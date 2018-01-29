Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: Free Croissants, Cooking Class, and 1-800-Lucky

This week, Cafe Nikki is offering free croissants, Palme d'Or hosts a wine-pairing dinner, 1-800-Lucky opens for lunch, and the Wynwood Yard continues its weekly cooking classes.
Tickets Available at Museum of Ice Cream Miami. If you haven't had a chance to visit the Museum of Ice Cream (MOIC) and snap a photo of yourself in a waist-deep pool of rainbow sprinkles, you're in luck. The wildly popular attraction, which debuted this past December, will remain open through February 26. Tickets are available only online for $38 each and include samplings from local ice-cream shops. Street parking or valet at the Faena is not included. Through Monday, February 26, at 3400 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 855-258-0719; museumoficecream.com. Tickets cost $38 via museumoficecream.com/miami.
Free Croissants at Cafe Nikki. Celebrate National Croissant Day this Tuesday with a complimentary fresh croissant with the purchase of any coffee drink ($2.62), including cappuccino and espresso. The café is located in the courtyard of Nikki Beach. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, January 30, at Cafe Nikki, 1 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach; 305-538-1111 nikkibeach.com.
Cooking Class at the Wynwood Yard. Cookbook author Pamela Wasabi will continue the Wynwood Yard's cooking-class series Right on Target this Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. Wasabi will teach four easy-to-prepare home recipes: chickpea salad with cashew mayo; roasted butternut squash soup; arepitas with pineapple, guacamole, and almond quesito; and chocolate chip cookies. The live demos will be followed by a family-style meal, which will serve Wasabi's items. Partially funded by Target Foundation, the cooking class will donate proceeds to the Miami-based Wellness in the Schools, which is committed to ending childhood obesity through nutrition and fitness education. 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, January 30, at 56 NW 29th St., Miami; 305-351-0366; thewynwoodyard.com. Tickets cost $50 via eventbrite.com.
Wine Dinner at Palme d’Or. Sponsored by Private Cask Imports and hosted by Arnaud Baillot, the Wednesday-evening dinner will pair food by Palme d’Or head chef Gregory Pugin with wine from Baillot, specializing in raising small, well-farmed plots in 2-to-3-year-old barrels and bottling with minimal intervention. A reception begins at 6:30 p.m., followed by dinner at 7. Tickets cost $95, and reservations can be made via OpenTable. 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, January 31, at Palme d'Or, 1200 Anastasia Ave., Coral Gables; 305-445-1926; biltmorehotel.com. Tickets cost $95 via opentable.com.
1-800-Lucky Opens for Lunch. The Asian-themed marketplace will be open every day for full lunch service beginning at noon. The new operating hours will be from noon to 3 a.m. Food vendors include Les Banh Amis, a charcoal Vietnamese concept; Lotus + Cleaver, which serves Chinese barbecue, wok dishes, and Peking duck; Hayato Miami, a concept from Japan's Shimuja that offers traditional ramen; New York City's Myumi, serving a variety of sushi hand rolls; Yip, a concept by Gold Marquis Fine Chinese Cuisine that offers dim sum; Poke OG from Anaheim, California; and New York's Taiyaki, known for its Japanese fish-shaped ice-cream cones and unicorn creations. Daily Noon to 3 a.m. 1-800-Lucky, 143 NW 23rd St., Unit 312, Miami; 1-800-lucky.com.
