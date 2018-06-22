Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Weekend: Guava Beer, Summer in Sicily Pop-Up, and Pastelito and Beer

This weekend, La Centrale offers a build-your-own cannoli bar and a boozy granita cart at its Summer in Sicily pop-up, MIA Beer Co. hosts a pastelito and beer pairing, the Abbey Brewing Company celebrates its 23rd anniversary, and Night Owl Cookies is open in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Summer in Sicily Pop-Up at La Centrale. La Centrale's Summer in Sicily pop-up kicks off this week. Through the end of August, the food hall's first-floor caffé will be transformed into a Sicilian carnival, offering a host of treats and fun activations Monday through Friday. On Saturday and Sunday, the caffé will revert back to its original form, serving weekend brunch. A large neon sign welcomes guests to "Summer in Sicily," where they can take selfies in the photo booth, enjoy cotton candy, and shop for Sicilian foods and merchandise. A build-your-own cannoli bar provides 15 toppings and fillings that range from traditional mascarpone cream to Pop Rocks, as well as a 24-karat gold-leaf shell. Cannolis start at $4.45, but opt for the golden cannoli ($9.95) for the perfect summer Instagram moment. The highlight, though, is the boozy granita cart, serving brain-freeze versions of favorite Italian cocktails such as Aperol spritzes and negronis. A full cup costs $10, and nonalcoholic versions are available. 601 S. Miami Ave., Miami; 305-720-2401; lacentralemiami.com. Monday through Friday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. through August.

EXPAND Courtesy of Night Owl Cookie Co.

Night Owl Cookies Opens in Southwest Miami-Dade. Located on SW Eighth Street, about five minutes from Florida International University's Modesto A. Maidique Campus, Night Owl's 2,000-square-foot store and production facility is now open. Painted in cotton-candy colors and splashed with Miami-inspired murals including pink flamingos and a hot-pink skyline with an orange sunset, Night Owl's new location services until the wee hours of the morning for pickup and delivery. Weighing in around four and a half ounces, each cookie is priced at $2. Offering more than 50 rotating flavors, owner Andrew Gonzalez expects to bake upward of 30,000 a week inside the new store. 10534 SW Eighth St., Miami; nightowlcookieco.com.

Photo by Amadeus McCaskill

Pastelito and Beer Pairing at MIA Beer Co. Pastelito Papi will provide the eats, including picadillo, frita, and apple pie varieties, as well as a limited-edition ham croqueta pastelito collaboration with Masa Craft 305; while MIA Beer will whip up the craft beers. Each ticket includes one of each pastelito flavor and four five-ounce local beers. 1 p.m. Saturday at MIA Beer Co., 10400 NW 33rd St., Suite 150, Doral; mia.beer. Tickets cost $23.05; RSVP to carlos@mia.beer.

Courtesy of Biscayne Bay Brewing Company

Guava Beer at Biscayne Bay Brewing Company. Quench your thirst during a hot summer weekend with Biscayne Bay Brewing Company's Guayabazo IPA. Blended with a couple hundred pounds of guava, it's available until supplies last. 8000 NW 25th St., Doral; 305-381-5718; biscaynebaybrewing.com.

Courtesy of the Abbey Brewing Company

23rd Anniversary Party at the Abbey Brewing Company. One of Miami's longest-running bars, that serves its own brews, celebrate the Abbey's 23rd anniversary this Sunday. Indulge in an entire day of $6 craft beers, shots, and mixed drinks, as well as a free pig roast. Don't miss happy hour from 11 a.m. to noon too, and there's no cover. 11 a.m. Sunday at the Abbey Brewing Company, 1115 16th St., Miami Beach; abbeybrewinginc.com. Admission is free.