Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Weekend: Hamburger House Party, Salty Donut Concrete, FemAle Brew Fest, and Memorial Day

Burger Beast's Hamburger House Party is tonight at the Magic City Casino. Courtesy of Burger Beast

Happy Friday, Miami. Enjoy what's new in town this Memorial Day weekend, including Burger Beast's Hamburger House Party tonight at the Magic City Casino; a performance by Michael Jackson's nephew, Austin Brown, at Bitter Truth; a Shake Shack and Salty Donut collaboration dessert; and a medley of Memorial Day specials.

Burger Beast

Hamburger House Party at Magic City Casino

7 p.m. Friday, May 26; $50. For tickets, visit hamburgerhouseparty.com

May is National Burger Month. If you haven't been celebrating with at least three burgers a week the past three weeks, catch up with Hamburger House Party, thrown by the Burger Museum. This one-night extravaganza will bring burgers from more than 20 restaurants to compete for the Hamburger House Party Trophy, bequeathed upon the burger with the most votes from aficionados like yourself. Chips, fries, desserts, and drinks will round out a beefy celebration of this American favorite, so wear your stretchy pants.

EXPAND Courtesy of Austin Brown

Michael Jackson's Austin Brown Performance at Bitter Truth

Friday, May 26

Tonight, the King of Pop's nephew Austin Brown will perform live at Bitter Truth in Midtown Miami. The bar's Fancy Friday Happy Hour runs from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. with half-off craft cocktails and bar bites. Austin Brown goes live at 7 p.m.

EXPAND Celebrate the Miami Beach Shack's renovation with a custard doughnut dessert through Sunday, May 28. Photo by Donna Irene

Shake Shack and Salty Donut Collab at the Miami Beach Shack

Through Sunday, May 28; $4.69 for a single and $6.89 for a double

There's more than just burgers and shakes to be had at Lincoln Road's Shake Shack. After more than a month of renovations, the Miami Beach Shack is ready to debut its newly renovated space with an exclusive collaboration with the Salty Donut. Through Sunday, May 28, order the Salty Donut concrete – a dense, frozen custard blended at high-speed – featuring vanilla frozen custard fused with the Salty's dulce de leche doughnut, along with banana and salted caramel. Each one is garnished with the Salty's mini chocolate-chocolate doughnut. The treat is priced at $4.69 for a single, and $6.89 for a double.

Courtesy of the Intercontinental

Memorial Day Family Pool Party at the InterContinental

11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, May 28

Spend the day alfresco at the Intercontinental for the hotel's Memorial Day rooftop pool party on Sunday, May 28. While you're there, grab a bite to eat and sip on cocktails at Bluewater Café, the hotel's rooftop restaurant.

During the day, there will be live music as well as games and activities like volleyball. There will also be cabanas and daybeds available to rent. For more information, visit torotoromiami.com/promotions.

Photo courtesy of Funky Buddha Brewery

FemAle Brew Fest at FAT Village

1 p.m. Sunday, May 28; $10 to $50

No matter what the mainstream beer industry would like you to believe, women like a hoppy brew just as much as the next bro. That's why a festival celebrating ladies who brew, FemAle Brew Fest, will take place in Fort Lauderdale's arts district, FAT Village. Expect panel discussions, displays by women-owned breweries, and opportunities to sip plenty of suds. The event is 21 and over, but it's not just for femmes; men are welcome too. The Pink Boots Society, which helps women get into the beer industry, will benefit from a portion of the proceeds.

A dish prepared during the 2016 Duck Duck Goose. Photo by Scott Harris

Duck Duck Goose Deux at the Anderson

3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, May 28; $20 to $75 per person via eventbrite.com.

If you like all things fowl and foie, get ready for the second-annual Duck Duck Goose. Miami chef Jeremiah Bullfrog brings back his popular poultry-centric food festival on Sunday, gathering the area's best chefs — many from Miami and other parts of South Florida — to prepare local and pasture-raised fowl using innovative techniques and ingredients. The daylong event will offer a small group of local foodies the opportunity to sample one-of-a-kind creations from some of the area's top chefs, along with live music and a family-friendly, party vibe. Think of Duck Duck Goose as champagne and foie gras: The idea is for the chefs to unleash their creativity on all things poultry. The 2017 chef lineup includes culinary talent from across the nation: Brad Kilgore (Alter); Scott Anderson (Elements, New Jersey); Nina Compton and Levi Raines (Compère Lapin, New Orleans); Aaron Brooks (Four Seasons Miami); Richie Nakano (IDK concepts, San Francisco); and James Strine (Grato, West Palm Beach).

EXPAND Courtesy of Spasso

Memorial Day Weekend Brunch and BBQ at Spasso

11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, May 28; $35

Celebrate Memorial Day weekend at celebrity chef Amaris Jones’ brunch pop-up at Spasso in Coconut Grove. Nosh on her signature chicken and waffles, shrimp and grits, crispy catfish, jerk baby back ribs, vegan baked beans, and homestyle mac and cheese.The buffet is available for $35 per person from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. From 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., enjoy happy hour with small barbecue bar bites. For reservations, call 305-441-0219.

EXPAND Barbecued ribs at Brimstome Woodfire Grill. Courtesy of Brimstone

Memorial Day Barbecue Specials

All day Monday, May 29

Memorial Day marks the unofficial start of summer. While the rest of the country breaks out their swimsuits and barbecue tongs for the first taste of good weather, Miamians are already dealing with sweltering heat. Though the beach is always fun, who wants to fire up the grill when it's 90 degrees out? It's a much better idea to allow someone to do the hot work for you. Luckily, a host of restaurants throughout South Florida cook up some tasty barbecue specials so you can get your grill on without any of the work.

