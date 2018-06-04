Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: Mason, Sustainable Supperclub, and Beer Week

This week, Mason opens in midtown; Miami's Sustainable Supperclub debuts at Verde; Ofa hosts a Spanish wine-pairing dinner in Sunset Harbour; and Yelp Beer Week continues across Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach counties.

Mason, Midtown's New Late-Night Diner, Opens Monday. Beaker & Gray chef Brian Nasajon will open his second restaurant, Mason, this Monday, June 4. Located in the former Gigi space, adjacent to the Shops at Midtown Miami, the late-night diner will serve comfort food, from bagels and breads to smoked deli meats and sweets, until 2 a.m. daily. The menu is massive. A peek reveals bagel bites stuffed with nova lox and dill cream ($13); mac 'n' cheese made with Parmesan, cheddar, and fontina ($13); New England clam chowder with bacon and crispy potato ($12 to $16); piled high with pastrami, beef, or ham ($16); as well as a selection of egg plates such as pastrami hash ($16) and the Goopy Egg, served with manchego, sour cream, and a bagel chip ($14). 3470 N. Miami Ave., Miami; 786-618-5150; masoneatery.com. Open daily 10 a.m. to 2 a.m.

Sustainable Supperclub at Verde. Miami's Sustainable Supperclub, launched by James Beard Award semifinalist Janine Booth, in partnership with Stephen Starr Catering and Hungry Harvest, begins Tuesday evening. Diners will enjoy a plant-based meal while gaining awareness about food waste and discussing the benefits of sustainable living. 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 5, at Verde, 1103 Biscayne Blvd., Miami. Tickets cost $125 via eventbrite.com.