Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Weekend: National Doughnut Day, Funky Buddha Anniversary, and Drink Miami Hostel

This weekend, National Doughnut Day returns with parties, free doughnuts, and giveaways; Funky Buddha celebrates its fifth anniversary with an all-day brewery bash and a Sunday beer brunch; Drink and Yelp Beer Week launches Sunday.
National Doughnut Day Specials Across Miami. Stop what you're doing, Miami. Today is National Doughnut Day. The holiday, observed the first Friday of June each year, was created by the Salvation Army in 1938 to honor those who served doughnuts to soldiers during World War I. From Burger King's Whopper Donut to free doughnuts at Velvet Creme and Honeybee to parties, giveaways, and limited-time flavors, here are this year's best ways to celebrate.
Drink Miami Hostel Returns to Freehand Miami. If you've ever dreamed of spending a few months backpacking around the world and sipping cocktails as you go, check out Drink Miami Hostel for a world of liquid adventure without leaving Miami Beach. For $60, guests can sip cocktails and spirits while working their way through more than 20 experiences throughout the hostel's rooms and common areas. Miami Drink Hostel will also host a rooftop afterparty at Watr inside the 1 Hotel for the first 100 guests who find coins around the venue during the daytime event. Saturday, June 2, from 1 to 5 p.m. at Freehand Miami, 2727 Indian Creek Dr., Miami Beach; 305-531-2727. Tickets cost $60 via gettieapp.com.
Funky Buddha Celebrates Five Years. This weekend, Oakland Park's Funky Buddha will turn 5. To celebrate, the brewery will host a number of parties and specials, including more than 50 draft beers on tap, the release of a new brew, and a brunch-and-beer pairing. From 2 to 10 p.m. Saturday, June 2, in the brewery's barrel room, Funky Buddha will host a boozy party complete with exclusive barrel-aged tappings, live music, and more than 50 draft beers, along with food trucks. Admission is free. On Sunday, June 3, from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., attend the brewery's Morning After Party, an anniversary-inspired brunch offering a five-course meal paired with beers. 2 to 10 p.m. Saturday, June 2, and 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sunday, June 3, at Funky Buddha, 1201 NE 38th St., Oakland Park; 954-440-0046; funkybuddhabrewery.com.
Yelp Beer Week at Miami, Broward, and Palm Beach Breweries. Sunday, June 3, through Saturday, June 9, visit nearly two dozen Miami, Broward, and Palm Beach breweries, which will offer 50 percent off beer flights for those who check in on Yelp. Participating Miami-area breweries include Biscayne Bay Brewing, M.I.A. Beer, Veza Sur, J. Wakefield, Concrete Beach, Wynwood Brewing, Bousa, Miami Brewing Company, the Tank, and Nightlife Brewing. Specials on beer flights at Broward and Palm Beach breweries will also be available June 3 through 9 from Fort Lauderdale to Oakland Park and Boca Raton to Delray Beach. If you're up for the drive, stop by nearly a dozen breweries, including LauderAle, Funky Buddha, and Saltwater. Sunday, June 3, through Saturday, June 9, at various breweries across Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach Counties; yelp.com.
Spanish Marie Brewery Opens in West Kendall. After four years of planning and sampling beers at various festivals and events, Spanish Marie Brewery is finally open. Its first two offerings include a cream ale and a blonde. The taproom is also pouring suds from Civil Society, Wynwood Brewing, Bousa, J. Wakefield, MIA, Lincoln's Beard, and others. 14241 SW 120th St., Miami, 786-780-4872; instagram.com/spanishmarie. Tuesday through Thursday 3 p.m. to 11 p.m., Friday 3 p.m. to 1 a.m., Saturday noon to 1 a.m., Sunday noon to 11 p.m. Closed Monday.
