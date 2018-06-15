Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Weekend: Father's Day 2018

This weekend, restaurants, bars, and breweries will feature Father's Day specials, Le Zoo offers $1 oysters and complimentary canapés on Friday, and the Surfcomber will host a Father's Day grilling class.

Summer Fridays at Le Zoo. Jump start the weekend with Friday night happy hour at Le Zoo in Bal Harbour. Enjoy $1 oysters, complimentary canapes, $8 cocktails, and $6 house red or white wine. Expect specials on sangria and frosé, too. 4 to 6 p.m. every Friday through September, at Le Zoo, 9700 Collins Ave., Bal Harbour; 305-602-9663; lezoo.com.

Courtesy of the Surfcomber

Father's Day Grilling Class at the Surfcomber. Treat dad to a day of grilling and hanging by the pool at the Kimpton Surfcomber Hotel. Executive chef Jeffrey Williams will share his tips on how to make the perfect burger while dads enjoy cold brews and take a stab at the grill. Williams will also demonstrate how to whip up different meat seasonings and rubs according to blend. The day's menu includes appetizers, burgers, and cocktails. 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, June 16, at the Kimpton Surfcomber Hotel, 1717 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-604-1800; socialclubatsurfcomber.com. Tickets cost $60 via eventbrite.com.

Courtesy of Kyu

EXPAND Courtesy of Concrete Beach Brewery

EXPAND Photo by Monica McGivern

