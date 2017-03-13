menu

Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: Smoothies, MdoughW, and a Winetasting

Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: $5 Burgers at Commonwealth, Getting Crabby, and Mixology Class


Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: Smoothies, MdoughW, and a Winetasting

Monday, March 13, 2017 at 7 a.m.
By Clarissa Buch
The Viola juice at Bertoni.EXPAND
The Viola juice at Bertoni.
Courtesy of Bertoni
Happy Monday, Miami. Start your week on a fresh note with a half-off smoothie or açaí bowl at Bertoni in Brickell. If you prefer a cheat day, MdoughW, a Miami-based food company known for freshly baked cookie cups, is officially available via UberEats Wednesdays and Thursdays.

Stop by Happy Wine's Coconut Grove location for a 30-minute express lunch, including meatballs stuffed with manchego cheese and Spanish sausage braised in red wine. Thursday, VeritageMiami will host a winetasting at Merrick Park with more than 400 varieties paired with small bites from local restaurants, including Pinch Kitchen, Harry's Pizzeria, and Zest.

Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: Smoothies, MdoughW, and a Winetasting
Courtesy of Bertoni

Smoothies and Bowls at Bertoni Brickell
In honor of National Nutrition Month, the Brickell restaurant is offering 50 percent off any smoothie with the purchase of a meal, as well as buy-one-get-one-half-off açaí bowls. Eleven smoothies and four power bowls are available, including the Viola — a blend of apple, beets, and celery — and a traditional bowl packed with granola and fresh fruit.

Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: Smoothies, MdoughW, and a Winetasting
Courtesy of MdoughW

Order MdoughW on UberEats
Miami-based dessert business MdoughW, known for freshly baked cookie cups and a wildly popular Instagram feed, is available for the first time on UberEats. From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, order signature MdoughW treats such as chocolate-chunk dough stuffed with a brownie, Funfetti cookies and cream, and rainbow cake. Prices range from $16 to $32 depending upon quantity. Deliveries are made throughout Miami-Dade, from North Miami to Coconut Grove and South Miami, as well as Miami Beach, exclusively Wednesdays and Thursdays.

Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: Smoothies, MdoughW, and a Winetasting
Courtesy of Happy Wine

30-Minute Lunch at Happy Wine
If you're on the go this week, stop by Coconut Grove's Happy Wine for an express lunch. The recently launched special, priced at $14.99, lets diners choose three small plates from a selection of seven. Options include albondigas, meatballs stuffed with manchego cheese; grilled skirt steak drizzled with romesco sauce; chorizo al vino, Spanish sausage braised in red wine; and garbanzos fritos, a bowl mixed with chickpeas, Serrano ham, Spanish chorizo, and ham broth. Happy Wine's full menu, including an assortment of panini, is also available during lunch. Pair your meal with sangria by the glass ($6.50) or a bottle of wine to share ($8 corkage fee). Lunch is offered from 11:45 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

At VeritageMiami's winetasting, expect a variety of small bites, including fare from Harry's Pizzeria.
At VeritageMiami's winetasting, expect a variety of small bites, including fare from Harry's Pizzeria.
Emily Codik

Winetasting at Merrick Park
Head to Merrick Park Wednesday for a winetasting presented by = VeritageMiami. There will be more than 400 wines from around the world, paired with small bites courtesy of local restaurants such a Bocce, Glass & Vine, Harry’s Pizzeria, Pinch Kitchen, STK Miami, Swine Southern Table & Bar, and Zest. As you nibble and sip, French Horn Collective will provide live entertainment.

Clarissa Buch
When it comes to eating in South Florida, Clarissa Buch explains it all. Named a “Local Expert” by Tasting Table, Clarissa Buch writes about Miami’s food and culture for local and national publications. You can find her inside various restaurants where she asks, photographs, and eats way too much (in that order).
Related Locations

miles
Happy Wine
More Info
More Info

5792 SW Eighth St.
Miami, FL 33144

305-262-2465

www.happywinemiami.com

miles
Merrick Park
More Info
More Info

405 Biltmore Way
Coral Gables, FL 33134

