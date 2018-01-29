 


Get a free croissant Tuesday for National Croissant Day.
Get a free croissant Tuesday for National Croissant Day.
Photo by Gianfranco Biancch

Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: Free Croissants, Cooking Class, and 1-800-Lucky

Clarissa Buch | January 29, 2018 | 8:00am
This week, Cafe Nikki is offering free croissants, Palme d'Or hosts a wine-pairing dinner, 1-800-Lucky opens for lunch, and the Wynwood Yard continues its weekly cooking classes.

Museum of Ice Cream
Museum of Ice Cream
Photo by Carrie Mask

Tickets Available at Museum of Ice Cream Miami. If you haven't had a chance to visit the Museum of Ice Cream (MOIC) and snap a photo of yourself in a waist-deep pool of rainbow sprinkles, you're in luck. The wildly popular attraction, which debuted this past December, will remain open through February 26. Tickets are available only online for $38 each and include samplings from local ice-cream shops. Street parking or valet at the Faena is not included. Through Monday, February 26, at 3400 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 855-258-0719; museumoficecream.com. Tickets cost $38 via museumoficecream.com/miami.

Photo by Gianfranco Biancch
Photo by Gianfranco Biancch

Free Croissants at Cafe Nikki. Celebrate National Croissant Day this Tuesday with a complimentary fresh croissant with the purchase of any coffee drink ($2.62), including cappuccino and espresso. The café is located in the courtyard of Nikki Beach. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, January 30, at Cafe Nikki, 1 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach; 305-538-1111 nikkibeach.com.

Photo courtesy of the Wynwood Yard
Photo courtesy of the Wynwood Yard

Cooking Class at the Wynwood Yard. Cookbook author Pamela Wasabi will continue the Wynwood Yard's cooking-class series Right on Target this Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. Wasabi will teach four easy-to-prepare home recipes: chickpea salad with cashew mayo; roasted butternut squash soup; arepitas with pineapple, guacamole, and almond quesito; and chocolate chip cookies. The live demos will be followed by a family-style meal, which will serve Wasabi's items. Partially funded by Target Foundation, the cooking class will donate proceeds to the Miami-based Wellness in the Schools, which is committed to ending childhood obesity through nutrition and fitness education. 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, January 30, at 56 NW 29th St., Miami; 305-351-0366; thewynwoodyard.com. Tickets cost $50 via eventbrite.com.

Courtesy of Palme d'Or
Courtesy of Palme d'Or

Wine Dinner at Palme d’Or. Sponsored by Private Cask Imports and hosted by Arnaud Baillot, the Wednesday-evening dinner will pair food by Palme d’Or head chef Gregory Pugin with wine from Baillot, specializing in raising small, well-farmed plots in 2-to-3-year-old barrels and bottling with minimal intervention. A reception begins at 6:30 p.m., followed by dinner at 7. Tickets cost $95, and reservations can be made via OpenTable. 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, January 31, at Palme d'Or, 1200 Anastasia Ave., Coral Gables; 305-445-1926; biltmorehotel.com. Tickets cost $95 via opentable.com.

Taiyaki's unicorn ice cream
Taiyaki's unicorn ice cream
Courtesy of Taiyaki

1-800-Lucky Opens for Lunch. The Asian-themed marketplace will be open every day for full lunch service beginning at noon. The new operating hours will be from noon to 3 a.m. Food vendors include Les Banh Amis, a charcoal Vietnamese concept; Lotus + Cleaver, which serves Chinese barbecue, wok dishes, and Peking duck; Hayato Miami, a concept from Japan's Shimuja that offers traditional ramen; New York City's Myumi, serving a variety of sushi hand rolls; Yip, a concept by Gold Marquis Fine Chinese Cuisine that offers dim sum; Poke OG from Anaheim, California; and New York's Taiyaki, known for its Japanese fish-shaped ice-cream cones and unicorn creations. Daily Noon to 3 a.m. 1-800-Lucky, 143 NW 23rd St., Unit 312, Miami; 1-800-lucky.com.

 
Clarissa Buch has been named a “Local Expert” by Tasting Table. She writes about food and culture for local and national publications. You can find her in restaurants where she asks, photographs, and eats way too much (in that order).

