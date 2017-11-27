Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: Alice in Wonderland, Common Threads, and a Tap Takeover

This week, Books & Books will host an Alice in Wonderland-inspired farm-to-table dinner, the Design District will offer food trucks and a farmers' market, MIA Beer Company will take over Bousa Brewing, and Common Threads Chef Takeover will bring together some of Miami's top toques.

Courtesy of Books & Books

Farm-to-Table Dinner: Alice in Wonderland Edition at Book & Books Café at the Arsht Center. On the heels of the Miami Book Fair, Books & Books Café will host a fiction-themed farm-to-table dinner curated by chef Allen Susser. The Alice in Wonderland-inspired evening will include a five-course vegetarian meal served family-style. 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Monday, November 27, at 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-695-8898; booksandbooks.com. Tickets cost $25 plus $14 for wine pairings. RSVP to keith@booksandbooks.com.

