Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: Mason, Sustainable Supperclub, and Beer Week

This week, Mason opens in midtown; Miami's Sustainable Supperclub debuts at Verde; Ofa hosts a Spanish wine-pairing dinner in Sunset Harbour; and Yelp Beer Week continues across Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach counties.
Mason, Midtown's New Late-Night Diner, Opens Monday. Beaker & Gray chef Brian Nasajon will open his second restaurant, Mason, this Monday, June 4. Located in the former Gigi space, adjacent to the Shops at Midtown Miami, the late-night diner will serve comfort food, from bagels and breads to smoked deli meats and sweets, until 2 a.m. daily. The menu is massive. A peek reveals bagel bites stuffed with nova lox and dill cream ($13); mac 'n' cheese made with Parmesan, cheddar, and fontina ($13); New England clam chowder with bacon and crispy potato ($12 to $16); piled high with pastrami, beef, or ham ($16); as well as a selection of egg plates such as pastrami hash ($16) and the Goopy Egg, served with manchego, sour cream, and a bagel chip ($14). 3470 N. Miami Ave., Miami; 786-618-5150; masoneatery.com. Open daily 10 a.m. to 2 a.m.
Sustainable Supperclub at Verde. Miami's Sustainable Supperclub, launched by James Beard Award semifinalist Janine Booth, in partnership with Stephen Starr Catering and Hungry Harvest, begins Tuesday evening. Diners will enjoy a plant-based meal while gaining awareness about food waste and discussing the benefits of sustainable living. 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 5, at Verde, 1103 Biscayne Blvd., Miami. Tickets cost $125 via eventbrite.com.
Beronia Wine-Pairing Dinner at Ofa. Tuesday, Sunset Harbour's Brazilian restaurant and bar, Ofa, will host a five-course, wine-pairing dinner. Prepared by executive chef Flavia Carnicelli, savor Brazilian cuisine with Spanish wines, including cauliflower couscous with jamón ibérico; Brazilian fish stew with tomatoes, coconut milk, and onions; and lamb chops with potatoes. 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, June 5, at Ofa, 1929 Purdy Ave., Miami Beach; 305-763-8766; ofarestaurant.com. Tickets cost $70. Call for reservations.
Tiki Tuesday Night at Drunken Dragon. Debuting Tuesday night, take advantage of a reduced-priced tiki cocktail menu all evening long. Expect handcrafted tropical drinks served in tiki mugs paired with Asian-inspired small bites. Menus will rotate weekly depending on sponsors. This week, Mount Gay rum will be featured. 5 to 11 p.m. Tuesday, June 5, at Drunken Dragon, 1424 Alton Rd., Miami Beach; 305-397-8556; drunkendragon.com.
Yelp Beer Week at Miami, Broward, and Palm Beach Breweries. Through Saturday, June 9, visit nearly two dozen Miami, Broward, and Palm Beach breweries, which will offer 50 percent off beer flights for those who check in on Yelp. Participating Miami-area breweries include Biscayne Bay Brewing, M.I.A. Beer, Veza Sur, J. Wakefield, Concrete Beach, Wynwood Brewing, Bousa, Miami Brewing Company, the Tank, and Nightlife Brewing. Specials on beer flights at Broward and Palm Beach breweries will also be available June 3 through 9 from Fort Lauderdale to Oakland Park and Boca Raton to Delray Beach. If you're up for the drive, stop by nearly a dozen breweries, including LauderAle, Funky Buddha, and Saltwater. Through Saturday, June 9, at various breweries across Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach counties; yelp.com.
