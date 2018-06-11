Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: Michael Schwartz, PB Burger Series, Kilgore's Kitchen Takeover

This week, the Wynwood Yard hosts a cooking class with Michael Schwartz, Pubbelly Noodle Bar's PB Burger Series returns with a ramen burger, Bourbon Steak welcomes Alter's Brad Kilgore into the kitchen, and Kyu hosts a late-night, Persian-themed mixology event.
Cooking Class With Michael Schwartz at the Wynwood Yard. Michael Schwartz, chef/owner of Genuine Hospitality Group, which owns numerous restaurants, including Michael's Genuine Food & Drink and Genuine Pizza, will continue the Wynwood Yard's cooking-class series Right on Target this Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. He'll lead participants through a series of dishes such as a summer peach and burrata salad; pan-seared chicken thighs with salsa verde; fregola with fennel, orange, and green olive; and warm chocolate chunk cookies. Partially funded by Target Foundation, the cooking class will donate proceeds to the Miami-based Wellness in the Schools, which is committed to ending childhood obesity through nutrition and fitness education. 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 12, at the Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami; 305-351-0366; thewynwoodyard.com. Tickets, which cost $50 via eventbrite.com, are sold out.
Comiendo for Guatemala at Obra Kitchen Table. Several restaurants and chefs have come together to help victims of the Volcán de Fuego tragedy in Guatemala. Obra Kitchen Table's Carlos García, along with Tacology's Santiago Gómez, will offer a six-course testing menu this Tuesday at Obra. All of the profits will be donated to the people of Guatemala. 8 to 11 p.m. Tuesday, June 12, at Obra Kitchen Table, 1331 Brickell Bay Dr., Miami; 305-846-9363; obramiami.com. Tickets cost $120 via eventbrite.com.
Agave Grows in Persepolis at Kyu. Head bartender Nima Kasmaii will partner with Casa Noble’s Philip Kandehrish for a one-night-only mixology event this Tuesday. The event, Agave Grows in Persepolis — named by the pair for their shared Persian roots — will include a welcome punch called Spiced and Spiked Sharbat-eh Rivas, containing Casa Noble Crystal, rhubarb syrup, Persian lime, and Persian-spice-infused butterfly pea tea. Kasmaii and Kandehrish will then mix four limited-edition cocktails using Casa Noble Tequila and Mastiha Greek Liquor, each priced at $10. Ingredients will include yogurt foam, drizzled honey, and rose syrup. 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. Tuesday, June 12, at Kyu, 251 NW 25th St., Miami; 786-577-0150; kyurestaurants.com.
Fifth-Annual PB Burger Series at Pubbelly Noodle Bar. Jose Mendin's PB Summer Burger Series returns through July, with celebrities, chefs, influencers, and media joining Mendin in the kitchen. This week's guest is Indulge magazine's editor in chief, Evan Benn, who is behind a ramen burger. It will be served at the restaurant through next Wednesday, excluding the weekend, along with the full PB Burger menu, which includes Le Royale with cheese and mofongo-stuffed chicken wings. Wednesday, June 13, at Pubbelly Noodle Bar, 1418 20th St., Miami Beach; 305-532-7555.
Local Eats Dinner Series With Brad Kilgore at Bourbon Steak. Michael Mina's steakhouse at Turnberry Isle in Aventura will welcome Alter owner/chef Brad Kilgore this Wednesday. Kilgore will collaborate with Bourbon Steak's executive chef, Gabriel Fenton, on a five-course dinner with wine pairings. Each chef will prepare two dishes, followed by dessert from Bourbon Steak's pastry chef, Julian Belon. 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 13, at Bourbon Steak, 19999 W. Country Club Dr., Aventura; 786-279-6600; turnberryislemiami.com. Tickets cost $200 via exploretock.com/bourbonsteakmiami.
Winetasting at Big Easy Winebar & Grill. This Wednesday, enjoy a summer winetasting with small bites at Big Easy's recently launched Barrel Club. The club, whose yearly membership fee is $400, offers a host of perks, including a personalized wine cabinet, four free bottles of wine annually, waived corkage fees (normally $40), and private invitations to member events with free wine. 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 13, at Big Easy Winebar & Grill, 701 S. Miami Ave., Miami; 786-814-5955; bigeasy.miami. Tickets cost $25 for nonmembers. For reservations, email events@bigeasy.miami.
Taste of the Hall at Jackson Hall. Visit Jackson Hall for a $20 lunch deal every Thursday to savor generous samples from all five food concepts. Highlights include a vegan-based bowl from Della; rotisserie chicken served with a creamy sweet potato purée at Charcoal; lemon-preserved chicken at Levante; a pineapple-teriyaki wahoo poke bowl with bamboo rice and veggies at Little Island Poke; and grilled cheese with tomato soup at Leo & Bloom Delicatessen. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursdays at Jackson Hall, 1050 NW 14th St., Miami; 786-529-3013; jacksonhallmiami.com. Tickets cost $20 via eventbrite.com.
