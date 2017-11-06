Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: Whole Hog, James Beard Specials, and BLT Steak

This week, Swine Southern Table & Bar will host a whole-hog dinner; Drybar and Tacology will bring back ladies' night at Brickell City Centre; and Book & Books Café at the Arsht Center will serve a farm-to-table dinner with the folks at Florida Grand Opera.

Find Your Perfect Pair at BLT Steak. The steakhouse, which opened this past September inside the Iberostar Berkeley Hotel, recently debuted the Perfect Pair, a deal in which a menu item is paired with a glass of wine, beer, or a cocktail for 50 percent off. Each day will offer a different pairing selected by chef Carlos Torres and general manager David Weiss. Example pairings are foie gras empanadas with a glass of Santa Julia Late Harvest Torrontes, priced at $5 instead of the usual $10, and a porterhouse steak for two with a bottle of Aienda Agricola COS Maldafrica, priced at $60 instead of $120. Daily at BLT Steak, 1610 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 786-605-0819; bltrestaurants.com/blt-steak/miami.

EXPAND Courtesy of Burlock Coast

James Beard Dinner Specials at Burlock Coast. Oceanside restaurant Burlock Coast is celebrating its recent dinner at the James Beard House in New York City with limited-time dishes. Guests can savor some of the items that were created exclusively for the NYC event. Highlights are black bass with purple and yellow cauliflower purée; pork belly served with black truffle grits and huckleberry jam; and pumpkin mousse with maple ice cream. Monday, November 6, through Monday, November 20, at Burlock Coast, 1 N. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; 954-302-6460; ritzcarlton.com.

Courtesy of Books & Books

Farm-to-Table Dinner: Opera Edition at Book & Books Café at the Arsht Center. In collaboration with Florida Grand Opera (FGO), Books & Books Café will host an opera-themed farm-to-table dinner curated by chef Allen Susser. FGO's Justin Moss and author Brian Kellow will lead a 30-minute discussion about FGO's upcoming performance, Lucia di Lammermoor. Afterward, stick around for a five-course vegetarian meal served family-style. 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, November 6, at Books & Books Café at the Arsht, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-695-8898; booksandbooks.com. Tickets cost $25 plus $14 for wine pairings. RSVP to keith@booksandbooks.com.

Bousa Brewing Co. / Facebook

The People's Pong Night at Bousa Brewing. Less than two weeks after Hurricane Irma hit Miami, Bousa Brewing debuted its taproom in Little River. Play a few friendly matches of Ping-Pong against cofounder Juan Pablo Vergara. The way it works is if you beat JP, he'll buy you a beer. But if he beats you, you'll buy a stranger a beer. Game on. 6 p.m. Tuesday, November 7, at Bousa Brewing, 7235 NE Fourth Ave., Miami; 786-510-5244; bousabrewing.com.

Courtesy of Tacology

Drybar and Tacology Ladies' Night at Brickell City Centre. Enjoy a free braid or dry hairstyle at Drybar, followed by pink margaritas for ladies' night at Tacology. Hairstyling will run from 6 to 7 p.m. at Drybar on the third floor of Brickell City Centre. Then head to Tacology on the fourth floor for $6 margaritas. RSVP is mandatory. Email miamievents@thedrybar.com to snag a spot. 6 p.m. Wednesday, November 8, at 701 S. Miami Ave., Miami; 786-347-5368; tacology.us.

Whole Hog Dinner at Swine Southern Table & Bar. Indulge in a three-course dinner with a whole hog as the main course. Menu highlights include an assortment of house charcuterie; a whole hog finished with apricot and Georgia white peach gastrique; and a build-your-own red velvet ice cream sundae. Wash it all down with cocktails by Cooper's Craft. 7 to 10 p.m. Thursday, November 9, at Swine Southern Table & Bar, 2415 Ponce de Leon Blvd., Coral Gables; 786-360-6433. Tickets cost $85 via 50eggsinc.ticketleap.com.

