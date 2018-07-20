Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Weekend: Miami Spice Preview, Andiamo, and the Epic Summer Pop-Up

This weekend, Andiamo is now open in South Beach, Phuc Yea hosts a Miami Spice preview brunch, Joe & the Juice debuts at
Epic Summer Pop-Up at the Epic. Perched on the 16th floor of the Kimpton Epic, a Mediterranean tapas concept will remain open through September. Operating by reservation only, the pop-up serves executive chef Alex Oliver’s favorite dishes from Spain, Italy, and Greece, along with whimsical cocktails by lead bartender Benny Hernandez. Open Thursday, Friday, and Saturday evenings for dinner, the restaurant offers serrano ham with melon, Andalusia-marinated olives, baba
Andiamo Pizza Opens in South Beach. South Beach's most famous thoroughfare just got a lot hotter with the opening of one of Miami's best-loved pizza shops. Andiamo, the MiMo District pizzeria that's been turning out brick-oven pies in a historic 1954 tire shop since 2001, has debuted a second location — on Ocean Drive. For the first time in Andiamo's history, the South Beach pizza shop serves single slices. A slice with one topping costs $5, and a two-topping slice runs $6. The shop also sells Wynwood Brewing beer, Boylan's soda, and Philadelphia Italian Water Ice ($1.95). Take-out is available, as is delivery through Postmates and DoorDash. 804 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach; 305-763-8733; andiamopizzamiami.com. Noon to 9 p.m. daily
Vineyard to the Beach at Malibu Farm. Every Saturday through August 4, visit Malibu Farm to sip and learn about wine. This weekend's installment will highlight white wines led by Chateau Ste. Michelle, Washington state's oldest winery. Taste four varieties, including a Chardonnay and a Sauvignon Blanc, while chatting with wine reps. Then stick around for a chef's table experience offering the best dishes of Malibu Farm. 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday, July 21, at Malibu Farm, 4525 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-674-5579; malibu-farm.com. Tickets cost $50 to $85 via eventbrite.com.
Miami Spice Sunday Brunch Mashup at Phuc Yea. The Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau’s Miami Spice program is teaming up with Corsair chef Gordon Maybury and Phuc Yea chef Cesar Zapata for a Sunday brunch preview. Get a sneak peek at Maybury's and Zapata's individual Spice brunch menus, and enjoy pours of wine and beer. Seating is limited, and reservations must be made in advance. 12:30 p.m. Sunday, July 22, at Phuc Yea, 7100 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-602-3710; phucyea.com. Tickets cost $50 via eventbrite.com.
