Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: Michael Schwartz, PB Burger Series, Kilgore's Kitchen Takeover

This week, the Wynwood Yard hosts a cooking class with Michael Schwartz, Pubbelly Noodle Bar's PB Burger Series returns with a ramen burger, Bourbon Steak welcomes Alter's Brad Kilgore into the kitchen, and Kyu hosts a late-night, Persian-themed mixology event.

EXPAND Chef Michael Schwartz Courtesy of Genuine Hospitality

Cooking Class With Michael Schwartz at the Wynwood Yard. Michael Schwartz, chef/owner of Genuine Hospitality Group, which owns numerous restaurants, including Michael's Genuine Food & Drink and Genuine Pizza, will continue the Wynwood Yard's cooking-class series Right on Target this Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. He'll lead participants through a series of dishes such as a summer peach and burrata salad; pan-seared chicken thighs with salsa verde; fregola with fennel, orange, and green olive; and warm chocolate chunk cookies. Partially funded by Target Foundation, the cooking class will donate proceeds to the Miami-based Wellness in the Schools, which is committed to ending childhood obesity through nutrition and fitness education. 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 12, at the Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami; 305-351-0366; thewynwoodyard.com. Tickets, which cost $50 via eventbrite.com, are sold out.



EXPAND Courtesy of Miami Chef

Comiendo for Guatemala at Obra Kitchen Table. Several restaurants and chefs have come together to help victims of the Volcán de Fuego tragedy in Guatemala. Obra Kitchen Table's Carlos García, along with Tacology's Santiago Gómez, will offer a six-course testing menu this Tuesday at Obra. All of the profits will be donated to the people of Guatemala. 8 to 11 p.m. Tuesday, June 12, at Obra Kitchen Table, 1331 Brickell Bay Dr., Miami; 305-846-9363; obramiami.com. Tickets cost $120 via eventbrite.com.