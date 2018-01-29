Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: Free Croissants, Cooking Class, and 1-800-Lucky

This week, Cafe Nikki is offering free croissants, Palme d'Or hosts a wine-pairing dinner, 1-800-Lucky opens for lunch, and the Wynwood Yard continues its weekly cooking classes.

Museum of Ice Cream Photo by Carrie Mask

Tickets Available at Museum of Ice Cream Miami. If you haven't had a chance to visit the Museum of Ice Cream (MOIC) and snap a photo of yourself in a waist-deep pool of rainbow sprinkles, you're in luck. The wildly popular attraction, which debuted this past December, will remain open through February 26. Tickets are available only online for $38 each and include samplings from local ice-cream shops. Street parking or valet at the Faena is not included. Through Monday, February 26, at 3400 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 855-258-0719; museumoficecream.com. Tickets cost $38 via museumoficecream.com/miami.