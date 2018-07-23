Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: Free Ice Cream, Italian Barbecue, and Epic Sky Dining

This week,
Fords Gin Botanical Garden Pop-Up at 1 Hotel South Beach. On Tuesday, play bartender at
Tails and Ales at the Social Club. Tuesday, the South Beach restaurant will host Humane Society pups looking for a forever-home while pouring beer from South Beach Brewing Company. Brews will be offered with a suggested donation, which means whatever you decide to pay will get you a cold one. All South Beach Brewing Company beer proceeds will benefit the Humane Society of Greater Miami. 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday, July 24, at the Social Club, 1717 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-604-1800; socialclubatsurfcomber.com.
Epic Sky Dining at the Kimpton Epic 29 Lounge. This week, the downtown Miami hotel will launch a monthly dinner series highlighting limited-edition spirits and rare vintages. Each month, beverage director and sommelier Amy Currens will curate different pours paired with a multi-course meal. On Tuesday, the series will kick off with a champagne-themed event. 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 24 at the Kimpton Epic, 270 Biscayne Blvd. Way, Miami; 305-424-5226; epichotel.com. Tickets cost $125 via epichotel.com.
Summer Barbecue Series at the Dutch. Wednesday, the Dutch's summer barbecue continues with an Italian
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Fifth-Annual PB Burger Series at Pubbelly Noodle Bar. Jose Mendin's PB Summer Burger Series returns through July, when celebrities, chefs, influencers, and members of the media will join Mendin in the kitchen. Visit the restaurant Wednesday to find out who's responsible for this week's exclusive burger. Burgers are available weekdays, along with the full PB Burger menu, which includes Le Royale with cheese and mofongo-stuffed chicken wings. Wednesday, July 25, at Pubbelly Noodle Bar, 1418 20th St., Miami Beach; 305-532-7555.
Free Scoop of Ice Cream from the Frieze for JetBlue Card Members. In celebration of National Ice Cream Month, JetBlue will offer free scoops of ice cream at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on Thursday. For those not passing through the airport, present your JetBlue Card at the Frieze Ice Cream Factory in Miami Beach for free ice cream. Noon to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 26, at various locations; thefrieze.com.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!