Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Weekend: $1 Oysters, Duck Duck Trois, and Free Alcohol Delivery

This weekend, Ella's Oyster Bar celebrates one year with $1 oysters, Malibu Farm offers $12 wine flights, Jeremiah Bullfrog's Duck Duck Goose Trois returns, Amazon Prime introduces free delivery of craft beer and wine, and a host of restaurants and hotels offer Memorial Day weekend specials.

$1 Oysters at Ella's Oyster Bar. It's been one year since Ella's opened in Little Havana. That means $1 oysters all day today, followed by a party beginning at 9 p.m. with brews from Concrete Beach. Noon Friday, May 25, at Ella's Oyster Bar, 1615 SW Eighth St., Miami. RSVP via eventbrite.com.

EXPAND Courtesy Malibu Farm

Wine Day at Malibu Farm. Friday, celebrate National Wine Day with $12 wine flights. Choose either rosé, white, or red from a list of wines offered by the glass. 5 p.m. Friday, May 25, at Malibu Farm at Nobu Hotel, 4525 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-531-0000; nobuhotelmiamibeach.com.