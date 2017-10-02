Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: Iron Fork, Taco Throwdown, and $10 Pasta

This week, sip champagne with a slice of pink coconut cake in support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month; sample tacos and tequila at Canvas; and attend New Times' tenth anniversary of Iron Fork, where more than 50 of the city's top restaurants will offer savory bites and sweet delights.

$10 Pasta at Macchialina. The restaurant's Thursday-night pasta special runs through October, with $10 pasta available 6 to 7:30 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays and until closing Thursdays. House favorites include beet mezzaluna with hazelnuts, brown butter, and ricotta salata; lasagna with short rib and Taleggio cheese; and cavatelli with baby meatballs, porchetta, and pecorino. Through October 31 at 820 Alton Rd., Miami Beach; 305-534-2124; macchialina.com.

EXPAND Courtesy of Icebox Cafe

Pink Champagne and Coconut Cake at Icebox Cafe. Sip champagne with a slice of pink coconut cake in support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The restaurant's South Beach and CityPlace Doral locations will offer the special through October 31. Fifty percent of the proceeds will benefit local charities fighting breast cancer. 5 to 10 p.m. daily through October 31 at 1855 Purdy Ave., Miami Beach; 305-538-8448; iceboxcafe.com, and 3450 NW 83rd Ave., Suite 137, Doral; 786-374-2326.

EXPAND Taquiza is the little taco stand that could — and does. billwisserphoto.com

Taco Tuesday Throwdown at Canvas. In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, sip tequila and mezcal cocktails as you nibble $2 tacos from some of South Florida's favorite joints, including Bodega, Box of Chacos, Tacology, and Taquiza. Electronic pop-duo Afrobeta will take the stage too. Admission is free, but attendees are asked to make a donation to Fondo Unido México's Earthquake Disaster Fund, a nonprofit arm of the United Way. 7 to 10 p.m. Tuesday, October 3, at Canvas, 90 NE 17th St., Miami. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com.

EXPAND Courtesy of Lime Fresh Mexican Grill

Free Tacos at Lime. In celebration of National Taco Day, snag a free original taco, stuffed with chicken, beef, or vegetables, with any purchase at all locations in Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach. Customers are limited to one free taco per check. Offer valid through Sunday, October 8. To find your nearest Lime, visit limefreshmexicangrill.com.

Courtesy of Tacology

Drybar and Tacology Ladies' Night at Brickell City Centre. Enjoy a free blow-dry at Drybar, followed by pink margaritas for ladies' night at Tacology. Blowouts run from 6 to 7 p.m. at Drybar on the third floor of Brickell City Centre. Then head to Tacology on the fourth floor for $6 margaritas. RSVP is mandatory. Email miamievents@thedrybar.com to snag a spot. 6 p.m. Wednesday, October 4, at 701 S. Miami Ave., Miami; 786-347-5368; tacology.us.

Miami New Times

Iron Fork at Hyatt Regency Miami. New Times' Iron Fork returns for its tenth anniversary with more than 50 of the city's top restaurants offering savory bites and sweet delights. A special lounge for VIP ticketholders will offer complimentary drinks from Estrella Damm, Voga Italia, and Barton & Guestier, along with exclusive food from BLT Steak and BLT Prime. VIPs also get early admission for an extra hour of food and fun. The popular chefs' battle, MC'ed by Allen Susser, will see Brian Nasajon of Beaker & Gray and Santiago Gomez of Tacology take the stage in a duel of fire, knives, and a little trash-talking for the coveted "Skillet of Excellence." 7 p.m. Thursday, October 5, at 400 SE Second Ave., Miami; 305-571-7579. Admission costs $50 to $80 via newtimesironfork.com and $60 to $90 at the door.

EXPAND Courtesy of Tanuki

World Sake Day Cocktail at Tanuki. In honor of the holiday, Tanuki has concocted a speciality sake cocktail available all week for $12. The lime-green Waku Waku is made with Yusuf sake, vanilla miso syrup, vodka, lemon, and shiso. Through Sunday, October 8, at 1080 Alton Rd., Miami Beach; 305-615-1055; tanukimiami.com.

