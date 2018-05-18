Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Weekend: Half Off Beer, Indian Shabbat, and Popeyes Fried Chicken

This weekend, the Wynwood Yard offers an Indian-inspired Shabbat dinner, numerous restaurants and shops celebrate Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding, Biscayne Bay Brewing hosts a beer bash, and Uber Eats delivers fried chicken from Popeyes.

EXPAND Courtesy of the Yard

Indian-Inspired Shabbat at the Yard. This Friday, husband and wife Mathew Webb and Anita Sharma, who are behind Annam, a South Indian tiffin service that delivers authentic meals to neighborhoods across Miami-Dade, will prepare Shabbat at the Yard. Take a seat at a communal table and feast on a mostly plant-based dinner ranging from tangy lentil and beetroot shooters to aloo papadum chaat, a popular Indian street food made of crisp wafers and layered with potato, crunchy chickpea sev , and sprouted mung beans. Served family-style, entrées include kachumber salad with raita, a chopped mix of tomatoes, cucumbers, radishes, carrots, onions, and herbs; tamarind rice in a spicy sauce with peanuts and cilantro; and chicken tikka masala, slow-roasted chicken in silken curried sauce. Leave room for an Indian-flavored cardamom coconut ice-cream sundae drizzled with gingered cacao sauce and topped with grilled star fruit and candied pistachios. 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, May 18, at the Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami; thewynwoodyard.com. Tickets cost $59 via eventbrite.com.



Courtesy of the National

How to Celebrate the Royal Wedding in Miami. This Saturday, May 19, the world will watch Prince Harry and Meghan Markle marry at St. George's Chapel in Windsor. Although the wedding ceremony will be private, about 350,000 people are expected to travel to the English city to watch the carriage processional afterward. The ceremony is scheduled to begin at noon, which translates to 7 a.m. in Miami. All major TV stations are expected to broadcast the pomp and spectacle live. If you haven't booked your flight to England, don't fret: Miami restaurants and shops will celebrate the wedding with special treats, an English tea, and viewing parties. Saturday, May 19, at various locations.