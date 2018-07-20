Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Weekend: Miami Spice Preview, Andiamo, and the Epic Summer Pop-Up

This weekend, Andiamo is now open in South Beach, Phuc Yea hosts a Miami Spice preview brunch, Joe & the Juice debuts at MiamiCentral , and the Epic's summer pop-up returns to downtown.

Courtesy photo

Epic Summer Pop-Up at the Epic. Perched on the 16th floor of the Kimpton Epic, a Mediterranean tapas concept will remain open through September. Operating by reservation only, the pop-up serves executive chef Alex Oliver’s favorite dishes from Spain, Italy, and Greece, along with whimsical cocktails by lead bartender Benny Hernandez. Open Thursday, Friday, and Saturday evenings for dinner, the restaurant offers serrano ham with melon, Andalusia-marinated olives, baba ghanouj , stuffed dates, conch salad, mussels escabeche, and a horiatiki salad. Heartier entrées include Spanish suckling pig; grilled fish cooked in a tomato, garlic, and olive oil sauce; paella made with chicken, chorizo, mussels, prawns, and squid; and grilled skirt steak in a smoked paprika marmalade. Kimpton Epic Hotel, 270 Biscayne Blvd. Way, Miami; 305-351-7403; epichotel.com. Thursday, Friday, and Saturday 6 to 10 p.m. through September.

Courtesy of Andiamo!

Andiamo Pizza Opens in South Beach. South Beach's most famous thoroughfare just got a lot hotter with the opening of one of Miami's best-loved pizza shops. Andiamo, the MiMo District pizzeria that's been turning out brick-oven pies in a historic 1954 tire shop since 2001, has debuted a second location — on Ocean Drive. For the first time in Andiamo's history, the South Beach pizza shop serves single slices. A slice with one topping costs $5, and a two-topping slice runs $6. The shop also sells Wynwood Brewing beer, Boylan's soda, and Philadelphia Italian Water Ice ($1.95). Take-out is available, as is delivery through Postmates and DoorDash. 804 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach; 305-763-8733; andiamopizzamiami.com. Noon to 9 p.m. daily