Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: Smoothies, MdoughW, and a Winetasting

Happy Monday, Miami. Start your week on a fresh note with a half-off smoothie or açaí bowl at Bertoni in Brickell. If you prefer a cheat day, MdoughW, a Miami-based food company known for freshly baked cookie cups, is officially available via UberEats Wednesdays and Thursdays.

Stop by Happy Wine's Coconut Grove location for a 30-minute express lunch, including meatballs stuffed with manchego cheese and Spanish sausage braised in red wine. Thursday, VeritageMiami will host a winetasting at Merrick Park with more than 400 varieties paired with small bites from local restaurants, including Pinch Kitchen, Harry's Pizzeria, and Zest.

Smoothies and Bowls at Bertoni Brickell

In honor of National Nutrition Month, the Brickell restaurant is offering 50 percent off any smoothie with the purchase of a meal, as well as buy-one-get-one-half-off açaí bowls. Eleven smoothies and four power bowls are available, including the Viola — a blend of apple, beets, and celery — and a traditional bowl packed with granola and fresh fruit.

Order MdoughW on UberEats

Miami-based dessert business MdoughW, known for freshly baked cookie cups and a wildly popular Instagram feed, is available for the first time on UberEats. From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, order signature MdoughW treats such as chocolate-chunk dough stuffed with a brownie, Funfetti cookies and cream, and rainbow cake. Prices range from $16 to $32 depending upon quantity. Deliveries are made throughout Miami-Dade, from North Miami to Coconut Grove and South Miami, as well as Miami Beach, exclusively Wednesdays and Thursdays.

30-Minute Lunch at Happy Wine

If you're on the go this week, stop by Coconut Grove's Happy Wine for an express lunch. The recently launched special, priced at $14.99, lets diners choose three small plates from a selection of seven. Options include albondigas, meatballs stuffed with manchego cheese; grilled skirt steak drizzled with romesco sauce; chorizo al vino, Spanish sausage braised in red wine; and garbanzos fritos, a bowl mixed with chickpeas, Serrano ham, Spanish chorizo, and ham broth. Happy Wine's full menu, including an assortment of panini, is also available during lunch. Pair your meal with sangria by the glass ($6.50) or a bottle of wine to share ($8 corkage fee). Lunch is offered from 11:45 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

At VeritageMiami's winetasting, expect a variety of small bites, including fare from Harry's Pizzeria. Emily Codik

Winetasting at Merrick Park

Head to Merrick Park Wednesday for a winetasting presented by = VeritageMiami. There will be more than 400 wines from around the world, paired with small bites courtesy of local restaurants such a Bocce, Glass & Vine, Harry’s Pizzeria, Pinch Kitchen, STK Miami, Swine Southern Table & Bar, and Zest. As you nibble and sip, French Horn Collective will provide live entertainment.

