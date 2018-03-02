Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Weekend: $1 Oysters, $5 Beer, and Hialeah's 305 Day Block Party

This weekend, the Spillover in Coconut Grove will launch happy hour; Mojo Donuts & Fried Chicken will host a viewing party for Guy Fieri's Food Network show, Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives; the Leah Arts District will bring back 305 Day with music, food, and cafecitos; and some Miami-area restaurants will offer specials to benefit the Stoneman Douglas Victims' Fund.

The Spillover Launches Affordable Happy Hour in the Grove. Coconut Grove's seafood' joint will launch a new happy hour on Friday, March 2. Kick back and enjoy affordable boozy beverages and snacks from its perch within Mayfair in the Grove. The eatery offers $1 oysters along with a menu of $5 small bites and appetizers, including snapper scraps, and buffalo heirloom cauliflower. Select draft beers are $4 and wine is buy one, get one free. All cocktails are only $7, from margaritas to coladas and Moscow mules. 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, March 2, at the Spillover, 2911 Grand Ave., Coconut Grove; RSVP via eventbrite.com. Thereafter, happy hour will be offered 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. every Monday through Friday.

Food Network Viewing Party at Mojo Donuts & Fried Chicken. Tonight, Mojo Donuts will debut on celebrity chef Guy Fieri's Food Network show, Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives. It's the first doughnut shop to ever appear in series' 28-season run, which road trips through America in search of the nation's most underrated but incredibly delicious local spots. To celebrate, the shop will host a viewing party with free samples of warm, freshly-baked glazed doughnuts and scoops of Sweet Melody Ice Cream. 8:15 p.m. Friday, March 2, at 8870 SW 40th St., Miami; 305-223-6656; mojodonuts.com. Admission is free via eventbrite.com.

EXPAND Courtesy of Andy Yeager

Parkland Pride Cocktail at TAP 42 to Benefit Stoneman Douglas Victims' Fund. In the wake of the Stoneman Douglas shooting, South Floridians continue to grapple with the reality of such grim events. While many seek relief through protest and social media, cathartic efforts continue to pop up throughout our community. One of them is Tap 42's Parkland Pride. The cocktail, made with Ketel One vodka, blackberry purée, lemon, and thyme, will be available March 1 through 14 and will be served at Tap 42's locations in Coral Gables, midtown Miami, Boca Raton, and Fort Lauderdale. The Parkland Pride costs $9, and 100 percent of its proceeds will go directly to the Stoneman Douglas Victims' Fund, the GoFundMe page created by the Broward Education Foundation earlier this month. The fund will provide financial support to victims and their families as they travel the tough road ahead. Various locations; tap42.com.

Courtesy of Tarpon River Brewing

Parkland Pale Ale Benefiting Stoneman Douglas Students at Tarpon River Brewing. To support the Parkland community, Tarpon River Brewing created Parkland Pale Ale, where $1 from every pint will benefit the Stoneman Douglas Victims' Fund to provide relief and financial support to the victims and families of the horrific shooting. The brew has a bright citrus aroma with a creamy body and a pleasant hoppy finish. A pint of Parkland Pale Ale costs $6 and will be served until the tap runs out. 280 SW 6th St., Fort Lauderdale; tarponriverbrewing.com.

Courtesy of Biscayne Bay Brewing

Beer Release Party at Biscayne Bay Brewing. Drink up, Miami. Biscayne Bay Brewing will release its second new beer of 2018, the Tropical Bay IPA. The 6.5 percent ABV is a blend is a hazy Northeast-style India Pale Ale with medium bitterness and a noticeable tropical fruit flavor. To celebrate, on Saturday, March 3, the brewery will host Tropical Bay Day complete with cold beer, live music, games, giveaways, and food trucks. Tropical Bay IPA will be available at $5 a pour. 1 p.m. Saturday, March 3, at Biscayne Bay Brewing, 8000 NW 25th St. #500, Doral; biscaynebaybrewing.com.

Courtesy of JLPR

305 Day Block Party by 3:05 Cafecito. The Leah Arts District's 305 Day Block Party will return this weekend on Sunday, March 4. For the fifth year in a row, the free outdoor block party will bring together the Miami community for live music, games, food and drink, and, of course, cafecitos. New murals in the Leah Arts District are expected to be revealed, too. 3 p.m. March 4, at the Leah Arts District, 1501 East 10th Ave., Hialeah; RSVP is free via eventbrite.com.



Courtesy of Planta

Toronto's Planta Opens in Miami Beach. Planta, a Toronto restaurant that offers plant-based meals and burgers, is now open in Miami Beach. Expect items similar to those at the flagship in Canada. Dishes will include cauliflower tots, plant-based crab cakes, a burger, coconut ceviche, and an "18-carrot" dog. The restaurant will also offer a vegetable sushi bar and cold-pressed cocktails.

Photo by Carina Mask

Museum of Ice Cream Extends Miami Beach Run. The Museum of Ice Cream (MOIC), which was expected to close February 26, will extend its stay in Miami Beach through April 29. This time, representatives for MOIC say this will be the absolute final extension in Miami. MOIC has welcomed upward of 100,000 visitors to taste, smell, touch, and photograph a collection of ice-cream paraphernalia. If you haven't had a chance to visit, the attraction is more comparable to an Instagram amusement park than a traditional museum. With sold-out runs in other cities, the Museum of Ice Cream expects a similar turnout for its third extension in Miami Beach. Tickets for March 2 through April 29 are available online only. Wednesday through Monday through Sunday, April 29, in the Faena District, 3400 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 855-258-0719; museumoficecream.com. Tickets cost $38 via museumoficecream.com/miami.

