Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: Free Sangria, Mackin' Cheese Chips, and a Snail Social

This week, Ms. Cheezious celebrates a potato chip collaboration with Wise, Concrete Beach hosts a beer-release party, and Fooq's hosts this month's complimentary Snail Social.
Mackin' Cheese Chips at Ms. Cheezious. Potato chip maker Wise and Miami's Ms. Cheezious are behind a new chip flavor, Mackin' Cheese. Part of Wise's limited-edition Food Truck Favorites line, the result is buttery and cheesy, similar to that of a grilled cheese sandwich. Be among the first to try a bag by visiting Ms. Cheezious in Coral Gables or the MiMo District this Monday, May 14. Receive a free bag with the purchase of any "must have" grilled cheese. 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday, May 14, at Ms. Cheezious, various locations; 305-989-4019; mscheezious.com.
Beer Release at Concrete Beach Brewery. The Wynwood brewery is behind a new beer, Stuck on the Palmetto Kolsch. This Tuesday, sneak out of work early and attend a release party where you'll be one of the first to taste the beer, brewed with coconut sugar and hearts of palm. LoyALEty Club Members can start drinking at 4 p.m. in the Social Hall. The general public can head over at 5 p.m. for a pour of this tropical-tasting beer. 5 p.m. Tuesday at Concrete Beach Brewery, 325 NW 24th St., Miami; concretebeachbrewery.com. Admission is free.
Snail Social at Fooq's. Fooq's owner David Foulquier and chef Victoriano Hernandez will host a Slow Food Miami Snail Social this Tuesday in downtown Miami. The monthly series raises awareness and supports clean and local food as well as community farmers. This edition includes complimentary Moller Riesling sangria with orange zest, rosewater, and mint, along with smoked fish dip on herb crackers, chickpea patties with tzatziki, ricotta duqqa-stuffed eggplant, and muhammara and feta barbari bread. Plus, during happy hour from 5:30 to 7 p.m., get 50 percent off menu items such as Brussels sprouts, bucatini amatriciana, and burgers. Stay for dinner and enjoy complimentar dessert. 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 15, at Fooq's, 1035 N. Miami Ave., Miami; 786-536-2749; fooqsmiami.com. Tickets cost $15 via eventbrite.com.
