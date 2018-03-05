Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: $1 Cafecito, Parkland Pride, and a Craft Beer Tasting

This week, the Betsy serves up Cuban-inspired food and drink for 305 Day, Santiago Gomez takes over Plant Miami for a Mexican dinner, and Veritage Miami returns to the Wynwood Walls.

305 Day at the Betsy's Ventanita. Today is 305 Day, Miami. That's worth a celebration. Paying homage to the city's vibrant Cuban culture, the Alley Ventanita at the Betsy Hotel will be serving up cafecito ($1), croquetas ($2), cafecito gelato ($3), and dulce de leche crepes ($4). Diners hungry for a sit-down meal can head to LT Steak & Seafood for Cuban molletes ($3.05), or the Alley Pizzeria for a Cuban pizzetta ($10). Monday, March 5, at the Betsy, 1440 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach; 305-531-6100; thebetsyhotel.com.

EXPAND M.I.A. Beer Company taproom. Courtesy Julia Rose Photography

54-Beer Flight for $100 at M.I.A. Beer Company. Known for its abundance and variety of house beers created by head brewer Michael Demetrus, try them all by ordering a flight of 54 beers for $100. Flights offer an array of options poured in small samples.The tap list includes all of M.I.A.'s flagships, seasonals, and one-offs. 10400 NW 33rd St., Doral; 305-567-5550; mia.beer.

Stonefruit ceviche. Courtesy of the Sacred Space Miami

Santiago Gomez Chef Takeover at Plant Miami. The Wynwood plant-based restaurant will host Santiago Gomez of Tacology and Cantina La Veinte for a Mexican-inspired meal. Gomez will take yahoo.over the kitchen to create a six-course menu featuring vegan, vegetable-forward dishes. Curated beverage pairings will highlight local craft beers, biodynamic wines, and organic craft cocktails. 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 7, at Plant Miami, 105 NE 24th St., Miami; 305-814-5365; plantmiami.com. Tickets cost $125 via consciouscityguide.com/guestchefdinner.

Amadeus McCaskill

VeritageMiami Craft Beer Tasting at Wynwood Walls. In addition to offering food from local restaurants and beer from dozens of breweries, this year's event includes arcade games, giant Jenga, and Connect Four in the Wynwood Garden. (For those new to the party, these are traditionally brew-fueled activities.) Money raised from the event benefits the United Way, an organization improving the health, education, and well-being of fellow Miamians. 6 p.m. Thursday, March 8, at Wynwood Walls, 2520 NW 2nd Ave., Miami; veritagemiami.com. Tickets cost $55 to $75 via tickets.completeticketsolutions.com.

Courtesy of Tarpon River Brewing

Parkland Pale Ale Benefiting Stoneman Douglas Students at Tarpon River Brewing. To support the Parkland community, Tarpon River Brewing created Parkland Pale Ale. One dollar from every pint will benefit the Stoneman Douglas Victims' Fund to provide relief and financial support to the victims and families of the horrific shooting. The brew has a bright citrus aroma with a creamy body and a pleasant hoppy finish. Parkland Pale Ale costs $6 per pint and will be served until the tap runs dry. 280 SW Sixth St., Fort Lauderdale; 954-353-3193; tarponriverbrewing.com.

Parkland Pride Courtesy Tap 42

Parkland Pride Cocktail at Tap 42 to Benefit Stoneman Douglas Victims' Fund. In the wake of the Stoneman Douglas shooting, South Floridians continue to grapple with the reality of such grim events. While many seek relief through protest and social media, cathartic efforts continue to pop up throughout our community. One of them is Tap 42's Parkland Pride. The cocktail, made with Ketel One vodka, blackberry purée, lemon, and thyme, is available March 1 through 14 at Tap 42's locations in Coral Gables, midtown Miami, Boca Raton, and Fort Lauderdale. The Parkland Pride costs $9, and 100 percent of its proceeds go directly to the Stoneman Douglas Victims' Fund: the GoFundMe page created by the Broward Education Foundation earlier this month. The fund will provide financial support to victims and their families as they travel the tough road ahead. Various locations; tap42.com.

