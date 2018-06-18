Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: Honoring John Lermayer, Free Meal at Zuuk, and the Best of Miami Party

This week, the Battersea pops up at the Seven Dials with an English pub menu, Zuuk Mediterranean Kitchen offers free lunch or dinner in Downtown Dadeland, Plant Miami hosts a chocolate-making workshop, and Pubbelly's PB Burger Series returns with a burger by Finka Table and Tap's Eileen Andrade. On Thursday, a public celebration to pay tribute to John Lermayer's life and legacy is planned at the Miami Beach Botanical Garden and New Times' celebrates its annual Best of Miami issue.

The Battersea Pop Up at the Seven Dials. Launching Monday, the Battersea will pop up instead the Seven Dials in Coral Gables. Coinciding with England's first World Cup game, indulge in fish and chips made with corvina and house-cut fat chips ($16) or a "catch of the day" fish with chips. Other menu items include scampi and chips ($16), battered sausage ($9), spicy mushrooms and chips ($10), and a rotating pie of the day. Sides include mushy pea fritters, spice burgers, and house-pickled eggs. Fried Snickers will be available for dessert. The pop-up will run during the Seven Dials' normal business hours through the end of July. The restaurant's regular menu will be available as well. Through July at the Seven Dials, 2030 S. Douglas Rd., Coral Gables; 786-542-1603; sevendialsmiami.com.

EXPAND Courtesy of Plant Culinary

Raw Chocolate Workshop at Plant Miami. The restaurant's cooking class series continues with a deep dive into chocolate. Learn what makes cacao so special, from its flavor to its health benefits, while creating your own treats. Highlights include a ganache tart, white chocolate truffles, cacao maca truffles, almond butter raspberry cups, and spirulina banana bites. 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 19, at Plant Miami, 105 NE 24th St., Miami. Tickets cost $135 per person. Purchase via consciouscityguide.com.

Portugal Wine Dinner at Boulud Sud. Haunah Klein, Boulud Sud's head sommelier, joins David Shiverick from Shiverick Imports, to host a four-course dinner paired with indigenous wines from Portugal. Chef Clark Bowen and pastry chef Saeko Nemoto will prepare traditional Portuguese dishes to complement the wines. Highlights include an amêijoas à bulhão pato, a blend of clams, pork, and grilled bread; and alheira de mirandela, a Portuguese sausage made with chicken and served with chickpeas and crostinis. The evening will begin with a reception at the bar, followed by dinner in the dining room. 7 to 11 p.m. Wednesday, June 20, at Boulud Sud, 255 Biscayne Blvd. Way, Miami. Tickets cost $65 per person. Purchase via eventbrite.com.

Guest Chef Dinner Launch with Chef Richard Ingraham at Three Wynwood. Chef Norman Van Aken will collaborate with celebrity chef and author Richard Ingraham, who long cooked for Dwayne Wade and Gabrielle Union, on a five-course dinner. Taking place Wednesday evening, begin with a cocktail reception and passed canapés, followed by a seated dinner with a dessert course created by Three’s pastry chef, Mame Sow. 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, June 20, at Three, 50 NW 24th St., Miami. Tickets cost $115 per person. Purchase via eventbrite.com.

EXPAND Courtesy of Pubbelly

Fifth-Annual PB Burger Series at Pubbelly Noodle Bar. Jose Mendin's PB Summer Burger Series returns through July, with celebrities, chefs, influencers, and media joining Mendin in the kitchen. This week's guest is Finka Table and Tap's Eileen Andrade, who is behind a secret Finka burger. It will be served at the restaurant through next Wednesday, excluding the weekend, along with the full PB Burger menu, which includes Le Royale with cheese and mofongo-stuffed chicken wings. Wednesday, June 20, at Pubbelly Noodle Bar, 1418 20th St., Miami Beach; 305-532-7555.

EXPAND Photo courtesy of Zuuk Mediterranean Kitchen

Free Lunch or Dinner at Zuuk Mediterranean Kitchen. Celebrate the restaurant's grand opening at Downtown Dadeland with live music, raffles, and complimentary pitas, bowls, and salads from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. RSVP is required. Offer is limited to one free entree per person. 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 21, at Zuuk Mediterranean Kitchen, 8880 SW 72nd Pl., Kendall. RSVP via eventbrite.com.

A Celebration of Life for John Lermayer at Miami Beach Botanical Garden. Miami's tight-knit beverage community was dealt a blow by the death of John Lermayer. The 45-year-old Sweet Liberty partner was known for his engaging personality, bon vivant attitude, and incredible bartending skills. Indeed, his life mirrored the pink neon sign that dominates a wall at his bar: "Pursue happiness." A public celebration has been planned as a way for Lermayer's friends to pay tribute to his life and legacy. Thursday, June 21, from 6 to 9 p.m., friends and fans are asked to gather at the Miami Beach Botanical Garden to eat, drink, and share stories. Further details are in the works, but expect a host of the bartender's industry friends and family to present well-made food and drinks. Admission is free, but RSVPs are appreciated through Sweet Liberty's Facebook page. 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, June 21, at Miami Beach Botanical Garden, 2000 Convention Center Dr., Miami Beach. Admission is free. For information, call 305-763-8217 or visit Sweet Liberty's Facebook page.

Miami's best doughnuts. Courtesy of DRO Photography / Mojo Donuts

New Times' Best of Miami Party. This Thursday, June 21, X Miami will host New Times' Best of Miami party, where you can enjoy bites from more than a dozen of the area's best restaurants while sipping unlimited cocktails and jamming to live music. Purchase tickets for $50 in advance, or pay $60 at the door. A portion of ticket proceeds will benefit Miami Lighthouse for the Blind. 8 to 11 p.m. Thursday, June 21, at X Miami, 230 NE Fourth St., Miami. Tickets cost $50 via 305-571-7579 or newtimesbestofmiami.com or $60 at the door.