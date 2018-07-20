 


Andiamo's pizza
Andiamo's pizza
Courtesy of Andiamo

Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Weekend: Miami Spice Preview, Andiamo, and the Epic Summer Pop-Up

Clarissa Buch | July 20, 2018 | 8:00am
This weekend, Andiamo is now open in South Beach, Phuc Yea hosts a Miami Spice preview brunch, Joe & the Juice debuts at MiamiCentral, and the Epic's summer pop-up returns to downtown.

Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Weekend: Miami Spice Preview, Andiamo, and the Epic Summer Pop-Up
Courtesy photo

Related Stories

Epic Summer Pop-Up at the Epic. Perched on the 16th floor of the Kimpton Epic, a Mediterranean tapas concept will remain open through September. Operating by reservation only, the pop-up serves executive chef Alex Oliver’s favorite dishes from Spain, Italy, and Greece, along with whimsical cocktails by lead bartender Benny Hernandez. Open Thursday, Friday, and Saturday evenings for dinner, the restaurant offers serrano ham with melon, Andalusia-marinated olives, baba ghanouj, stuffed dates, conch salad, mussels escabeche, and a horiatiki salad. Heartier entrées include Spanish suckling pig; grilled fish cooked in a tomato, garlic, and olive oil sauce; paella made with chicken, chorizo, mussels, prawns, and squid; and grilled skirt steak in a smoked paprika marmalade. Kimpton Epic Hotel, 270 Biscayne Blvd. Way, Miami; 305-351-7403; epichotel.com. Thursday, Friday, and Saturday 6 to 10 p.m. through September.

Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Weekend: Miami Spice Preview, Andiamo, and the Epic Summer Pop-Up
Courtesy of Andiamo!

Andiamo Pizza Opens in South Beach. South Beach's most famous thoroughfare just got a lot hotter with the opening of one of Miami's best-loved pizza shops. Andiamo, the MiMo District pizzeria that's been turning out brick-oven pies in a historic 1954 tire shop since 2001, has debuted a second location — on Ocean Drive. For the first time in Andiamo's history, the South Beach pizza shop serves single slices. A slice with one topping costs $5, and a two-topping slice runs $6. The shop also sells Wynwood Brewing beer, Boylan's soda, and Philadelphia Italian Water Ice ($1.95). Take-out is available, as is delivery through Postmates and DoorDash. 804 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach; 305-763-8733; andiamopizzamiami.com. Noon to 9 p.m. daily

Malibu Farm's chicken and ricotta burger.
Malibu Farm's chicken and ricotta burger.
Courtesy of Malibu Farm

Vineyard to the Beach at Malibu Farm. Every Saturday through August 4, visit Malibu Farm to sip and learn about wine. This weekend's installment will highlight white wines led by Chateau Ste. Michelle, Washington state's oldest winery. Taste four varieties, including a Chardonnay and a Sauvignon Blanc, while chatting with wine reps. Then stick around for a chef's table experience offering the best dishes of Malibu Farm. 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday, July 21, at Malibu Farm, 4525 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-674-5579; malibu-farm.com. Tickets cost $50 to $85 via eventbrite.com.

Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Weekend: Miami Spice Preview, Andiamo, and the Epic Summer Pop-UpEXPAND
Courtesy of Phuc Yea

Miami Spice Sunday Brunch Mashup at Phuc Yea. The Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau’s Miami Spice program is teaming up with Corsair chef Gordon Maybury and Phuc Yea chef Cesar Zapata for a Sunday brunch preview. Get a sneak peek at Maybury's and Zapata's individual Spice brunch menus, and enjoy pours of wine and beer. Seating is limited, and reservations must be made in advance. 12:30 p.m. Sunday, July 22, at Phuc Yea, 7100 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-602-3710; phucyea.com. Tickets cost $50 via eventbrite.com.

Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Weekend: Miami Spice Preview, Andiamo, and the Epic Summer Pop-UpEXPAND
Courtesy photo

Joe & the Juice Opens at MiamiCentral. Visit the first floor of the Brightline station and walk into Joe & the Juice, a popular Denmark-based juice and coffee concept with more than 200 locations around the world. This is the chain's fifth location in Miami-Dade. The 2,400-square-foot store specializes in sweet and tangy juices, along with smoothies, coffee, and light bites. The bright space includes an ample seating area with individual and communal tables, encouraging customers to plug in their laptops and spend time before their travels. 650 NW First Ave., Suite 100, Miami; joejuice.com. Monday through Sunday 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

 
Clarissa Buch is a reporter and food critic who has covered Miami for more than half a decade. Her work focuses on food and culture (and food culture).

