Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Weekend: National Doughnut Day, Funky Buddha Anniversary, and Drink Miami Hostel

This weekend, National Doughnut Day returns with parties, free doughnuts, and giveaways; Funky Buddha celebrates its fifth anniversary with an all-day brewery bash and a Sunday beer brunch; Drink and Yelp Beer Week launches Sunday.

National Doughnut Day Specials Across Miami. Stop what you're doing, Miami. Today is National Doughnut Day. The holiday, observed the first Friday of June each year, was created by the Salvation Army in 1938 to honor those who served doughnuts to soldiers during World War I. From Burger King's Whopper Donut to free doughnuts at Velvet Creme and Honeybee to parties, giveaways, and limited-time flavors, here are this year's best ways to celebrate.

Photo by Alex Markow

Drink Miami Hostel Returns to Freehand Miami. If you've ever dreamed of spending a few months backpacking around the world and sipping cocktails as you go, check out Drink Miami Hostel for a world of liquid adventure without leaving Miami Beach. For $60, guests can sip cocktails and spirits while working their way through more than 20 experiences throughout the hostel's rooms and common areas. Miami Drink Hostel will also host a rooftop afterparty at Watr inside the 1 Hotel for the first 100 guests who find coins around the venue during the daytime event. Saturday, June 2, from 1 to 5 p.m. at Freehand Miami, 2727 Indian Creek Dr., Miami Beach; 305-531-2727. Tickets cost $60 via gettieapp.com.