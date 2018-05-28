Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: Beer Fest, Puppy Brunch, and Free Cocktails

This week, National Burger Day returns on Monday, the Wynwood Yard hosts a local beer festival, the Wharf and Veuve Clicquot team up for puppy brunch, and the Broken Shaker and the 1 Hotel South Beach partner for a back-to-back full moon party.

Courtesy of K Ramen. Burger. Beer.

National Burger Day. Whether you decide to fire up the grill or visit your favorite pub, celebrate National Burger Day with a juicy burger and a cold beer. Use New Times' guide to the best burger joints in Miami for when you're craving a patty, a beer, a milkshake, or the ultimate cheat night. All day Monday, May 28, at various locations.

EXPAND Courtesy of the Wynwood Yard

Beer Fest at the Wynwood Yard. Enjoy a Memorial Day beer fest with local breweries. Wynwood Brewing, Veza Sur, Concrete Beach, Bousa, and Biscayne Bay Brewing will share free samples of their suds. 3 to 7 p.m. Monday, May 28, at the Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami; 305-351-0366; thewynwoodyard.com.