Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Weekend: Riverside Circus, 180 Degrees, and Giralda Under the Stars

This weekend, head to the Wharf for cheap booze and live circus performances, take advantage of an all-you-can-eat special at 180 Degrees at the DRB in downtown Miami, and dine on Miracle Mile during Giralda Under the Stars.

Riverside Circus at the Wharf. At the Riverside Circus, acrobats, jugglers, dancers, and mimes will perform along the river for three days of fun at the Wharf. As you enjoy live music and performances, stop by Garcia's for oysters, ceviches, and claws or a food truck such as King of Racks BBQ or Mojo Donuts. There will also be stellar daily drink specials such as $1 pints of beer and $3 glasses of wine from noon to 7 p.m. Friday. Noon to 2 a.m. Friday, January 5, through Sunday, January 7, at Wharf Miami, 114 SW North River Dr., Miami; wharfmiami.com. Admission is free, and RSVP is encouraged.

Miami New Times

Giralda Under the Stars: A Miami Winter at Giralda Plaza. If a gazillion shopping and dining options aren't enough to get you to Coral Gables' Miracle Mile, maybe some tunes and a street-festival vibe will do the trick. Rockers Brothers of Others and multi-instrumentalist Javier Garcia will play for the strolling masses at Giralda Under the Stars: A Miami Winter. Participating restaurants include Pasion del Cielo, PokeBao, the Local Craft Food & Drink, Threefold Cafe, Divino Ceviche, and others. The event is held every first Friday of the month and is now anchored by the recently transformed and expansive Giralda Plaza. 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, January 5, on Giralda Avenue in Coral Gables; shopcoralgables.com. Admission is free.

Courtesy of Blackbird Ordinary

Royal Soiree at Blackbird Ordinary. During holidays such as New Year's Eve and Christmas, alcohol seems to be the substance of choice for raging and relaxing alike even though we know there are better options. Royal Tips, maker of high-class smoking tips, is giving you an alternative to start the year off right. At the Royal Soiree, you can enjoy food, hookahs, 420 gifts and giveaways, and live entertainment without all the sloshed amateurs. At this party, start 2018 on a cloud. 3 p.m. Sunday, January 7, at Blackbird Ordinary, 729 SW First Ave., Miami; 305-671-3307. Tickets cost $40 via eventbrite.com.

Chef Ryan Martin and friends Courtesy of 180 Degrees

Closing Party at 180 Degrees at the DRB. Following an all-you-can-eat blowout this weekend, 180 Degrees at the DRB will officially close. Chef/owner Ryan Martin will host parties at the restaurant Friday, Saturday, and Sunday with all you can eat for $25 and all you can drink for $25, or eat and drink till you're full for $45. The deal is cash only, and tips are not included in the price (so be generous if you're there all day). Beverages are mostly beer and some wine and sake. In addition, Martin is selling his beer inventory to-go. Bottles and cans cost $2 each cash for takeaway only (tip not included). 501 NE First Ave., Miami; gastronomyredefined.com. Open Friday, January 5, through Sunday, January 7, from 11 a.m. to midnight, through the restaurant might close early, according to Martin.

Is there anything better? Tim Lucas/Wikimedia Commons

Get Churros and Hot Chocolate When Temperatures Dip. As Miami relishes a weekend of cooler temperatures, indulge in some churros and hot chocolate. Here are four places to get a hot fix.

The Wynwood Yard

Try the Wynwood Yard Food App. Yard-goers can now use a food-ordering app instead of standing in line. Powered by SpeedETab, the app, simply called the Wynwood Yard, lists menus from each food truck, from World Famous House of Mac to Morgan's Pizza. Users can select items from numerous trucks and check out all at once. When an order is ready, a text alert is sent. Right now, Della Test Kitchen, Brazilian Fire, Kuenko, the Lone Wolfe, House of Mac, Food Dude, Yoko Matcha, Morgan's Pizza, Charcoal, and Radiate Apothecary are available on the app.

