Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: Free Ice Cream, Italian Barbecue, and Epic Sky Dining

This week, Watr at the 1 Rooftop will host a gin and tonic pop-up garden, the Humane Society of Greater Miami and South Beach Brewing Company will unite for a beer-and-puppy adoption event, the Kimpton Epic's dinner series launches Tuesday, and the Frieze will offer free scoops of ice cream.

Fords Gin Botanical Garden Pop-Up at 1 Hotel South Beach. On Tuesday, play bartender at Watr at the 1 Rooftop. Here, sip on $6 gin and tonics while picking herbs and berries for your cocktail off a live botanical garden wall installation. One dollar of each cocktail purchase will be donated to the All Day foundation , which benefits the Children's Home Society of Florida. 7 to 10 p.m. Tuesday, July 24, at Watr at the 1 Rooftop, 2341 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-604-6580; 1hotels.com.

EXPAND Courtesy photo

Tails and Ales at the Social Club. Tuesday, the South Beach restaurant will host Humane Society pups looking for a forever-home while pouring beer from South Beach Brewing Company. Brews will be offered with a suggested donation, which means whatever you decide to pay will get you a cold one. All South Beach Brewing Company beer proceeds will benefit the Humane Society of Greater Miami. 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday, July 24, at the Social Club, 1717 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-604-1800; socialclubatsurfcomber.com.