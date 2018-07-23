 


Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: Free Ice Cream, Italian Barbecue, and Epic Dining
Courtesy photo

Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: Free Ice Cream, Italian Barbecue, and Epic Sky Dining

Clarissa Buch | July 23, 2018 | 8:00am
AA

This week, Watr at the 1 Rooftop will host a gin and tonic pop-up garden, the Humane Society of Greater Miami and South Beach Brewing Company will unite for a beer-and-puppy adoption event, the Kimpton Epic's dinner series launches Tuesday, and the Frieze will offer free scoops of ice cream.

Fords Gin Botanical Garden Pop-Up at 1 Hotel South Beach. On Tuesday, play bartender at Watr at the 1 Rooftop. Here, sip on $6 gin and tonics while picking herbs and berries for your cocktail off a live botanical garden wall installation. One dollar of each cocktail purchase will be donated to the All Day foundation, which benefits the Children's Home Society of Florida. 7 to 10 p.m. Tuesday, July 24, at Watr at the 1 Rooftop, 2341 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-604-6580; 1hotels.com.

Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo

Tails and Ales at the Social Club. Tuesday, the South Beach restaurant will host Humane Society pups looking for a forever-home while pouring beer from South Beach Brewing Company. Brews will be offered with a suggested donation, which means whatever you decide to pay will get you a cold one. All South Beach Brewing Company beer proceeds will benefit the Humane Society of Greater Miami. 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday, July 24, at the Social Club, 1717 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-604-1800; socialclubatsurfcomber.com.

Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo

Epic Sky Dining at the Kimpton Epic 29 Lounge. This week, the downtown Miami hotel will launch a monthly dinner series highlighting limited-edition spirits and rare vintages. Each month, beverage director and sommelier Amy Currens will curate different pours paired with a multi-course meal. On Tuesday, the series will kick off with a champagne-themed event. 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 24 at the Kimpton Epic, 270 Biscayne Blvd. Way, Miami; 305-424-5226; epichotel.com. Tickets cost $125 via epichotel.com.

Courtesy photo
Courtesy of the Dutch

Summer Barbecue Series at the Dutch. Wednesday, the Dutch's summer barbecue continues with an Italian braceria (barbecue). Expect fresh-off-the-grill items, an array of side dishes, and desserts courtesy of the Dutch's Stephanie Irizarry and guest chef Patrick Ochs of the Strand Bar & Grill. 6:30 to 10 p.m. Wednesday, July 25, at the Dutch, 2201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-938-3111; thedutchmiami.com. Tickets cost is $40. Advance purchase via phone is recommended because seating is limited. Walk-in guests are welcome if space permits.

Courtesy of the Dutch
Courtesy of Pubbelly

Fifth-Annual PB Burger Series at Pubbelly Noodle Bar. Jose Mendin's PB Summer Burger Series returns through July, when celebrities, chefs, influencers, and members of the media will join Mendin in the kitchen. Visit the restaurant Wednesday to find out who's responsible for this week's exclusive burger. Burgers are available weekdays, along with the full PB Burger menu, which includes Le Royale with cheese and mofongo-stuffed chicken wings. Wednesday, July 25, at Pubbelly Noodle Bar, 1418 20th St., Miami Beach; 305-532-7555.

Courtesy of the Frieze
Courtesy of the Frieze

Free Scoop of Ice Cream from the Frieze for JetBlue Card Members. In celebration of National Ice Cream Month, JetBlue will offer free scoops of ice cream at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on Thursday. For those not passing through the airport, present your JetBlue Card at the Frieze Ice Cream Factory in Miami Beach for free ice cream. Noon to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 26, at various locations; thefrieze.com.

 
Clarissa Buch is a reporter and food critic who has covered Miami for more than half a decade. Her work focuses on food and culture (and food culture).

©2018 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

