Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: Summer Barbecue, Dadeland Delivered, and No Name Chinese Dinner

This week, DoorDash and Dadeland Mall launch Dadeland Delivered, No Name Chinese and Cake Thai host a collaboration dinner, Brickell City Centre throws a free summer barbecue with a performance by Palo!, and Pubbelly Noodle Bar's burger series returns.

Dadeland Delivered Launches in Miami. Monday, June 25, Miami will get a new food delivery service: Dadeland Delivered. Through a partnership with DoorDash, an on-demand delivery service that fulfills orders in less than an hour, customers can enjoy food from Dadeland Mall's restaurants without leaving home or the office. Deliveries are available within a six-mile radius of the mall. Expect delivery service from Bobby's Burger Palace, Cheesecake Factory, Chick-fil-A, Earls Kitchen + Bar, Saman Arepas, Sarku Japan, and Spoleto Italian Kitchen. First-time users can enter the promo code "Dadeland" for $5 off their order from any participating restaurant. Visit doordash.com or download the DoorDash app for Android or iOS for a list of participating restaurants.

Photo by Ginger Monteleone

No Name Chinese and Cake Thai Collaboration Dinner. Tuesday, two Miami restaurants will come together for a 10-plate meal at No Name Chinese. Cake Thai and No Name Chinese will each cook up a unique dish for every course, ranging from flat rice noodles with ground pork, tofu, and crispy garlic, to banana leaf-roasted pork shoulder, salted cod fried rice, and crunchy potato nuggets with Thai basil and fish dipping sauce. Tickets cost $75 per person. Call 786-577-0734 to reserve a spot. 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 26, at No Name Chinese, 7400 SW 57th Ct., Miami; 786-577-0734. Reservations are required.

Do-it-yourself cannolis Courtesy of La Centrale

Summer in Sicily Pop-Up at La Centrale. Through the end of August, the food hall's first-floor caffè will be transformed into a Sicilian carnival, offering a host of treats and fun activations Monday through Friday. Keep en eye out for a build-your-own cannoli bar, which provides 15 toppings and fillings that range from traditional mascarpone cream to Pop Rocks, as well as a 24-karat gold-leaf shell ($4.45 and up); and a boozy granita cart, serving brain-freeze versions of favorite Italian cocktails such as Aperol spritzes and negronis ($10). 601 S. Miami Ave., Miami; 305-720-2401; lacentralemiami.com. Monday through Friday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. through August.

EXPAND Courtesy of Pubbelly

Fifth-Annual PB Burger Series at Pubbelly Noodle Bar. Jose Mendin's PB Summer Burger Series returns through July, with celebrities, chefs, influencers, and media joining Mendin in the kitchen. Visit the restaurant on Wednesday to find out who is responsible for this week's exclusive burger. Burgers are available every day, excluding the weekend, along with the full PB Burger menu, which includes Le Royale with cheese and mofongo-stuffed chicken wings. Wednesday, June 27, at Pubbelly Noodle Bar, 1418 20th St., Miami Beach; 305-532-7555.

EXPAND Courtesy of Brickell City Centre

Summer Barbecue with Palo! at Brickell City Centre. Celebrate the start of summer with a free night of food, drink, and Latin jams. Brickell City Centre and Prism Creative Group's Summer Barbecue will feature homegrown singer-songwriter Alejandra Jimenez followed by Latin Grammy-nominated Palo!, along with a eats from a number of local restaurants including Ariete, Itamae, Meat 'n' Bone, La Pollita, Reina Vegana, Coffee Hub, and Not Another Organic Brand. Top it off with a cocktail from Mac's Pubs and cotton candy from Doggystyle. Open to the public, space is limited. 7 to 10 p.m. Thursday, June 28, at Brickell City Centre, 700 Brickell Ave., Miami. Admissions is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com.