 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/miaminewtimes
  • Google Plus
Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Weekend: Easter 2018EXPAND
Photo by Amadeus McCaskill

Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Weekend: Easter 2018

Clarissa Buch | March 30, 2018 | 8:00am
AA

This weekend, the Biltmore hosts a beer, bourbon, and burger event, Magic City Wine & Food Festival celebrates Liberty City, and a slate of restaurants, bars, and shops will offer Easter-themed meals and treats.

Beer, Bourbon, Burgers & Blues Fest at the Biltmore. The festival is back for another year at the Biltmore. With paid admission, you get all the burgers, Bulleit bourbon, and Estrella beer your hungry self can handle. Don't like beef? Check out the vegetarian, lamb, and shrimp burgers. 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, March 30, in the Granada Ballroom at the Biltmore, 1200 Anastasia Ave., Coral Gables; eventbrite.com. Tickets cost $45.

Related Stories

Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Weekend: Easter 2018EXPAND
Courtesy of Blue Moon Hotel

Blue Moon-Inspired Cocktails at the Blue Moon Hotel. Celebrate the last blue moon until October 2020 on Saturday, March 31 with blue moon-inspired cocktails on South Beach. Sip on the Cosmic Cosmo, made with Absolut Citron Vodka, cranberry juice, blue curaçao, and lime juice; and the Once In a Blue Moon, blended with coconut rum, peach schnapps, blue curaçao, and hint of lime ($7 each). Enjoy 20 percent off all appetizers with the cocktails. Noon to 11 p.m. Saturday, March 31, at the Blue Moon Hotel, 944 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 888-944-6744; bluemoonhotel.com.

Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Weekend: Easter 2018
Photo Courtesy of La Centrale

Miami Easter 2018 Brunch Guide. The most egg-citing time of year is almost here. In Miami, an Easter celebration wouldn't be complete without a themed brunch overlooking Biscayne Bay or inside a swanky South Beach hotel. Hop over to one of the many Miami restaurants offering specials on Sunday, April 1. Reservations are strongly suggested or in some cases required, and tax and tip are generally not included.

Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Weekend: Easter 2018EXPAND
Courtesy of Taiyaki

Miami's Best Easter Treats. Easter would not be complete without pastel-colored confections and creamy chocolate eggs. Find your springtime favorites or start a new tradition with one of these Easter-themed sweets. From cookie-dough morsels stuffed with Cadbury eggs to bunny cake pops, these treats are egg-cellent additions to your holiday.

Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Weekend: Easter 2018
Photo by Christina Mendenhall

Magic City Wine & Food Festival: The Taste of Liberty City at Sandrell Rivers Theater. Liberty City has a rich cultural history and a history of rich foods. At the Magic City Wine & Food Festival, black-owned restaurants and caterers will show off both of those histories. The event will be presented by Freez Frame Marketing and Dine Black Miami, hosted by famed radio personality Jill Tracey, and headlined by Miss Robbie of OWN TV, AKA Oprah's network. The dishes will highlight smaller businesses from the community and showcase the fruits of their many talents. Some of the proceeds will benefit Miami North Western Culinary. 7 p.m. Saturday, March 31, at Sandrell Rivers Theater, 6103 NW Seventh Ave., Miami; magiccitywineandfoodfestival.com. Tickets start at $45.

Peep Show CocktailEXPAND
Peep Show Cocktail
Courtesy of Brimstone Woodfire Grill

Miami's Best Easter Cocktails. Maybe chocolate bunnies and jelly beans aren't your thing. Enjoy the holiday sipping on one of these spring-ready concoctions. Whether it be pastel-colored libations with lavender bitters or watermelon vodka garnished with Peeps, these Easter-themed cocktails will keep you well lubricated throughout the holiday weekend.

 
Clarissa Buch is a reporter and food critic who has covered Miami for more than half a decade. Her work focuses on food and culture (and food culture).

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

©2018 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >