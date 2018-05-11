Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Weekend: Miami's First Waffle House, Brew at the Zoo, and Mother's Day

This weekend, New Times' Brew at the Zoo returns, a number of local restaurants host Mother's Day specials, Waffle House opens in Miami Gardens, and the Tank and Edukos celebrate their one year anniversaries.

EXPAND Courtesy of the Setai

Asian Night Bazaar Dinner at the Setai. Friday evening, Jaya at the Setai will launch an extravagant dinner series, in which guests will nosh on a three-course menu while sipping cocktails, listening to a live DJ, and watching performances by geisha greeters, contortionists, and fire dancers. The tasting menu will offer a variety of options including tuna tartare, vegetable tempura, lamb chops, and vegetable green curry. There will also be a small bites menu offered at each of hotel’s bars for those who wish to forego a full sit-down experience. 6 to 10 p.m. every Friday at the Setai, 2001 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 855-923-7899; thesetaimaimibeach.com. Reservations are suggested. $75 per person.

Photo by Monica McGivern

New Times' Brew at the Zoo at Zoo Miami. Saturday, the ninth-annual New Times' Brew at the Zoo will take over Zoo Miami for an evening of beer, music, fun, and wild things. From 8 to 11 p.m., more than 100 beers will be offered for your enjoyment. General-admission tickets to Brew at the Zoo ($40 in advance, $50 at the door) include entry at 8 p.m., unlimited beer samples, free entrance to Zoo Miami that day, and a live performance by A Flock of Seagulls. Beer lovers can also opt for the VIP experience ($80 in advance, $90 at the door), which includes entry at 7 p.m. and access to a special area that comes with perks such as full-size beer pours as well as spirits and wine samplings. In addition, VIP ticketholders will enjoy food samplings from some of Miami's best-loved eateries. 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday, May 12, at Zoo Miami, 12400 SW 152nd St., Miami; 305-251-0400; zoomiami.org. Tickets cost $40 to $90 via newtimesbrewatthezoo.com.