Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Weekend: Free Pizza, Cochon555, and Doggie Brunch

This weekend, Upland is offering free pizza in South Beach, the Rum Renaissance Festival gets in the spirit, Cochon555 returns to South Florida, Brimstone Woodfire Grill Doral hosts Bark 'N Brunch, and Byblos teams up with the Saffron Supper Club to serve a Mediterranean dinner.

EXPAND Pistachio pizza Photo by Clarissa Buch

Free Pizza at Upland. Kick off the weekend with a complimentary margherita pizza slice, along with discounted drinks such as $7 draft beer, $8 wine, and $9 cocktails from 4 to 7 p.m. The offer runs every Friday through Labor Day. 49 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-602-9998; uplandmiami.com.



Photo by FujifilmGirl

Rum Renaissance Festival at the Broward County Convention Center. Pirates, tiki mugs, and hundreds of glistening bottles of rum will soon fill the Broward County Convention Center. The tenth-annual Rum Renaissance Festival is set to return Saturday, June 9, and Sunday, June 10, for unlimited pours, seminars, tiki events, and a blind-tasting competition. This year, about 50 vendors will offer more than 200 varieties of rum from the Caribbean, the Americas, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Africa. There will also be ten seminars covering topics such as the life cycle of sugarcane and the birth of the tiki bartender. Plus, the festival will include evening tiki events at Fort Lauderdale's Mai-Kai Restaurant and Molokai Bar, the annual RumXP Awards, and a VIP tasting bar brimming with rare, vintage, and limited-edition rums. Saturday, June 9, and Sunday, June 10, at the Broward County Convention Center, 1950 Eisenhower Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; 954-765-5900; ftlauderdalecc.com. Tickets cost $75 to $200 at the door.