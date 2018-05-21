Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: Bernstein Takeover and Free Lunch at Jackson Hall

This week, Michelle Bernstein takes over the kitchen at Plant Miami; Michael Beltran joins chef Gabriel Fenton at Bourbon Steak; Jackson Food Hall offers free lunch to 100 customers on Thursday; and chef Allen Susser hosts a sustainable seafood dinner with chefs Michael Schwartz, Aaron Brooks, and André Bienvenu.
Michelle Bernstein Chef Takeover at Plant Miami. The Wynwood plant-based restaurant will host James Beard award-winning chef Michelle Bernstein for a six-course meal. Bernstein will take over the kitchen to create a unique menu of vegetable-forward dishes. Beverage pairings will highlight local craft beers, biodynamic wines, and organic craft cocktails. 7 p.m. Monday, May 21, at Plant Miami, 105 NE 24th St., Miami; 305-814-5365; plantmiami.com. Tickets cost $125 via consciouscityguide.com.
Hook, Catch, and Cook at the Café at Books & Books at the Adrienne Arsht Center. Join chef Allen Susser with Genuine Hospitality's Michael Schwartz, Edge Steak & Bar's Aaron Brooks, and Joe's Stone Crab's André Bienvenu for a one-night-only seafood dinner, where the chefs will collaborate on five unique courses featuring sustainably caught local seafood. Susser will go on a fishing expedition the day before to catch the seafood that will be cooked during the event. The event menu will be determined by the catch. 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 22,
Local Eats Dinner Series With Michael Beltran at Bourbon Steak. Michael Mina's steakhouse at Turnberry Isle in Aventura will welcome Ariete owner/chef Michael Beltran into the kitchen this Wednesday. Beltran will collaborate with Bourbon Steak's executive chef, Gabriel Fenton, on a five-course dinner with wine pairings. Each chef will prepare two dishes, followed by dessert from Bourbon Steak's pastry chef, Julian Belon. 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 23, at Bourbon Steak, 19999 W. Country Club Dr., Aventura; 786-279-6600; turnberryislemiami.com. Tickets cost $200 via eventbrite.com.
Tasting Thursdays at Jackson Food Hall. Be one of the first 100 guests to visit Miami’s wellness-focused food hall on Thursday between 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. to take advantage of complimentary tasting portions from all six restaurants. Expect plant-based bowls, poke, rotisserie chicken, and Middle Eastern items, washed down with juices, smoothies, kombucha, and elixirs. 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, May 24, at Jackson Food Hall, 1050 NW 14th St., Miami; 786-529-3013; RVSP via Facebook.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Whole Foods Market Discounts with Amazon Prime. With a new perk, Amazon Prime members will receive an additional 10 percent off hundreds of sale items throughout Whole Foods Market locations when they download and use the Whole Foods Market app. Prime member deals will be displayed throughout stores and on the app. Deals and specials will change weekly, but sample savings include one pound of organic strawberries for $2.99 (regularly $4.99), a free 12-pack of 365 Everyday Value sparkling water with the purchase of one, and two Kind granola bags for $6. To access the deals, download the Whole Foods Market app, sign in with your Amazon account, and scan the app's Prime Code at checkout. You can also link your cell-phone number to access the discounts at amazon.com/primesavings.
Japanese Happy Hour at Azabu. The South Beach restaurant recently debuted happy hour, available only at the bar Sunday through Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. There, you'll find exotic cocktails made with Japanese spirits and sakes paired with small bites. Highlights include the Toki highball ($9) — Suntory Tori whiskey mixed with soda poured over a single rock — and the Koi ($9), made with Soto sake, vodka, rosemary sherry, strawberry, lime, yuzu, and agave. If you're hungry, smaller portions of the restaurant's most popular dishes are offered at affordable prices. Signature dishes include lobster tempura
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!