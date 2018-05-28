 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/miaminewtimes
  • Google Plus
Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: Beer Fest, Puppy Brunch, and Free CocktailsEXPAND
Chris Carter

Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: Beer Fest, Puppy Brunch, and Free Cocktails

Clarissa Buch | May 28, 2018 | 9:00am
AA

This week, National Burger Day returns on Monday, the Wynwood Yard hosts a local beer festival, the Wharf and Veuve Clicquot team up for puppy brunch, and the Broken Shaker and the 1 Hotel South Beach partner for a back-to-back full moon party.

Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: Beer Fest, Puppy Brunch, and Free Cocktails
Courtesy of K Ramen. Burger. Beer.

National Burger Day. Whether you decide to fire up the grill or visit your favorite pub, celebrate National Burger Day with a juicy burger and a cold beer. Use New Times' guide to the best burger joints in Miami for when you're craving a patty, a beer, a milkshake, or the ultimate cheat night. All day Monday, May 28, at various locations.

Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: Beer Fest, Puppy Brunch, and Free CocktailsEXPAND
Courtesy of the Wynwood Yard

Beer Fest at the Wynwood Yard. Enjoy a Memorial Day beer fest with local breweries. Wynwood Brewing, Veza Sur, Concrete Beach, Bousa, and Biscayne Bay Brewing will share free samples of their suds. 3 to 7 p.m. Monday, May 28, at the Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami; 305-351-0366; thewynwoodyard.com.

Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: Beer Fest, Puppy Brunch, and Free CocktailsEXPAND
Chris Carter

Puppy Brunch at the Wharf. Monday, celebrate Memorial Day with Fido as champagne brand Veuve Clicquot hosts a puppy brunch at the Wharf. Sip $75 bottles of bubbly, jam to live tunes, and chomp on food from Spris and Mojo Donuts. Noon Monday, May 28, at the Wharf, 112 SW North River Dr., Miami; wharfmiami.com. Admission is free with RSVP.

Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: Beer Fest, Puppy Brunch, and Free CocktailsEXPAND
Courtesy of the 1 Hotel South Beach

Full Moon Party at the Broken Shaker and the 1 Hotel South Beach. Tuesday, start your evening at the Broken Shaker with cocktails, pop-up shops, night swimming, and spiritual activities such as card and crystal readings, meditations, and chakra balancing. Here, you'll also receive a complimentary full moon cocktail ticket to use at the 1 Hotel South Beach. By 9 p.m., the party will move to the Rooftop at 1 Hotel South Beach for more cocktails, telescope moon gazing, and tarot card reading. 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 29, at the Broken Shaker, 2727 Indian Creek Dr., Miami Beach; and 9 p.m. at the 1 Hotel South Beach, 2341 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-604-1000; 1hotels.com/south-beach/discover. Admission is free to both.

Black kampachi sashimi with yuzu truffle dressingEXPAND
Black kampachi sashimi with yuzu truffle dressing
Courtesy of Etaru

Seven Days of Whiskey at Etaru. Thursday, kick off Etaru's weeklong whiskey special with a four-course tasting menu with dessert and whiskey pairings. The meal, priced at $75 per person, includes black kampachi sashimi with yuzu truffle dressing, sweet potato tempura, beef short rib with red pickled onion, rice hot pot with Japanese mushrooms, and a large dessert platter. 5:30 to 10:30 p.m. Thursday, May 31, through Wednesday, June 6, at Etaru, 111 South Surf Rd., Hallandale Beach; 954-271-3222; etarurestaurant.us. Tickets cost $75.

Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: Beer Fest, Puppy Brunch, and Free CocktailsEXPAND
Courtesy of Zucca

Pasta Lunch Special at Zucca. Monday through Saturday, Zucca in Coral Gables will offer a rotating stuffed pasta special for $17 a plate. Each pasta dish is homemade and features numerous fillings. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Saturday, June 2, at Zucca, 162 Alcazar Ave., Coral Gables; 786-580-3731; hotelstmichel.com.

 
Clarissa Buch is a reporter and food critic who has covered Miami for more than half a decade. Her work focuses on food and culture (and food culture).

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

©2018 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >