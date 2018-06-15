 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/miaminewtimes
  • Google Plus
Treat dad to brunch this weekend.
Treat dad to brunch this weekend.
Courtesy of Bourbon Steak

Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Weekend: Father's Day 2018

Clarissa Buch | June 15, 2018 | 8:00am
AA

This weekend, restaurants, bars, and breweries will feature Father's Day specials, Le Zoo offers $1 oysters and complimentary canapés on Friday, and the Surfcomber will host a Father's Day grilling class.

Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Weekend: Father's Day 2018
Ra-Haus Fotografie, LLC

Related Stories

Summer Fridays at Le Zoo. Jump start the weekend with Friday night happy hour at Le Zoo in Bal Harbour. Enjoy $1 oysters, complimentary canapes, $8 cocktails, and $6 house red or white wine. Expect specials on sangria and frosé, too. 4 to 6 p.m. every Friday through September, at Le Zoo, 9700 Collins Ave., Bal Harbour; 305-602-9663; lezoo.com.

Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Weekend: Father's Day 2018
Courtesy of the Surfcomber

Father's Day Grilling Class at the Surfcomber. Treat dad to a day of grilling and hanging by the pool at the Kimpton Surfcomber Hotel. Executive chef Jeffrey Williams will share his tips on how to make the perfect burger while dads enjoy cold brews and take a stab at the grill. Williams will also demonstrate how to whip up different meat seasonings and rubs according to blend. The day's menu includes appetizers, burgers, and cocktails. 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, June 16, at the Kimpton Surfcomber Hotel, 1717 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-604-1800; socialclubatsurfcomber.com. Tickets cost $60 via eventbrite.com.

Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Weekend: Father's Day 2018
Courtesy of Kyu

Father's Day 2018 Miami Brunch Guide. From first steps to first cars and diapers to diplomas, Dad has been through it all, so give him something he can really sink his teeth into with these food and drink specials around Miami this Sunday, Father's Day. Unless noted, prices do not include tax and tip, and reservations are strongly suggested.

Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Weekend: Father's Day 2018EXPAND
Courtesy of Concrete Beach Brewery

Father's Day 2018: Miami Brewery Deals and Specials for Dad. This year, take your dad out to a local brewery and treat him to a beer. Luckily, that's easy in Miami. Breweries are strewn across the city, and many of them are offering a slate of Father's Day deals, from complimentary pints to discounted growlers.

Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Weekend: Father's Day 2018EXPAND
Photo by Monica McGivern

World Cup 2018: Watch Parties at Miami Breweries. The 2018 FIFA World Cup kicked off earlier this week, and matches will continue through July 15. All around the world, pubs and bars will teem with fans wearing their countries' colors. Here are some of the best deals and watch parties at Miami's breweries coming up through the month.

 
Clarissa Buch is a reporter and food critic who has covered Miami for more than half a decade. Her work focuses on food and culture (and food culture).

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

©2018 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >