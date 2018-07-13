Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Weekend: French Fries, World Cup Brunch, and Mango Festival

The weekend, Fairchild hosts another year of the International Mango & Tropical Fruit Festival, BurgerFi celebrates National French Fry
National French Fry Day at BurgerFi. Friday, Celebrate National French Fry Day at any South Florida BurgerFi location. The chain will offer a free order of regular fries with any purchase. Customers must mention the offer when ordering to redeem. All day Friday, July 13, at various location across Miami-Dade and Broward; burgerfi.com.
International Mango & Tropical Fruit Festival at Fairchild. All summer long, trees across South Florida are heavy with the delicious tropical fruit, and there's no bigger celebration of that silver lining than the International Mango & Tropical Fruit Festival. For the past 25 years, Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden's fête has been all mangoes, all the time. This year will feature the mangoes of Haiti, along with other tropical fruit. Events include cooking demonstrations, a tropical beer garden, and a display of the largest mango and tropical fruit collection in the world. 9:30 a.m. Saturday, July 14, and Sunday, July 15, at Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden, 10901 Old Cutler Rd., Coral Gables; 305-667-1651; fairchildgarden.org. Tickets cost $12 to $25 via fairchildgarden.org.
Bastille Day Soirée at La Côte. Fontainebleau Miami Beach’s two-story Mediterranean restaurant is hosting a Bastille Day celebration on Saturday. Celebrate by dining, drinking, and enjoying live entertainment featuring French DJs, festive dancers, and a saxophone player. Plus, attendees will receive complimentary pours of Moët & Chandon champagne. 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, July 14, at La Côte inside the Fontainebleau Miami Beach, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-674-4710; fontainebleau.com.
World Cup Finals Brunch at Zucca. Watch the game during Sunday brunch at Italian restaurant Zucca. A brunch buffet will kick off at 11 a.m., the same time as the game, and serve a variety of sweet and savory dishes, such as imported meats and cheeses, salads, pasta, egg dishes, and pastries for $65 per person. Fans can pair their meal with brunch cocktails, from mimosas to bellinis. The game will be played on a large HD screen in the main dining room and in the bar and lounge area. 11 a.m. Sunday, July 15, at Zucca, 162 Alcazar Ave., Coral Gables; 786-580-3731; hotelstmichel.com/restaurant.
The Final Match: Brunch and Brews Watch Party at Canvas. Pull up a seat and watch the finals. Play outdoor games, test your soccer skills, and sample bites from Fufi’s Empanadas and Doggystyle Miami. 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, July 15, at Canvas, 70 NE 17th St., Miami. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com.
Buy One Get One at Chipotle. Celebrate the World Cup's final match with a buy-one-get-one-free special at Chipotle on Sunday. All day, stop by any Miami-Dade storefront wearing a sports jersey and ask for a BOGO burrito, bowl, salad, or plate of tacos. Open until close Sunday, July 15, at various locations across Miami-Dade; chipotle.com.
Summer Hot Dog Menu at Duffy's Sports Grill. Through September, Duffy's Sports Grill is churning out over-the-top sausages wrapped in bacon, doused in chili and cheese, and even piled high with corned beef. Highlights include a cosmic hot dog wrapped in flash-fried bacon and topped with sweet potato mustard and bacon blue cheese coleslaw; a Frito variety topped with chili, cheddar jack cheese, onion, and Fritos chips; and a Reuben dog layered with corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and thousand island dressing. Various locations; duffysmvp.com.
Bottled Beer at the Tank Brewing Co. Customers can now purchase the brewery's best-selling Freedom Tower Amber Ale at more than a dozen local spots — including Total Wine & More and Crown Wine and Spirits — and crack it open in the comfort of their own home. The packaging features black and white sketches of the Freedom Tower along with long leaves and part of a face. The beer itself offers a malt flavor with hints of caramel and stone fruit. In addition to the Tank's taproom, Freedom Tower bottled beer is available for purchase at the following locations: select Crown Wine and Spirits stores, select Total Wine & More stores, Mendez Fuel, the Dorchester Hotel, Mr. & Mrs. Bun,
