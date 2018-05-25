Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Weekend: $1 Oysters, Duck Duck Trois, and Free Alcohol Delivery

This weekend, Ella's Oyster Bar celebrates one year with $1 oysters, Malibu Farm offers $12 wine flights, Jeremiah Bullfrog's Duck Duck Goose Trois returns, Amazon Prime introduces free delivery of craft beer and wine, and a host of restaurants and hotels offer Memorial Day weekend specials.
$1 Oysters at Ella's Oyster Bar. It's been one year since Ella's opened in Little Havana. That means $1 oysters all day today, followed by a party beginning at 9 p.m. with brews from Concrete Beach. Noon Friday, May 25, at Ella's Oyster Bar, 1615 SW Eighth St., Miami. RSVP via eventbrite.com.
Wine Day at Malibu Farm. Friday, celebrate National Wine Day with $12 wine flights. Choose either rosé, white, or red from a list of wines offered by the glass. 5 p.m. Friday, May 25, at Malibu Farm at Nobu Hotel, 4525 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-531-0000; nobuhotelmiamibeach.com.
Memorial Day 2018 Miami Restaurant Specials and Parties. Through Monday, take advantage of parties and specials at local restaurants and hotels. From Beerfest at the Clevelander inside Marlins Park, to an all-day boozy party at the Wynwood Yard, here are the best Memorial Day happenings this weekend.
Jeremiah Bullfrog's Duck Duck Goose Trois at the Anderson. The third-annual festival, which features locally raised and pastured fowl, will gather local and national chefs to churn out everything from duck confit mac 'n' cheese and 12-spice duck noodle to French toast fried in duck fat. Participants include La Mar's Diego Oka, StripSteak's Will Crandall, Ghee's Niven Patel, Ms. Cheezious' Brian Mullins, Proper Sausages' Babe Froman, Itamae's Fernando Chang, Mandolin's Roel Alcudia, and the Bazaar's Karla Hoyos and Jason Morale. Festival founder Jeremiah Bullfrog has also recruited out-of-state culinary talent such as Daikaya DC's Katsuya Fukushima. 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday, May 27, at the Anderson, 709 NE 79th St., Miami; 305-757-3368; theandersonmiami.com. Tickets cost $58 to $93 via duckduckgoose3.eventbrite.com.
Amazon Prime Launches Free Delivery of Craft Beer and Wine in Miami. Skip Miami's Memorial Day madness by ordering beer and wine straight to your door. Prime Now, Amazon’s same-day delivery service, now includes delivery of beer and wine, offering hundreds of bottles, from La Marca prosecco to South Florida's own Funky Buddha. Using the Prime Now website or app, customers can peruse available wine and beer, place orders, and track delivery. One- and two-hour delivery windows are available upon checkout. Service is available from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1 to 7 p.m. Sunday.
Obra Kitchen Table Opens in Brickell. Celebrated Venezuelan chef Carlos Garcia has made his Miami debut with the opening of his first U.S. eatery, Obra Kitchen Table. The Venezuelan-influenced menu centers on dishes cooked on a Josper grill and includes spaghetti with octopus carbonara ($21), grilled rice with squid and artichokes ($18), roasted tuna with brown-butter yuca ($28), fried red snapper ($32), and short-rib asado ($34). Top off the meal with desserts such as tarte Tatin with ripe banana, coffee, and sarrapia ice cream ($8) and mango bajito ($8), just in time for mango season.
