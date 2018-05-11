Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Weekend: Miami's First Waffle House, Brew at the Zoo, and Mother's Day

This weekend, New Times' Brew at the Zoo returns, a number of local restaurants host Mother's Day specials, Waffle House opens in Miami Gardens, and the Tank and Edukos celebrate their one year anniversaries.
Asian Night Bazaar Dinner at the Setai. Friday evening, Jaya at the Setai will launch an extravagant dinner series, in which guests will nosh on a three-course menu while sipping cocktails, listening to a live DJ, and watching performances by geisha greeters, contortionists, and fire dancers. The tasting menu will offer a variety of options including tuna tartare, vegetable tempura, lamb chops, and vegetable green curry. There will also be a small bites menu offered at each of hotel’s bars for those who wish to forego a full sit-down experience. 6 to 10 p.m. every Friday at the Setai, 2001 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 855-923-7899; thesetaimaimibeach.com. Reservations are suggested. $75 per person.
New Times' Brew at the Zoo at Zoo Miami. Saturday, the ninth-annual New Times' Brew at the Zoo will take over Zoo Miami for an evening of beer, music, fun, and wild things. From 8 to 11 p.m., more than 100 beers will be offered for your enjoyment. General-admission tickets to Brew at the Zoo ($40 in advance, $50 at the door) include entry at 8 p.m., unlimited beer samples, free entrance to Zoo Miami that day, and a live performance by A Flock of Seagulls. Beer lovers can also opt for the VIP experience ($80 in advance, $90 at the door), which includes entry at 7 p.m. and access to a special area that comes with perks such as full-size beer pours as well as spirits and wine samplings. In addition, VIP ticketholders will enjoy food samplings from some of Miami's best-loved eateries. 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday, May 12, at Zoo Miami, 12400 SW 152nd St., Miami; 305-251-0400; zoomiami.org. Tickets cost $40 to $90 via newtimesbrewatthezoo.com.
One Year Jam at Edukos. Join the Little Havana restaurant in celebrating one year down with a 12-course menu collaboration between Edukos and downtown Miami's Fooq's. Tickets include unlimited beer while you feast on six protein and six vegetarian-friendly bites. There will also be an Edukos-inspired brew made by the folks at Nightlife Brewing, as well as beer pong and Jenga. 1 to 5 p.m. at Edukos, 1701 W Flagler St., Miami; $55 via eatup.events.
One Year Anniversary at the Tank Brewing Co. A year after opening its tasting room to the public, the Tank is ready to celebrate with a day full of festivities on Saturday. Expect exclusive beer releases, discounts on cigars, a live painting session by local artist Atomiko, and plenty of music with beats by DJ Spam and Cuban Son band Cortadito. Attendees will also have the chance to participate in a raffle, which includes prizes such as Atomiko art, a box of Plasencia Cigars, and Tank swag.Receive one raffle ticket for every $15 spent with the option to buy separate tickets with your server. Drawings will take place randomly throughout the day. 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. at the Tank, 5100 NW 72nd Ave., Miami; thetankbrewing.com. Entry is free.
Mother's Day Brunch. We want only the best when it comes to Mom.Though mothers come in many shapes and sizes, we can all agree that a good brunch brimming with red velvet dainties and seemingly endless champagne makes for the perfect Mother's Day celebration. Say thank you to the woman (or women) who raised you by treating them to one of Miami's top brunches. Reservations are strongly suggested, and gratuity is not included.
Mother's Day Treats. Indulge Mom's sweet tooth with an array of treats. From sprinkled cookie-dough hearts to boozy chocolate ice cream, local shops are offering sugar, spice, and everything nice this time of year. Grab one of these stunning treats to wow Mom. Preordering is recommended.
Miami-Dade's First Waffle House Opens in Miami Gardens. It's time for smothered hash browns and double chocolate chip waffles. Miami-Dade County's first Waffle House is now open at 19675 NW Second Ave. The iconic breakfast spot, known for late-night comfort food and boisterous customers, has been in the works for about two years, and it's finally here. 19675 NW Second Ave., Miami Gardens; wafflehouse.com.
