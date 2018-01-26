Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Weekend: M.I.A. Beer, MadLab Creamery, and Southern Soul Sunday

This weekend, M.I.A. Beer Company pops up at City Works in Doral, Taste of Design returns to the Design District, the Pegasus World Cup takes over Gulfstream Park, and Canvas Miami hosts Southern Soul Sunday.

M.I.A Beer Company Brews and Food at City Works. On Friday, City Works will tap four different M.I.A Beer brews including 3-0-5 Golden Ale, Miami Weiss, Ultra Mix, and Regresa a Mi. Each brew will be paired with a plate of food. Menu highlights include wild mushroom flatbread topped with chili oil, caramelized onions, goat cheese, and lemon truffle oil; smoked barbecue ribs with mascarpone creamed corn, coleslaw, and Idaho thick-cut fries; and raspberry tart with chocolate ganache and powdered sugar. The tapping event will also feature a specialty cocktail called the blueberry yum yum made with Ketel One Vodka and M.I.A's hard seltzer, HRD WTR. 4 p.m. Friday, January 26, at City Works, 3450 NW 83rd Ave., Doral; 786-749-0070; cityworksrestaurant.com.

MadLab Creamery Opens in the Design District. Soraya Kilgore has finally launched her pink-hued palace of ice cream. MadLove Creamery is officially open in the Design District's Palm Court, serving gourmet soft serve, Japanese cheesecake, and house-made chocolate bark. The menu is concise but filled with opportunities to be creative. Soft-serve ice cream serves as a base. Right now, there are three flavors: green matcha, vanilla, and a rich chocolate made with Ecuadorian cacao. A cup or cone is $7.50 and includes one topping and one sauce. Add-ons cost 50 to 75 cents, with over two dozen to choose from. Options range from traditional sprinkles and fresh fruit to cotton candy, edible glitter, and Kilgore's Japanese cheesecake. Want to make your ice cream stand out? Top it with a wisp of cotton candy, hand spun to order. Finish it with a puff of glitter and you're on your way to Instagram fame. 140 NE 39th St., Miami; 312-646-8550; madlabcreamery.com. Daily 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Dewey LoSasso billwisserphoto.com

Taste of Design at the Design District's Paradise Plaza. Dewey LoSasso is one of Miami's most beloved chefs, but what many Miamians don't know is that he's also an accomplished guitarist. The chef will participate in Taste of Design in the Design District's Paradise Plaza on Friday, January 26, from 7:30 to 11:30 p.m. to benefit Miami's Design and Architecture Senior High (DASH). Joining LoSasso (Bill Hansen Luxury Catering) are some of Miami's best culinary names including Brad Kilgore (Alter) and Ralph Pagano (Naked Taco). In addition to food, drink, and music, the evening will feature a silent auction with a rare guitar signed by Tom Petty up for grabs to the highest bidder. 7:30 to 11:30 p.m. Friday, January 26, at Paradise Plaza, 151 NE 41st St., Miami. Tickets cost $100 to $1,000 via dashptsa.com.

EXPAND Caramel mandarin gazpacho Courtesy of Juvia

Brunch Specials at Juvia. Now available during brunch service on Saturday and Sunday, executive pastry chef Gregory Gourreau has added two new fruit- and chocolate-infused desserts to the menu. There's a caramel mandarin gazpacho served with vanilla pear and hibiscus sorbet; and a caramel macadamia almond bar. Juvia's prix-fixe brunch menu is priced at $55 per person and includes bottomless mimosas, bellinis, or prosecco. Desserts are included in the set price, or guests can order them à la carte for $12 each. 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, at Juvia, 1111 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach; 305-763-8272; juviamiami.com.

Photo by Christina Mendenhall

The Riverwalk Chili Cook Off at Esplanade Park. South Florida is rarely hit by bone-chilling temperatures that call for pots of piping-hot soups and stews, but the city's lack of freezing weather won't stop us from celebrating some damn good chili. The Riverwalk Chili Cook Off is back for another year, pitting companies and individuals against one another in a battle to be dubbed Chili King. Pack your heartburn medicine, because for five bucks you can taste every entry and cast a vote for your fave. Noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, January 27, in Esplanade Park, 400 SW Second St., Fort Lauderdale; goriverwalk.com. Admission is free; a tasting package to sample all entries and vote costs $5, and tickets to the 21-and-older VIP Chill Zone cost $40.

Post Malone Courtesy of Republic Records

Pegasus World Cup at Gulfstream Park. Did you know that the richest horse race in the world takes place in Hallandale Beach? It's the Pegasus World Cup, a thoroughbred race at Gulfstream Park. Launched only last year, the race immediately surpassed the Dubai World Cup with a purse of $12 million. You can get up close but not too personal with the four-legged beasts by heading to the new Boulevard Bar at Gulfstream. Boulevard Brewing Co. offers Gulfstream Golden Ale, Tropical Pale Ale, Single Wide IPA, and Tank 7. Start early when doors open at 9 a.m. on race day. Keep an eye out for David Grutman's pop-up LIV experience too, which will feature performances by rappers Post Malone and Ludacris, along with local fusion favorites Spam Allstars. 11 a.m. Saturday, January 27, at Gulfstream Park, 901 S. Federal Hwy., Hallandale Beach; 954-454-7000; gulfstreampark.com. Tickets cost $75 to $750 via pegasusworldcup.com.

Southern Soul Sunday at Canvas. Take advantage of Miami's humid-free weather with Southern Soul Sunday, hosted by the Arts and Entertainment District. Canvas's patio deck will transform into a family-friendly hangout spot complete with a soul food menu, Southern-inspired music performers, and outdoor games. Keep an eye out for food and drink from Unbranded Brewing & BBQ, Box of Chacos, Ms. Cheezious, the Rum Cake Factory, and chef Steven Santana. 1 p.m. Sunday, January 28, at Canvas, 90 NE 17th St., Miami; aedistrictmiami.com. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com.

