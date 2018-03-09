Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Weekend: Hamburger House Party, Veuve Clicquot Carnaval, and Puppy Brunch

This weekend, 1-800-Lucky's Les Banh Amis launches weekend pho service, the boozy Veuve Clicquot Carnaval returns to Museum Park, Burger Beast's Hamburger House Party takes over the Magic City Casino, and Downtown Doral hosts a puppy brunch with doughnuts and music.

Les Banh Amis Now Serves Pho. 1-800-Lucky's Les Banh Amis has expanded its menu to include weekend bowls of pho. Available on Saturday and Sunday, look out for the new menu item, which is made with noodles, vegetables, and a meaty broth ($12). While you're at it, ask to add in a serving of Vietnamese meatballs, chargrilled tofu, lemongrass chicken, or pork belly. Noon on Saturdays and Sundays, at 1-800-Lucky,143 NW 23rd St, Miami; 305-768-9826; 1-800-lucky.com.

EXPAND Courtesy of Acqualina

Michelin-Starred Chef Dinner at AQ Chop House by Il Mulino. For a two-night only event, Michelin-starred chef Andrea Migliaccio of Italy's Capri Palace will join Il Mulino's executive chef Michele Mazza for a Mediterranean-inspired dinner on Friday and Saturday evening. While the menu is still under wraps, dinner will include a champagne reception and an optional wine pairing. Seating is limited and reservations are required. 7 p.m. Friday, March 9 and Saturday, March 10, at AQ Chop House, 17875 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-918-6843; acqualinaresort.com.

EXPAND Photo by Chris Carter

Veuve Clicquot Carnaval at Museum Park. For four years, the champagne company has been bringing a special twist to Carnaval with a daytime fiesta that has guests bubbling on the bay. To the sounds of salsa and a drum line, you can sip the company's newest flavors, Veuve Clicquot Rich and Rich Rosé. If you want to take your experience to the next level, shell out dough for the VIP Rosé Garden, offering tons of extra perks such as more champagne and access to a lounge area. 1 p.m. Saturday, March 10, at Museum Park, 1075 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; clicquotcarnaval.com. Tickets cost $45 to $350 via eventbrite.com.

Saturday: Hamburger House Party. Photo by BreakingTheWalls / iStockPhoto.com

The Hamburger House Party at Magic City Casino. As 20 burger joints compete to be king, wolf down unlimited samplings as a panel of judges decide a burger champ. You'll have a chance to help crown this year's people's choice winner too. Make sure to keep room for dessert as ten restaurants will offer unlimited sweets including HipPops, Night Owl Cookie Co., and Casa Gioia. Admission also comes with bottomless beer, cocktails, and soft drinks. 7 p.m. Saturday, March 10, at Stage 305, Magic City Casino, 450 NW 37th Ave., Miami; hamburgerhouseparty.com. Tickets cost $50 via eventbrite.com.

EXPAND Photo by Chris Carter

Downtown Doral Puppy Brunch at Downtown Doral Park. The City of Doral is bringing the best meal of the week to canines at the Downtown Doral Puppy Brunch. Your dog will be your best date when you present her with treats and food from Le Chien Gourmet. If you don't yet have a puppy pal, you can adopt one onsite. There will also be opportunities to get your pet groomed. Then you can pose together in a photo booth. Oh, and humans can eat too. There'll be food from the Salty Donut, Threefold Cafe, and Pinch Kitchen, as well as cocktails and mimosas. Live Latin funk act Xperimento and música from Cortadito will provide the soundtrack to his perfect day for a pup and her person. 11 a.m. Sunday, March 11, in Downtown Doral Park, 8395 NW 53rd St., Doral. Admission is free. with RSVP via eventbrite.com

