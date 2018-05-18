Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Weekend: Half Off Beer, Indian Shabbat, and Popeyes Fried Chicken

This weekend, the Wynwood Yard offers an Indian-inspired Shabbat dinner, numerous restaurants and shops celebrate Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding, Biscayne Bay Brewing hosts a beer bash, and Uber Eats delivers fried chicken from Popeyes.
Indian-Inspired Shabbat at the Yard. This Friday, husband and wife Mathew Webb and Anita Sharma, who are behind Annam, a South Indian tiffin service that delivers authentic meals to neighborhoods across Miami-Dade, will prepare Shabbat at the Yard. Take a seat at a communal table and feast on a mostly plant-based dinner ranging from tangy lentil and beetroot shooters to aloo papadum chaat, a popular Indian street food made of crisp wafers and layered with potato, crunchy chickpea
How to Celebrate the Royal Wedding in Miami. This Saturday, May 19, the world will watch Prince Harry and Meghan Markle marry at St. George's Chapel in Windsor. Although the wedding ceremony will be private, about 350,000 people are expected to travel to the English city to watch the carriage processional afterward. The ceremony is scheduled to begin at noon, which translates to 7 a.m. in Miami. All major TV stations are expected to broadcast the pomp and spectacle live. If you haven't booked your flight to England, don't fret: Miami restaurants and shops will celebrate the wedding with special treats, an English tea, and viewing parties. Saturday, May 19, at various locations.
American Craft Beer Week at Biscayne Bay Brewing Company. The brewery will host Barrel Aged Beer Bash, an all-day party where attendees can get a behind-the-scenes tour of the brewery and taste numerous barrel-aged beers, including El Roble, Buenas Noches, Smoke Show, and Our Strong Ale, all priced at $7. Or opt for a $15 bottle of El Roble or Strong Ale. Growlers will be available for all four beers for $25 per 64 ounces. From 3 to 7 p.m., enjoy Biscayne Bay's core beers at half off. Noon to 1 a.m. Saturday, May 19, at 8000 NW 25th St., Doral; 305-381-5718; biscaynebaybrewing.com. Admission is free.
Order Popeyes Fried Chicken and Biscuits Through Uber Eats. Fried-chicken lovers, rejoice. Uber Eats now offers delivery service for all 19 Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen locations in South Florida. That means you'll be able to get crispy chicken, hot biscuits, and red beans sent straight to your door through Uber Eats' website or mobile app. Uber Eats will deliver to areas throughout Miami-Dade and Broward Counties where a Popeyes is in range. Miami-area neighborhoods to be serviced include North Miami, Little Haiti, West Little River, and Carol City.
