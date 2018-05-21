Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: Bernstein Takeover and Free Lunch at Jackson Hall

This week, Michelle Bernstein takes over the kitchen at Plant Miami; Michael Beltran joins chef Gabriel Fenton at Bourbon Steak; Jackson Food Hall offers free lunch to 100 customers on Thursday; and chef Allen Susser hosts a sustainable seafood dinner with chefs Michael Schwartz, Aaron Brooks, and André Bienvenu.

Chef Michelle Bernstein Photo by Michael Pisarri

Michelle Bernstein Chef Takeover at Plant Miami. The Wynwood plant-based restaurant will host James Beard award-winning chef Michelle Bernstein for a six-course meal. Bernstein will take over the kitchen to create a unique menu of vegetable-forward dishes. Beverage pairings will highlight local craft beers, biodynamic wines, and organic craft cocktails. 7 p.m. Monday, May 21, at Plant Miami, 105 NE 24th St., Miami; 305-814-5365; plantmiami.com. Tickets cost $125 via consciouscityguide.com.



Courtesy of Books & Books