Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: $10 Pasta, Garden Party, and Snail Social

This week, Macchialina offers $10 pasta through Thursday, Soul Tavern hosts a Slow Food Miami Snail Social, Ms. Cheezious throws a garden party with local chefs, and Pubbelly Noodle Bar's PB Burger Series continues.

$10 Pasta at Macchialina. Miami Beach's Macchialina is extending its Pasta Thursday promotion to a full week to celebrate its win of “Best Restaurant on South Beach” in New Times' recent Best of Miami 2018 issue. All evening long, dine on a selection of $10 pasta dishes through Thursday, July 12. House signatures include cacio e pepe with pecorino and fresh pepper; lasagna with short rib and taleggio; and the cavatelli Macchialina with baby meatballs, porchetta, and pecorino. Beginning 6 p.m. Monday, July 9, through Thursday, July 12, at Macchialina, 820 Alton Rd., Miami Beach; 305-534-2124; macchialina.com.

Courtesy of Soul Tavern

Snail Social at Soul Tavern. Owner Jason Gordon and chef de cuisine Kinsler Josaime will host a Slow Food Miami Snail Social this Tuesday in Sunset Harbour. The monthly series raises awareness and supports clean and local food as well as community farmers. This edition includes complimentary hearts of palm cakes, hemp-encrusted edamame cakes, and crunchy forest maki. Plus, during happy hour from 5:30 to 7 p.m., get discounted cocktails and wines. Stay for dinner and receive 15 percent off your bill. 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 10, at Soul Tavern, 1801 West Ave., Miami Beach; 305-925-0799; soultavern.com. Tickets cost $15 via eventbrite.com.

Chef Steve Santana's Taquiza tacos Courtesy Taquiza

Midweek Munchies at Ms. Cheezious. Cure your midweek slump with a garden party at Ms. Cheezious. Wednesday from 6 to 10 p.m., the restaurant will host four local chefs — Andy Bates, Steve Santana, Brian Mullins, and Michael Leon — who will offer everything from fish and chips to tacos, chargrilled oysters, and fire-roasted pizza. All you've got to do is show up. 6 to 11 p.m. Wednesday, July 11, at Ms. Cheezious, 7418 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-989-4019; mscheezious.com. Admission is free; food and drink are pay as you go.

Fifth-Annual PB Burger Series at Pubbelly Noodle Bar. Jose Mendin's PB Summer Burger Series returns through July, with celebrities, chefs, influencers, and media joining Mendin in the kitchen. Visit the restaurant Wednesday to find out who is responsible for this week's exclusive burger. Burgers are available every day, excluding the weekend, along with the full PB Burger menu, which includes Le Royale with cheese and mofongo-stuffed chicken wings. Wednesday, July 11, at Pubbelly Noodle Bar, 1418 20th St., Miami Beach; 305-532-7555.

Courtesy of the VShops

Ice Dream Parlor Opens in Coconut Grove. The newest addition to VShops, Coconut Grove's all-vegan food hall, Ice Dream offers plant-based ice cream, from sundaes and banana splits to floats, milkshakes, malts, and an assortment of unique flavors. Treats range from a simple scoop of ice cream ($3.95) to decadent sundaes like the Salted Caramel Fantasy ($9.50) made with coconut ice cream, chocolate covered pretzels, chocolate sauce, caramel sauce, caramel corn, peanuts, and whipped topping. At the VShops Food Hall, 2895 McFarlane Rd., Miami; 305-414-0330; thevshops.com.