Monday, May 15; $5

Spencer Taliaferro, lead bartender at Lilt Lounge, is hosting a fundraising competition to celebrate World Cocktail Day onn Monday, May 15th. The lounge's daiquiri competition will feature 10 of Miami’s best bartenders from restaurants and bars including Employees Only, Baby Jane, and the Social Club. The bartenders will compete to make the best daiquiri, with a portion of all cocktail sales benefiting Chefs Cycle No Kid Hungry. The event is open to the public. Entrance fee is $5, which allows guests to vote for the evening’s People’s Choice award. Small bites will be provided and Epic’s resident DJ Kristian Caro will provide live entertainment.

EXPAND Courtesy of The Betsy

Breakfast Arts Salon With Rena Kraut at The Betsy Hotel

9:30 a.m. Monday, May 15; free

One might think it strange that a major cultural locus in Miami is a hotel on South Beach. But in the Magic City, hotels are like churches, and the Betsy is a cathedral. This week, it will welcome the founder and executive director of the Cuban American Youth Orchestra, Rena Kraut, to its regular series Breakfast Arts Salon. Kraut works to connect high-schoolers with musical talent across the Caribbean. A worthy cause, a breakfast, and a salon steps from the sand and waves? A perfect reason to call in late for work Monday morning.

EXPAND Photo by Monica McGivern

Craft Beer Week at the Rusty Bucket

Monday, May 15 through Sunday, May 21

Celebrate American Craft Beer Week with craft beer buckets at the Rusty Bucket in Doral. From May 15 through May 21, stop by the Doral location to share a bucket of five beers for $20 or a pizza and pint for $14. While you're there, try the restaurant's signature beer cheese soup made with Rogue Dead Guy Ale. Specials are available all day long.

Pablo Castro

Chocolate and Art Show at Wynwood Warehouse Project

8 p.m. Thursday, May 18; $10

Sometimes people need to be bribed into looking at art. But if the prospects of looking über-cool, getting free drinks, and being immortalized through art after becoming a painter's lover aren't enough to lure you to your nearest gallery, the Chocolate and Art Show has another angle: free treats from artisan chocolatiers. Aside from raising your serotonin levels through cocoa, you'll groove to DJs and bands, cut your sweet tooth with munchies from food trucks, ogle live canvas and body painting, and support Artists for Trauma, a nonprofit that pairs artists and trauma survivors for healing arts activities.

EXPAND Courtesy of Happy Wine

Frita Burger at Happy Wine

Through the end of May; $14.99

Curb your hunger with some vino and a burger at Happy Wine in Coconut Grove. The popular wine shop recently debuted its first frita burger topped with a tasty secret house sauce. Each burger is served with a slide of hand-cut French fries and a glass of red or white wine, or draft beef for $14.99.

Wine and Spirits Dinner at BLT Prime Doral

7 p.m. Thursday, May 18; $95

The steakhouse will host a collaboration dinner with Kobrand Fine Wine & Spirits on Thursday beginning at 7 p.m. Expect a curated, five-course meal with wine pairings by chef de cuisine Dustin Ward. The evening’s featured wines will take guests on a journey through New Zealand, California, and Argentina and finishes with a sweet fortified port. Kobrand’s District Manager for the Miami/Ft. Lauderdale area, Alex Valdes, will be in attendance to narrate guests through the various vintages. Menu highlights include foie gras brûlée, lavender-glazed veal sweetbreads, and a coffee crispy cannelloni. Dinner will take place on the restaurant’s veranda overlooking the famed Blue Monster golf course (weather permitting). Dinner is priced at $95 per person. For reservations, call 305-591-6066.

