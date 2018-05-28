Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: Beer Fest, Puppy Brunch, and Free Cocktails

This week, National Burger Day returns on Monday, the Wynwood Yard hosts a local beer festival, the Wharf and Veuve Clicquot team up for puppy brunch, and the Broken Shaker and the 1 Hotel South Beach partner for a back-to-back full moon party.
National Burger Day. Whether you decide to fire up the grill or visit your favorite pub, celebrate National Burger Day with a juicy burger and a cold beer. Use New Times' guide to the best burger joints in Miami for when you're craving a patty, a beer, a milkshake, or the ultimate cheat night. All day Monday, May 28, at various locations.
Beer Fest at the Wynwood Yard. Enjoy a Memorial Day beer fest with local breweries. Wynwood Brewing, Veza Sur, Concrete Beach, Bousa, and Biscayne Bay Brewing will share free samples of their suds. 3 to 7 p.m. Monday, May 28, at the Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami; 305-351-0366; thewynwoodyard.com.
Puppy Brunch at the Wharf. Monday, celebrate Memorial Day with Fido as champagne brand Veuve Clicquot hosts a puppy brunch at the Wharf. Sip $75 bottles of bubbly, jam to live tunes, and chomp on food from Spris and Mojo Donuts. Noon Monday, May 28, at the Wharf, 112 SW North River Dr., Miami; wharfmiami.com. Admission is free with RSVP.
Full Moon Party at the Broken Shaker and the 1 Hotel South Beach. Tuesday, start your evening at the Broken Shaker with cocktails, pop-up shops, night swimming, and spiritual activities such as card and crystal readings, meditations, and chakra balancing. Here, you'll also receive a complimentary full moon cocktail ticket to use at the 1 Hotel South Beach. By 9 p.m., the party will move to the Rooftop at 1 Hotel South Beach for more cocktails, telescope moon gazing, and tarot card reading. 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 29, at the Broken Shaker, 2727 Indian Creek Dr., Miami Beach; and 9 p.m. at the 1 Hotel South Beach, 2341 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-604-1000; 1hotels.com/south-beach/discover. Admission is free to both.
Seven Days of Whiskey at Etaru. Thursday, kick off Etaru's weeklong whiskey special with a four-course tasting menu with dessert and whiskey pairings. The meal, priced at $75 per person, includes black kampachi sashimi with yuzu truffle dressing, sweet potato tempura, beef short rib with red pickled onion, rice hot pot with Japanese mushrooms, and a large dessert platter. 5:30 to 10:30 p.m. Thursday, May 31, through Wednesday, June 6, at Etaru, 111 South Surf Rd., Hallandale Beach; 954-271-3222; etarurestaurant.us. Tickets cost $75.
Pasta Lunch Special at Zucca. Monday through Saturday, Zucca in Coral Gables will offer a rotating stuffed pasta special for $17 a plate. Each pasta dish is homemade and features numerous fillings. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Saturday, June 2, at Zucca, 162 Alcazar Ave., Coral Gables; 786-580-3731; hotelstmichel.com.
