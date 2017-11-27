 


Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: Alice in Wonderland, Common Threads, and a Tap Takeover
Photo via Facebook

Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: Alice in Wonderland, Common Threads, and a Tap Takeover

Clarissa Buch | November 27, 2017 | 8:03am
AA

This week, Books & Books will host an Alice in Wonderland-inspired farm-to-table dinner, the Design District will offer food trucks and a farmers' market, MIA Beer Company will take over Bousa Brewing, and Common Threads Chef Takeover will bring together some of Miami's top toques.

Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: Alice in Wonderland, Common Threads, and a Tap Takeover
Courtesy of Books & Books

Farm-to-Table Dinner: Alice in Wonderland Edition at Book & Books Café at the Arsht Center. On the heels of the Miami Book Fair, Books & Books Café will host a fiction-themed farm-to-table dinner curated by chef Allen Susser. The Alice in Wonderland-inspired evening will include a five-course vegetarian meal served family-style. 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Monday, November 27, at 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-695-8898; booksandbooks.com. Tickets cost $25 plus $14 for wine pairings. RSVP to keith@booksandbooks.com.

Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: Alice in Wonderland, Common Threads, and a Tap TakeoverEXPAND
Courtesy of Mondrian South Beach

Common Threads Chef Takeover at the Mondrian South Beach. The one-night-only culinary event will bring together some of Miami's best chefs to raise funds and support for Common Threads, a nonprofit that provides cooking and nutrition education to Miami youth. Hosted by news anchor Kristi Krueger, chef Michelle Bernstein, Miami-Dade County Public Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho, and chef Art Smith, the event will task each participating chef with presenting a food-and-wine pairing inspired by their favorite artist or artwork. Participating chefs are Adrianne Calvo, Bernie Matz, Norman Van Aken, Julie Frans, Deme Lomas, and Soraya Kilgore. 7 to 11 p.m. Wednesday, November 29, at 1100 West Ave., Miami Beach; 305-514-1500; sbe.com. $175 to $250 via commonthreads.org.

Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: Alice in Wonderland, Common Threads, and a Tap Takeover
Courtesy of Robin Hill for Miami Design District

Food Trucks at the Market #atMDD in Jungle Plaza. Find a variety of freshly prepared local goods for lunch and dinner at this roundup coinciding with the neighborhood's weekly farmers' market. Participating food trucks include Cuban Guys, Top Fries, Da Burger Shack, and Latin Fixins. There will also be a jazz performance by the Derek Fairhold Trio. Noon to 3 p.m. and 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday, November 30, at 3801 NE First Ave., Miami; miamidesigndistrict.net. Admission is free with RSVP at eventbrite.com.

Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: Alice in Wonderland, Common Threads, and a Tap Takeover
Bousa Brewing Co. / Facebook

MIA Beer Tap Takeover at Bousa Brewing. Thursday evening, Bousa's Little Haiti taproom will host MIA Beer Company. Expect a comprehensive lineup of MIA's best-selling beers, including Chango, Neon, Big in Japan, and Hrd Wtr. The MIA crew will give away swag. 7 p.m. Thursday, November 30, at 7235 NE Fourth Ave, Miami; 786-510-5244; bousabrewing.com.

Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: Alice in Wonderland, Common Threads, and a Tap Takeover
Photo via Facebook

HQ Trivia Night at Monty's Coconut Grove. Happy hour and trivia night will collide at Monty's Coconut Grove this Thursday night. Sip $6 mojitos and frozen drinks, $5 well drinks, $3 domestic drafts, $4 imports, and $5 premium and craft beers, and munch on snacks from the raw bar, including oysters, clams, shrimp, and stone crabs. Winning trivia players will receive $50 gift cards. 9 p.m. Thursday, November 30, at 2550 S. Bayshore Dr., Coconut Grove; 305-856-3992; montysrawbar.com.

 
Clarissa Buch has been named a “Local Expert” by Tasting Table. She writes about food and culture for local and national publications. You can find her in restaurants where she asks, photographs, and eats way too much (in that order).

