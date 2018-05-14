Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: Free Sangria, Mackin' Cheese Chips, and a Snail Social

This week, Ms. Cheezious celebrates a potato chip collaboration with Wise, Concrete Beach hosts a beer-release party, and Fooq's hosts this month's complimentary Snail Social.

Mackin' Cheese Chips at Ms. Cheezious. Potato chip maker Wise and Miami's Ms. Cheezious are behind a new chip flavor, Mackin' Cheese. Part of Wise's limited-edition Food Truck Favorites line, the result is buttery and cheesy, similar to that of a grilled cheese sandwich. Be among the first to try a bag by visiting Ms. Cheezious in Coral Gables or the MiMo District this Monday, May 14. Receive a free bag with the purchase of any "must have" grilled cheese. 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday, May 14, at Ms. Cheezious, various locations; 305-989-4019; mscheezious.com.

EXPAND Courtesy of Concrete Beach Brewery

Beer Release at Concrete Beach Brewery. The Wynwood brewery is behind a new beer, Stuck on the Palmetto Kolsch. This Tuesday, sneak out of work early and attend a release party where you'll be one of the first to taste the beer, brewed with coconut sugar and hearts of palm. LoyALEty Club Members can start drinking at 4 p.m. in the Social Hall. The general public can head over at 5 p.m. for a pour of this tropical-tasting beer. 5 p.m. Tuesday at Concrete Beach Brewery, 325 NW 24th St., Miami; concretebeachbrewery.com. Admission is free.