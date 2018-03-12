Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: Pineapple and Pizza, Le Chick, and $6 Burritos

This week, Le Chick debuts in Wynwood, Chuy's opens in Doral, MacMadness kicks off at Macchialina, chef Mitsuharu "Micha" Tsumura joins Jose Mendin in the kitchen at Habitat, and Matador Bar hosts a pineapple and pizza soiree.

Tex-Mex Chain Chuy's Opens First Miami-Dade Location in Doral. The Austin-based Tex-Mex chain opens Monday in Doral. Popular items include stuffed chiles rellenos drizzled with sour cream, Chicka-Chicka Boom-Boom chicken enchiladas, and the restaurant's signature Big as Yo' Face burritos, which can be stuffed with beans and cheese, oven-roasted chicken, or ground sirloin. To celebrate the grand opening, the restaurant will offer free Chuy’s for a year to the first 50 guests in line at 11 a.m. For the next four weeks, keep an eye out for a "Golden Ticket," stuffed inside select silverware packages, which unlocks special offers such as a free appetizer, entrée, tres leches, or other item. 8001 NW 36th St., Doral; chuys.com. Sunday through Thursday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Courtesy of Macchialina

March Madness Pasta Tournament, MacMadness, at Macchialina. Miami Beach's Macchialina and its Brooklyn-based sister restaurant, the Saint Austere, will go head-to-head in a pasta-packed, March Madness-inspired tournament, MacMadness, kicking off Monday. The carb-fueled event will challenge both restaurants to serve two unique pastas per week, both created by Macchialina chef/owner Michael Pirolo. The pasta with the most orders will advance to the next week, and the last plate standing will become a mainstay on Macchialina's and the Saint Austere's menus. 6 p.m. Monday, March 12, at 820 Alton Rd., Miami Beach; macchialina.com. Call 305-534-2124 or visit opentable.com for reservations.

EXPAND Courtesy of Le Chick

Le Chick Opens in Wynwood. On the heels of the departure of the highly admired Wynwood fast-casual eateries Dizengoff and Federal Donuts, rotisserie-chicken spot Le Chick will open Tuesday on the same block. Le Chick will open for dinner and will also seek out the neighborhood's late-night dining crowd, with a bar menu available until 3 a.m. and DJ sets Thursday through Saturday nights. Lunch service will follow in the future. In addition to a large selection of rotisserie chicken, there will be a rotating burger of the month and fried chicken. Le Chick's version is brined overnight for 12 hours and soaked in buttermilk before being fried with a special spice mix. Starters will range in price from $7 to $32, entrées will run $15 to $36, and desserts will cost $8 each. 310 NW 24th St., Miami; lechickmiami.com. Opens Tuesday, March 13. Sunday through Tuesday 5 p.m. to midnight, Thursday through Saturday 5 p.m. to 3 a.m.

EXPAND Chef Mitsuharu “Micha” Tsumura Courtesy of Habitat

Mendin & Friends at Habitat. This month, chef Mitsuharu "Micha" Tsumura, owner of the Japanese-Peruvian restaurant Maido in Peru, which is ranked eighth on the World’s 50 Best Restaurants, will team up with Habitat's Jose Mendin for a two-night event Wednesday and Thursday. Join the pair for an intimate cocktail reception ($50 per person) including a welcome drink, an array of passed bites, and an opportunity to chat with both toques. Thursday, Tsumura and Mendin will collaborate on an eight-course dinner paired with select wines ($275 per person). 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 14, and 7 p.m. Thursday, March 15, at Habitat at the 1 Hotel South Beach, 2395 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-604-6700. Tickets cost $50 to $350 via exploretock.com.

Courtesy of Zucca

Michelin-Starred Chefs Dinner at Zucca. To celebrate its first anniversary in Coral Gables, Zucca will host two Michelin-starred chefs from Italy — Walter Ferretto and Fulvio Siccardi — to prepare a four-course meal, which will feature flavors from Italy’s northern region of Piedmont. The visiting chefs will also prepare a selection of pasta specials, which will be available for lunch all week. 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 14, at Zucca, 162 Alcazar Ave., Coral Gables; 786-580-3731; hotelstmichel.com. Tickets cost $85 via opentable.com.

EXPAND Courtesy of Matador Room

Pineapples & Pizza at Matador Bar. The folks at Matador Room assure us that the age-old debate is over: Pineapple and pizza do go together, and the combo is scrumptious. That's why they're pairing spicy sausage and kale pizza with a fancy pineapple cocktail and inviting everybody to partake. The event is part of the restaurant's monthly Pineapples & Pizza series, which offers live music and off-menu pairings of exotic pizzas and specialty cocktails. Naysayers are encouraged to bring a friend to experience it, though it's doubtful you'll be able to deny the deliciousness. 9 p.m. Thursday, March 15, at 2901 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 786-257-4600; matadorroom.com. Cost is $35 per pizza and cocktail pairing.

EXPAND Courtesy of Lime Fresh Mexican Grill

Lime Fresh Mexican Returns to South Beach. Lime is back in business in Miami Beach. The local fast-casual restaurant chain, which debuted in South Beach in 2004, will honor its roots by taking patrons on a trip back in time. Through Sunday, March 18, the eatery is offering the brand's original 2004 menu and pricing. That means you can get the signature Lime burrito for $6.59 — nearly $2 less than its current price — or a cup of tortilla soup for $2.75, a 75-cent savings. Throwback menu items available for a limited time include Lime's original firehouse jalapeños, fried cheese-stuffed jalapeños served with cilantro dipping sauce ($3.99); nachos, made with three tostadas topped with sour cream, jalapeños, pico de gallo, melted cheese, and a choice of meat ($5.19 to $7.08); and the mole burrito, a flour tortilla stuffed with rice, sour cream, melted cheese, and a choice of meat and smothered in a spicy mole sauce ($7.69). 1439 Alton Rd., Miami Beach; 786-420-5463; limefreshmexicangrill.com. Sunday through Thursday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

