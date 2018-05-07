Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: Doughnut-Sized Cookies, Free Ice Cream, and Chino Mejicano

This week, Häagen-Dazs scoops free ice cream, Palmar hosts dinner with Tacology's Santiago Gomez, Norman Van Aken appears on Stiltsville Fish Bar's menu, and Phenomenom opens in Pinecrest.

Free Cone Day at Häagen-Dazs. Tuesday, May 8, stop by a Miami-area Häagen-Dazs for free cone day. The special runs from 4 to 8 p.m. where customers will receive one free scoop of ice cream or sorbet in a cup, sugar cone, or cake cone. To find your nearest participating location, use the Häagen-Dazs shop finder. 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 8, at various Häagen-Dazs stores.

Guest Chef Special at Stiltsville Fish Bar. Chefs and partners Jeff McInnis and Janine Booth kick off their Cooking With Friends series with the venerable Norman Van Aken. He's behind a cumin-rubbed and roasted pork tenderloin “Havana" with smoky plantain crema, blistered peppers, and sweet corn salsa ($30). The plate is available during dinner through the end of May. Future collaborations to be announced. Through the end of May at Stiltsville Fish Bar, 1787 Purdy Ave., Miami Beach; 786-353-0477; stiltsvillefishbar.com.

Courtesy of Palmar

Chino Mejicano Dinner at Palmar. Tuesday, May 8, Tacology chef Santiago Gomez will team up with Palmar's chef Raymond Li for a five-course “Chino Mejicano” dinner. While a menu has not been released, expect dynamic mash-ups of Latin American and Chinese items. Seatings at 6, 8 and 10 p.m. Tuesday, May 8, at Palmar, 180 NW 29th St., Miami; 305-542-0532; palmarmiami.com. Tickets cost $49 via resy.com.

Courtesy of Phenomenom

Phenomenom Opens in Pinecrest. Stocked with doughnut-size warm cookies and fresh batches of nitrogen ice cream, the Davie-based dessert shop Phenomenom is now open in south Miami-Dade. The colorful, 1,000-square-foot store makes nitrogen ice cream in real time. Flavors include Nutella, dulce de leche, cake batter, mint, peanut butter, and strawberry. Top it with marshmallows, Cinnamon Toast Crunch, or other add-ons. Prices start at $5. Phenomenom's cookies ($4 each), baked in-house daily, have a distinctly moist and gooey texture and a soft center. Choose from flavors such as chocolate chip, M&M's Oreo, s'mores, half-and-half, and sugar sprinkles. Combine ice cream and cookies in cookie sundaes or sandwiches, or opt for a waffle cone. There's also milk and cookies, which includes a cookie with a large cup of milk for dunking. 11401 S. Dixie Hwy., Pinecrest; 754-216-3478; phenomenom320.com. Sunday through Thursday noon to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday noon to 11 p.m.

