Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Weekend: Free Beer and Wine, Tour of Kitchens, and Super Bowl LII

This weekend, Mendez Fuel Westchester offers free wine and beer tastings, the ninth-annual Tour of Kitchens returns to Coral Gables, Nikki Beach offers Sunday brunch to pregame for the Super Bowl, and the Wharf throws an all-day Super Bowl party.

Free Wine and Beer Tastings at Mendez Fuel Westchester. The brothers behind Mendez Fuel, a locally owned gas-station chain known for selling craft beer and filling growlers, have opened their first standalone food-and-drink bar in Westchester. This Friday and Saturday, the shop will host wine and beer tastings, respectively. The wines will be a mix of red and white, and beer will be supplied by Cigar City and Oskar Blues. 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, February 2, and noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, February 3, at Mendez Fuel, 855 SW 97th Ave., Miami; 305-443-2976: fueljuicemiami.com. Admission is free.

Courtesy of Batch Gastropub

Ladies' Night at Batch Gastropub. Friday, women can swing by Batch Gastropub for free spirits and sangria between 9 and 11 p.m. Afterward, take advantage of half-off select drinks until closing. Food is also served until closing. Ladies' night will continue every Friday until further notice. 9 p.m. Friday, February 2, at Batch Gastropub, 30 SW 12th St., Miami; 305-808-5555; batchgastropub.com. Admission is free.

EXPAND Courtesy of Tour of Kitchens

Ninth-Annual Tour of Kitchens in Coral Gables. Spend Saturday touring the most luxurious kitchens in Coral Gables homes. As you move between houses, snack on passed bites and desserts and sip boozy drinks. There will also be chef demos, appliance raffles, and a section to purchase home goods. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, February 3, at 2701 S. Le Jeune Rd., Coral Gables. Tickets cost $60 to $80 via eventbrite.com.

Courtesy Nikki Beach

Super Bowl Pregame Brunch at Nikki Beach. Get ready for the Super Bowl at Nikki Beach's weekly Sunday buffet brunch. In addition to bottomless booze and unlimited bites, there will be a Patriots-and-Eagles-themed color war, football trivial, and blue and green food and drinks. Beginning at 7 p.m, Nikki Beach will offer "Sunday Night Flights": $25 champagne flights with sips of Veuve Clicqout, Veuve Clicqout Rich, Moët & Chandon, and Moët Ice. 11 a.m. Sunday, February 4, at Nikki Beach, 1 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach; 305-538-1111; nikkibeach.com. Admission is free.

Ultimate Super Bowl Experience at the Wharf. Sometimes it's nice to watch the Super Bowl among friends who admit to liking football shamelessly. Hit up the Wharf for exactly that experience, with ten-foot screens broadcasting the game on the Miami River. You can even bring your dogs and kids before sunset. There'll be music by Hushmoney and food by Garcia's Seafood Open-Air Fish Market & Raw Bar, King of Racks BBQ, and the ever-delicious Mojo Donuts. Noon Sunday, February 4, at the Wharf, 114 SW N. River Dr., Miami; 305-906-4000; wharfmiami.com. Admission is free.

Photo by George Martinez

Super Bowl LII Watch Parties in Miami. This Sunday, February 4, the Philadelphia Eagles will take on the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII. If you haven't scored tickets to the game, no worries — nearly every bar and restaurant in Miami is gearing up to host watch parties. There's one for every taste, from poolside bashes to intimate gatherings. Here are Miami's best places to watch the game. A number of breweries are also hosting watch parties. Kickoff is at 6:30 p.m., but most events will begin earlier.

Valeria Lease

Where to Find New England and Philadelphia Grub in Miami. Speaking of the Super Bowl, go beyond the jersey and pay homage to your team with some of these Philadelphia and New England favorites found right in the Magic City. There are lobster rolls at Luke's, Philly cheesesteaks at Philly Grub, and whoopie pies at Sweetness Bakeshop.

