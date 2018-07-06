 


Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Weekend: Burgerfest, Dog Daze Barbecue, and World Chocolate Day
Clarissa Buch | July 6, 2018 | 8:00am
This weekend, Exquisito Chocolates celebrates World Chocolate Day with factory tours and tastings, J. Wakefield launches a weekly summer barbecue, and New Times' Burgerfest sizzles at Soho Studios.

Asian Night Bazaar Dinner at the Setai. Friday, July 6, Jaya at the Setai's extravagant dinner series returns, offering a three-course meal, cocktails, a DJ, and performances by geisha greeters, contortionists, and fire dancers. The tasting menu will include a variety of options, such as tuna tartare, vegetable tempura, lamb chops, and vegetable green curry. A small-bites menu will be available at each of the hotel’s bars for those who wish to forgo a full sit-down experience. 6 to 10 p.m. Friday, July 6, at the Setai, 2001 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 855-923-7899; thesetaimaimibeach.com. Tasting menu costs $75; reservations are suggested.

World Chocolate Day at Exquisito Chocolates. Ring in the holiday with an hour-long chocolate factory tour at Exquisito in Little Havana. Get an inside look at the factory's production space, which turns cacao beans sourced from across the world into chocolate. You'll get to taste-test chocolate, too. Tours are offered at 11 a.m., 1 p.m., and 3 p.m., and are open to ages eight and up. Saturday, July 7, at Exquisito Chocolates, 2606 SW Eighth St., Miami; 786-558-4580; exquisitochocolates.com. Tickets cost $15 via eventbrite.com.

Summer Dog Daze Barbecue Series at J. Wakefield. Saturday, July 7, the Wynwood brewery will kick off a themed barbecue event happening every Saturday through July. Each week will feature a different type of barbecue courtesy of Big O BBQ Catering, along with beats by DJ Jay, and $4 beer specials. This weekend, expect American-style barbecue fare with dessert by Pop Starz Plus and icy beer pops by Serendipity. 2 to 7 p.m. Saturday, July 7, at J. Wakefield, 120 NW 24th St., Miami; 786-254-7779; jwakefieldbrewing.com. Admission is free.

New Times' Burgerfest at Soho Studios. Saturday, July 7, at Soho Studios from 6 to 9 p.m., enjoy unlimited helpings of South Florida's best burgers, such as veggie varieties, traditional beef, fritas, and other creations. Participating restaurants include Amour de Miami, Batch Gastropub, Brain Freeze Nitrogen Ice Cream, Boss Burger & Brew, Chefs on the Run, Clutch Burger, Doggi's Arepa Bar, Don Deo Brewing Bar & Grill, JR's Gourmet Burgers, K Ramen.Burger.Beer, Killer Melts, Madlove by Latin House, Sergio's Restaurant, Shula Burger, Yarumba, and Yuca. Also, enjoy a cash bar pouring spirits from Banyan Vodka, live entertainment, and surprises. 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday, July 7, at Soho Studios, 2136 NW First Ave., Miami; 305-600-4785; sohostudiosmiami.com. Tickets cost $40 to $65 via newtimesburgerfest.com.

 
Clarissa Buch is a reporter and food critic who has covered Miami for more than half a decade. Her work focuses on food and culture (and food culture).

