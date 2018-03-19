 


Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: Doc B's, Dark and Stormy Daniels, and Meat Market After Dark
Courtesy of Doc B's

Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: Doc B's, Dark and Stormy Daniels, and Meat Market After Dark

Clarissa Buch | March 19, 2018 | 8:00am
This week, Doc B's opens in Coral Gables, Gramps offers the Dark and Stormy Daniels cocktail to benefit Stormy Daniels' fight against Donald Trump, Meat Market After Dark returns to Miami Beach, and El Cielo hosts a nine-course feast in Brickell.

Courtesy of Doc B's

Doc B's Opens in Coral Gables. Chicago-based Doc B's Fresh Kitchen is now open in Coral Gables. Located on the corner of Miracle Mile and Salzedo Street, Doc B's offers a "create your own steak," which allows customers to choose a type of cut, house-made seasoning, traditional sauce, and a premium topping such as jumbo lump citrus crab. Other Coral Gables menu items include the Angry Meatball, a ten-ounce wagyu beef meatball with spicy marinara, and the killer grilled shrimp marinated in habanero and cilantro and served over a medley of watermelon, cucumber, and almonds. 301 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables; 786-864-1220; docbsfreshkitchen.com. Open for lunch and dinner 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Dark and Stormy Daniels Cocktail at Gramps. Michael Avenatti, the attorney for Stormy Daniels, has filed a lawsuit to throw out a nondisclosure agreement the adult film star signed in exchange for $130,000. Daniels claims she has "tangible items and photos" to prove she had an affair with Donald Trump in 2006 while his wife Melania was home with their infant son, Barron. Daniels has set up a legal fund, and helping the actress get justice is only a cocktail away. Gramps Wynwood will donate $1 from every Dark and Stormy Daniels cocktail to Daniels' legal fund. The libation, Gramps' Adam Gersten says, is a cross between a traditional Dark and Stormy and a bourbon bramble. The drink ($12) will debut tonight during Gramps' happy hour and will be offered until "Daniels succeeds in court and she's able to break her illegal gag order or Trump's impeachment, whichever comes first," Gersten says. 176 NW 24th St., Miami; 305-699-2669; gramps.com.

Courtesy of Elcielo

Cena a 4 Manos at El Cielo. The Brickell restaurant's Cena a 4 Manos (dinner by four hands) includes nine distinct courses curated by El Cielo chef Juanma Barrientos and guest Argentine chef Sebastian La Rocca, who currently lives in Costa Rica and will open Restaurant Cvltvra in Miami this May. A peek at the menu reveals chipotle beef tenderloin tartare, black and yellow soup, grilled octopus, and white "chocotherapy," where diners sink their hands into liquid chocolate. 7 and 9 p.m. Thursday, March 22, at El Cielo, 31 SE Fiftth St., Miami; 305-755-8840; elcielorestaurant.com. Tickets cost $90.

Courtesy of Meat Market

Meat Market After Dark in Miami Beach. Beginning at 9 p.m. Thursdays, Meat Market Miami Beach will offer complimentary champagne for ladies, along with a slate of gourmet comfort-food bites such as beef, bacon, and Gouda sliders; avocado and mango tuna tartare; and Gouda tater tots served with garlic aioli.  The restaurant will also offer a revolving lineup of DJs, musicians, and special guests. 9 p.m. to midnight Thursdays at 915 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach; 305-532-0088; meatmarket.net.

 
Clarissa Buch is a reporter and food critic who has covered Miami for more than half a decade. Her work focuses on food and culture (and food culture).

