Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: $1 Hot Dogs, Aged Sushi, and Eating House at Alter (2)
Courtesy of JennyLee Molina

Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: $1 Hot Dogs, Aged Sushi, and Eating House at Alter

Clarissa Buch | March 26, 2018 | 8:00am
This week, Sergio's Cuban Cafe & Grill opens in North Miami, Plant Miami hosts gluten- and dairy-free pasta and cheese cooking classes, Eating House takes over Bar Alter in Wynwood, Dragonfly Izakaya and Fish Market serve house-aged fish, and all Miami-area BurgerFi locations serve $1 hot dogs.

Courtesy of Sergio's

Sergio's Cuban Cafe & Grill Opens in North Miami. Whether you're sharing ham croquetas and cafecito window-side or cutting into crisp bistec empanizado after a long night out, Sergio's is a Miami tradition. Now, Sergio's CEO Carlos Gazitua is expanding his fast-casual concept, Sergio's Cuban Cafe & Grill, beyond the counter locations at Florida International University and American Airlines Arena. The first of 25 slated retail locations throughout Miami-Dade and Broward Counties debuted this past weekend, in North Miami, with fried bites, rich entrees, and the "La Flaca" menu, comprising healthier choices with less sodium and fewer calories and carbs. 1821 NE 123rd St., North Miami; 305-702-7211; sergioscuban.com. Daily 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Courtesy of Plant Culinary

Plant-Based Cooking Classes at Plant Culinary. At the Sacred Space Miami, Plant recently launched a series of hands-on cooking classes. On Monday, learn how to make gluten- and dairy-free pasta, from pad thai with kelp noodles, to lasagna and turnip ravioli. Then on Tuesday, whip up plant-based nut cheese, including cheddar, truffle, and flavored soft cheese varieties. 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Monday, March 26, and Tuesday, March 27, at Plant Culinary at the Sacred Space Miami, 105 NE 24th St., Miami; 786-621-5006; thesacredspacemiami.com. Tickets cost $125 to $150 via consciouscityguide.com.

Courtesy of Dragonfly

Old School Sushi Supper at Dragonfly. Ever wondered what 21-day aged fish tastes like? Find out on Tuesday through Thursday evening as Dragonfly Izakaya and Fish Market in Doral showcases eight different house-aged fish paired side by side with their fresh-catch counterpart. Hosted at Dragonfly's intimate eight-seat sushi bar, cap off the meal with a traditional Japanese cream anmitsu, filled with jelly, fruits, mochi, and ice cream. 7 and 9 p.m. Tuesday, March 27, through Thursday, March 29, at Dragonfly Izakaya and Fish Market, 5241 NW 87th Ave., Doral; 305-222-7447; dragonflyrestaurants.com. Tickets cost $80 via eventbrite.com.

Courtesy of Bar Alter

Eating House Takes Over Bar Alter. Chopped champion Giorgio Rapicavoli, responsible for Coral Gables' Eating House, will take over the food menu at Brad Kilgore's Bar Alter in Wynwood on Wednesday. The one-night soiree will celebrate Alter’s spring drink menu, which includes a new cocktail called A Rose, made with vodka and rosé wine ($14). Otherwise, keep an eye out for Eating House's cobia crudo, yakitori chicken thighs, Iberico burger, and crispy mushroom rangoon in a black truffle vinaigrette ($10 to $18). 8 to 11 p.m. Wednesday, March 28, at Bar Alter, 223 NW 23rd St., Miami; 305-573-5996; baralter.com.

Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: $1 Hot Dogs, Aged Sushi, and Eating House at Alter
Courtesy of BurgerFi

$1 Hot Dogs at BurgerFi. The 118th season of Major League Baseball kicks off on Thursday. To celebrate, all Miami-area BurgerFi locations will offer $1 hot dogs from morning till night. Enjoy up to two Vienna dogs per person at $1 each with complimentary toppings. Thursday, March 29, at various locations; burgerfi.com.

 
Clarissa Buch is a reporter and food critic who has covered Miami for more than half a decade. Her work focuses on food and culture (and food culture).

©2018 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

