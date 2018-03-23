Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Weekend: Shake Shack, Burger Battle, and Chili Cook-Off

This weekend, Shake Shack opens at Aventura Mall, Roberta's brings pizza to Ultra, FemAle Brew Fest and Burger Battle return to Fort Lauderdale, and Deering Estate hosts a seafood festival.

Shake Shack Opens at Aventura Mall. Friday, the fast-casual burger joint Shake Shack will open its third Miami-Dade location, at Treats Food Hall inside Aventura Mall. On the third floor of the mall's new 315,000-square-foot, multimillion-dollar expansion wing, you'll find the Shack in the back corner of the hall adjacent to a large outdoor terrace. The concept joins other recently opened spots such as My Ceviche, Hank & Harry's Deli, and South Beach's GoGo Fresh. The menu will include all of Shake Shack's classics, such as cheeseburgers, fries, hot dogs, and chicken sandwiches, as well as frozen custard concretes. Prices start at $3.39. 9565 Biscayne Blvd., Aventura; shakeshack.com. Grand opening Friday, March 23, at 11 a.m. Hours are 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday.



Roberta's pizza Photo by Fujifilmgirl

Brooklyn Pizzeria Roberta's Pops Up at Ultra. Following a successful six-month run in Miami, the pop-up closed Wednesday. For Ultra-goers, Roberta's will relocate to the music festival in Bayfront Park, where it will offer pizza to attendees this Friday through Sunday. The festival menu will be the same as the one at the Design District pop-up. Pizzas include the margherita, topped with tomato, mozzarella, and basil; the Bee Sting, with tomato, mozzarella, soppressata, a dash of chili flakes, and a drizzle of honey; and the Famous Original, with Caciocavallo cheese, oregano, and chili flakes. Pies are available in two sizes and cost $9 to $18. Friday, March 23 through Sunday, March 25, at Bayfront Park, 301 N. Biscayne Blvd., Miami; ultramusicfestival.com.

Middle River Arts Photography

Burger Battle IX at Huizenga Plaza. When Burger Battle IX goes down in Fort Lauderdale, sample more than a dozen burgers as some of South Florida's best restaurants convene at Huizenga Plaza. Among the contenders are Rok:Brgr, Tucker Duke's, Burger Craze, Bokamper's, and Hard Rock Café. For 45 bucks, attendees get burger samples from all competitors, three drink tickets, access to an all-you-can-eat French fry bar, and an almighty token to vote for your favorite burger. 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, March 23, in Huizenga Plaza, 32 E. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale. Tickets cost $45 to $125 via eventbrite.com.

Carina Mask

FemAle Brew Fest at Huizenga Plaza. Last year, the inaugural FemAle Brew Fest celebrated women in the beer industry. For its second installment, the festival returns to Fort Lauderdale in a larger venue holding more breweries. Taking place in Huizenga Plaza, the event provides an opportunity to chat with leading beer ladies at local joints such as Invasive Species, Islamorada Beer Company, Barrel of Monks, and Riverside Market. Expect lots of beer to sample. And, yes, men are invited. 2 to 8 p.m. Saturday, March 24, in Huizenga Plaza, 32 E. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale. Tickets cost $45 to $95 via femalebrewfest.com; designated drivers pay only $15 to $35.

Photo by Christina Mendenhall

Chili Cook-Off at Harris Field Park. The 25th-annual Chili Cook-Off and Family Festival will return Saturday to Homestead. Admission guarantees unlimited chili and access to food trucks, music, and entertainment galore. A petting zoo and a bounce-house obstacle course will occupy the kids. Think your chili can take home the gold? Enter yours for only $50. 11 a.m. Saturday, March 24, in Harris Field Park, 1034 NE Eighth St., Homestead. Tickets cost $10 via eventbrite.com.

EXPAND Courtesy of Deering Seafood Festival

Deering Seafood Festival at Deering Estate. There's nothing figuratively fishy about the 14th-annual Deering Seafood Festival. There'll be a whole lot of delicious literal fishiness going on. Sponsored by Tom Thumb Food Stores, the annual event offers not only perfectly prepared sea life but also live music, chef demonstrations, and stuff for the kids to enjoy. The fest is known to sell out, so make sure to snag tickets ASAP. The admission price includes all of the day's enticing activities, but bring extra dough for the food, drinks, rock-climbing wall, and pontoon boat rides. 10 a.m. Sunday, March 25, at Deering Estate, 16701 SW 72nd Ave., Palmetto Bay; deeringestate.org. Tickets costs $20 via etix.com.

