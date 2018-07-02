Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: Fourth of July 2018

This week, M House opens in Coral Gables, the Butcher Shop celebrates five years with free beer, the Dutch's summer barbecue series returns, and Miami restaurants and bars offer Fourth of July specials.

World Cup Soccer at SushiSamba. Today, July 2, head out to Lincoln Road for the ultimate soccer watch party. At 10 a.m., start the day by viewing Brazil take on Mexico. At 2 p.m. Japan faces Belgium. While you cheer on your favorite team, eat wagyu sliders ($18), tamati sushi ($19) and other treats and sip on team-specific cocktails like a caipirinha ($10) to represent Brazil and a sultry Tokyo ($10) made with shochu, umeshu and yuzu, topped with sparkling sake, for Japan. Tag your social media pictures with #SAMBASELFIE for a chance to win dinner for four. 600 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach; 305-673-5337;sushisamba.com.

EXPAND Photo by Maria Gabriela Ferrer

M House Opens in Coral Gables. Monday, July 2, M House will open in downtown Coral Gables, bringing a menu rooted in Italian, Spanish, Turkish, and Greek cuisines. The opening comes about six months after the sudden death of chef Alfredo Alvarez, who was in the midst of reviving Coral Gables' beloved Giacosa, known for similar European-inspired fare, by debuting M House. The restaurant has tapped Abraham Silva, who worked with Alvarez at Seasalt & Pepper (now Seaspice) as the restaurant's executive chef. He will honor Alvarez's memory by cooking the same kind of Euro-inspired cuisine. 2524 LeJeune Rd., Coral Gables. Lunch and dinner Monday through Thursday 11:30 a.m. until 11 p.m., Friday and Saturday 11:30 a.m. and midnight, Sunday noon to 10 p.m.

Courtesy of the Butcher Shop

Five Year Anniversary at the Butcher Shop. Father and son team Igor and Fred Niznik will celebrate the Butcher Shop's five year anniversary on Tuesday. Hang out in the beer garden with music by DJLS, complimentary bites, and $5 shots or beers. The first 150 people to arrive will receive a free beer. 7 p.m. to 2 a.m. Tuesday, July 3 at the Butcher Shop, 165 NW 23rd St., Miami; 305-846-9120; butchershopbeergarden.com. Admission is free.

EXPAND Courtesy of the Dutch

Summer Barbecue Series at the Dutch. Wednesday, the Dutch's summer barbecue series will return with a line-up of guest chefs and themed barbecues through July. Kicking off season, the Dutch’s chef Mario Alegre and guest chef Xavier Torres of Drunken Dragon will celebrate July 4th with a Puerto Rican grill feast. Highlights include octopus and conch salad; adobo-marinated suckling pig; steamed corn dumplings with macerated onions; cassava mash with crispy pork rinds; and coconut custard with cinnamon spice. 1 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 4, at the Dutch, 2201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-938-3111; thedutchmiami.com. $40 per person. Advance purchase via phone is recommended as seating is limited. Walk-in guests are also welcome, space permitting.

EXPAND Courtesy of Charcoal

Fourth of July 2018 Beer and Barbecue Celebrations. Cold beers, grilled meat, and fireworks. Places in Miami are definitely getting down for America's birthday on Wednesday. From free barbecue to a bacon and beer crawl, here's a list of Independence Day specials around town.

EXPAND Courtesy of Pubbelly

Fifth-Annual PB Burger Series at Pubbelly Noodle Bar. Jose Mendin's PB Summer Burger Series returns through July, with celebrities, chefs, influencers, and media joining Mendin in the kitchen. Visit the restaurant Wednesday to find out who is responsible for this week's exclusive burger. Burgers are available every day, excluding the weekend, along with the full PB Burger menu, which includes Le Royale with cheese and mofongo-stuffed chicken wings. Wednesday, July 4, at Pubbelly Noodle Bar, 1418 20th St., Miami Beach; 305-532-7555.