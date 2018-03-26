Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: $1 Hot Dogs, Aged Sushi, and Eating House at Alter

This week, Sergio's Cuban Cafe & Grill opens in North Miami, Plant Miami hosts gluten- and dairy-free pasta and cheese cooking classes, Eating House takes over Bar Alter in Wynwood, Dragonfly Izakaya and Fish Market serve house-aged fish, and all Miami-area BurgerFi locations serve $1 hot dogs.

Courtesy of Sergio's

Sergio's Cuban Cafe & Grill Opens in North Miami. Whether you're sharing ham croquetas and cafecito window-side or cutting into crisp bistec empanizado after a long night out, Sergio's is a Miami tradition. Now, Sergio's CEO Carlos Gazitua is expanding his fast-casual concept, Sergio's Cuban Cafe & Grill, beyond the counter locations at Florida International University and American Airlines Arena. The first of 25 slated retail locations throughout Miami-Dade and Broward Counties debuted this past weekend, in North Miami, with fried bites, rich entrees, and the "La Flaca" menu, comprising healthier choices with less sodium and fewer calories and carbs. 1821 NE 123rd St., North Miami; 305-702-7211; sergioscuban.com. Daily 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.