Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Weekend: Free Pizza, Cochon555, and Doggie Brunch

This weekend, Upland is offering free pizza in South Beach, the Rum Renaissance Festival gets in the spirit, Cochon555 returns to South Florida, Brimstone Woodfire Grill Doral hosts Bark 'N Brunch, and Byblos teams up with the Saffron Supper Club to serve a Mediterranean dinner.
Free Pizza at Upland. Kick off the weekend with a complimentary margherita pizza slice, along with discounted drinks such as $7 draft beer, $8 wine, and $9 cocktails from 4 to 7 p.m. The offer runs every Friday through Labor Day. 49 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-602-9998; uplandmiami.com.
Rum Renaissance Festival at the Broward County Convention Center. Pirates, tiki mugs, and hundreds of glistening bottles of rum will soon fill the Broward County Convention Center. The tenth-annual Rum Renaissance Festival is set to return Saturday, June 9, and Sunday, June 10, for unlimited pours, seminars, tiki events, and a blind-tasting competition. This year, about 50 vendors will offer more than 200 varieties of rum from the Caribbean, the Americas, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Africa. There will also be ten seminars covering topics such as the life cycle of sugarcane and the birth of the tiki bartender. Plus, the festival will include evening tiki events at Fort Lauderdale's Mai-Kai Restaurant and Molokai Bar, the annual RumXP Awards, and a VIP tasting bar brimming with rare, vintage, and limited-edition rums. Saturday, June 9, and Sunday, June 10, at the Broward County Convention Center, 1950 Eisenhower Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; 954-765-5900; ftlauderdalecc.com. Tickets cost $75 to $200 at the door.
Bark N’ Brunch at Brimstone Woodfire Grill Doral. More than 13,000 dogs in Miami-Dade are in need of adoption, so Brimstone Woodfire Grill in Doral will host Bark N’ Brunch this Sunday, June 10. Expect a dog-and-owner cocktail pairing — Fido's drink will be a mixture of house-made bone broth, beef broth, and water. Also expect nearly 20 pups available for adoption. 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. at Brimstone Woodfire Grill Doral, 8300 NW 36th St., Doral; 786-837-8960; brimstonedoral.com. Admission is free, and brunch
Cochon555 Returns to South Beach. The annual event, which will take place at the 1 Hotel South Beach from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday, June 10, will task five chefs — including Pubbelly's Jose Mendin and Beaker & Gray's Brian Nasajon — along with winemakers, bakers, and barkeeps, with creating an innovative lineup of pork-centric food and drinks. Expect pop-ups too, including a cheese bar; a salami, charcuterie, and pâté station; a tartare bar stocked with truffles and foie gras; a bakery with numerous sweets; and a butcher shop. 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday, June 10, at 1 Hotel South Beach, 2341 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; cochon555.com. Tickets cost $130 to $200.
Saffron Supper Club at Byblos Miami. Sunday, the Saffron Supper Club will host Taste the "Middleterranean," a dinner celebrating a number of cultures. Byblos' flagship chef Stuart Cameron will offer a four-course menu including Jerusalem bagels with baba ganoush; jeweled kale salad mixed with tahini, pomegranate, puffed grain, and nuts; kabuli rice with braised lamb and green schug; and a chocolate cremeux made with frozen labneh. Limited seats are available. All guests must RSVP to saffronsupper@gmail.com. 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. at Byblos Miami, 1545 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-508-5041; byblosmiami.com. Tickets cost $65.
Coral Gables' Inaugural Culinary Month Throughout June. Celebrated throughout June, expect 30 days of food-centric events such as chef demos, panel discussions, themed meals, and tours. In conjunction with these events, local eateries will offer three-course, prix-fixe menus during the 11th-annual Coral Gables Restaurant Week, which runs through June 24. This year's lineup boasts more than 30 participating restaurants, including longtime favorites Ortanique on the Mile, Divino Ceviche, and Christy's. Newcomers include Sushi Club and Mara Basque Cuisine, offering scrumptious dishes such as grilled lamb chops slathered in a secret marinade and seared octopus glazed with soy. Both lunch and dinner menus will be available at most restaurants, and discounted menus will range from $13 to $60 per person. For a full list of participating restaurants, menus, and events, visit restaurantweek.shopcoralgables.com.
