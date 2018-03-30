Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Weekend: Easter 2018

This weekend, the Biltmore hosts a beer, bourbon, and burger event, Magic City Wine & Food Festival celebrates Liberty City, and a slate of restaurants, bars, and shops will offer Easter-themed meals and treats.

Beer, Bourbon, Burgers & Blues Fest at the Biltmore. The festival is back for another year at the Biltmore. With paid admission, you get all the burgers, Bulleit bourbon, and Estrella beer your hungry self can handle. Don't like beef? Check out the vegetarian, lamb, and shrimp burgers. 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, March 30, in the Granada Ballroom at the Biltmore, 1200 Anastasia Ave., Coral Gables; eventbrite.com. Tickets cost $45.

Blue Moon-Inspired Cocktails at the Blue Moon Hotel. Celebrate the last blue moon until October 2020 on Saturday, March 31 with blue moon-inspired cocktails on South Beach. Sip on the Cosmic Cosmo, made with Absolut Citron Vodka, cranberry juice, blue curaçao, and lime juice; and the Once In a Blue Moon, blended with coconut rum, peach schnapps, blue curaçao, and hint of lime ($7 each). Enjoy 20 percent off all appetizers with the cocktails. Noon to 11 p.m. Saturday, March 31, at the Blue Moon Hotel, 944 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 888-944-6744; bluemoonhotel.com.

Photo Courtesy of La Centrale

Miami Easter 2018 Brunch Guide. The most egg-citing time of year is almost here. In Miami, an Easter celebration wouldn't be complete without a themed brunch overlooking Biscayne Bay or inside a swanky South Beach hotel. Hop over to one of the many Miami restaurants offering specials on Sunday, April 1. Reservations are strongly suggested or in some cases required, and tax and tip are generally not included.

EXPAND Courtesy of Taiyaki

Miami's Best Easter Treats. Easter would not be complete without pastel-colored confections and creamy chocolate eggs. Find your springtime favorites or start a new tradition with one of these Easter-themed sweets. From cookie-dough morsels stuffed with Cadbury eggs to bunny cake pops, these treats are egg-cellent additions to your holiday.

Photo by Christina Mendenhall

Magic City Wine & Food Festival: The Taste of Liberty City at Sandrell Rivers Theater. Liberty City has a rich cultural history and a history of rich foods. At the Magic City Wine & Food Festival, black-owned restaurants and caterers will show off both of those histories. The event will be presented by Freez Frame Marketing and Dine Black Miami, hosted by famed radio personality Jill Tracey, and headlined by Miss Robbie of OWN TV, AKA Oprah's network. The dishes will highlight smaller businesses from the community and showcase the fruits of their many talents. Some of the proceeds will benefit Miami North Western Culinary. 7 p.m. Saturday, March 31, at Sandrell Rivers Theater, 6103 NW Seventh Ave., Miami; magiccitywineandfoodfestival.com. Tickets start at $45.

EXPAND Peep Show Cocktail Courtesy of Brimstone Woodfire Grill

Miami's Best Easter Cocktails. Maybe chocolate bunnies and jelly beans aren't your thing. Enjoy the holiday sipping on one of these spring-ready concoctions. Whether it be pastel-colored libations with lavender bitters or watermelon vodka garnished with Peeps, these Easter-themed cocktails will keep you well lubricated throughout the holiday weekend.

