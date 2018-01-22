Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: Massimo Bottura, Cooking Class, and Wine Dinners

This week, the Wynwood Yard hosts an interactive cooking class with chef Giorgio Rapicavoli; Stripsteak and Council Oak Steaks & Seafood offer wine-pairing dinners; and Jose Mendin cooks with Italy's Michelin-starred Massimo Bottura.

Cooking Class at the Wynwood Yard. Miami chef Giorgio Rapicavoli, best known for his Chopped win and popular restaurants Glass & Vine and Eating House, will kick off the Wynwood Yard's first Right on Target cooking class Wednesday at 6 p.m. Rapicavoli will teach four easy-to-prepare home recipes, including strawberry gazpacho; blistered corn with crema and cotija cheese; short rib vaca frita; and caramelized bananas topped with coconut ice cream, cashews, and lime. The live demos will be followed by a family-style meal, which will serve Rapicavoli's items. Partially funded by Target Foundation, the cooking class will donate proceeds to the Miami-based Wellness in the Schools, which is committed to ending childhood obesity through nutrition and fitness education. 6 p.m. Wednesday, January 24, at 56 NW 29th St., Miami; 305-351-0366; thewynwoodyard.com. Tickets cost $50 via eventbrite.com.

EXPAND Photo courtesy of StripSteak

Wine Pairing Dinner at Stripsteak. Michael Mina's steakhouse inside the Fontainebleau, Stripsteak, will host sister Napa Valley wineries PlumpJack, Cade, and Odette this Wednesday for a paired meal curated by chef de cuisine William Crandall. At 7 p.m., diners will dive into a three-course dinner hosted by winemaker Danielle Cyrot. Priced at $250 per person, the meal will include Alaskan king crab, dry-aged New York strip, and a trio of cheeses. Seating is limited. 7 p.m. Wednesday, January 24, at 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; fontainebleau.com. Reservations are required; call 877-326-7412.

Chefs Jose Mendin (left) and Massimo Bottura Courtesy of Habitat

Cocktails With Michelin-Starred Massimo Bottura at Habitat. Jose Mendin, leader of the Pubbelly empire, now known as Food Comma Hospitality Group, will kick off his annual Mendin & Friends series with chef Massimo Bottura this Wednesday. The two will host an affordable cocktail event catered to community members, local chefs, and industry vets for $50 a ticket. In Habitat's second-floor lounge, attendees will receive a welcome drink paired with a selection of passed bites curated by Mendin. If your budget allows, return to Habitat for dinner with Bottura the following day for $650 per person. 7 p.m. Wednesday, January 24, at 2395 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-604-6700; habitatmb.com. Tickets cost $50 via exploretock.com.

Dinner With Massimo Bottura at Habitat. Chef Massimo Bottura, who owns the three-Michelin-star Osteria Francescana in Modena, Italy, which has been named the second-best restaurant in the world on theworlds50best.com, will join the Pubbelly Boys' Jose Mendin in the kitchen at Habitat to create a six-course feast. Limited to 100 guests, the collaborative meal between the two chefs will set you back $650. Each course will be paired with a selection of premium Italian wines. The menu has not yet been released. Bottura's two-night event marks the third Mendin & Friends. In the past, gatherings have taken place at Mendin's other local restaurants, such as Pubbelly Noodle Bar in Sunset Harbour, and have included local, national, and international toques. 7 p.m. Thursday, January 25, at 2395 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-604-6700; habitatmb.com. Tickets cost $650 via exploretock.com.

EXPAND Courtesy of Council Oak Steaks & Seafood

Wine-Pairing Dinner at Council Oak Steaks & Seafood. The restaurant inside the Seminole Hard Rock will host Napa Valley winery Duckhorn Vineyards this Thursday for a four-course meal led by chef Brian Doyle. Each course will be paired with selections from the winery, and the dinner will be hosted by Duckhorn Vineyards’ South Florida ambassador, Cary Combine. The evening will kick off at 6:30 p.m. with passed hors d’oeuvres, followed by dinner at 7 p.m. Tickets cost $275 per person, and menu items range from grilled octopus and beef tartare to lamb and steak. All guests will also receive half-bottles of Duckhorn Napa Valley Cabernet and Duckhorn Napa Valley Chardonnay. 6:30 p.m. Thursday, January 25, at 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood; 800-937-0010; seminolehardrockhollywood.com. Reservations are required; call 954-316-2900.

