Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: Scotch Dinner, Free Pizza, and S'mores Cocktails

This week, Brimstone in Doral hosts a Scotch-pairing dinner, Blackbird Ordinary offers free pizza, and the Salty Donut's sticky-bun collab continues.

Scotch-Pairing Dinner at Brimstone Woodfire Grill. Spend Tuesday evening learning about and sipping Scotch during Brimstone's three-course Scotch-paired dinner. The experience includes dinner, a glass of wine, and a champagne toast with dessert. Tickets cost $75 per person, and guests can RSVP via Eventbrite to reserve their seats. Payment will be charged at the restaurant the day of the event. 7 p.m. Tuesday, January 16, at 8300 NW 36th St., Doral; 786-837-8960. Tickets cost $75 via eventbrite.com.

Masi Amarone Dinner at Wynwood Oven. In collaboration with Wine by the Bay, Wynwood Oven will offer its first wine-pairing dinner of 2018. Brand specialist Mauro Maugliani will guide diners through a five-course meal paired with various Italian varietals. Tickets cost $115 per person, and seating is limited. 7 p.m. Tuesday, January 16, at 2085 NW Second Ave., Suite 105, Miami; 305-573-5155. Tickets cost $115 via winebtb.com.

Courtesy of Duffy's

Girl Scouts of Southeast Florida Limited-Time Menu at Duffy's Sports Grill. The Duffy's Foundation is the largest corporate purchaser of Girl Scout Cookies in South Florida. And this year, Duffy's will use 1,500 boxes of the iconic treats to create a limited-time dessert ($3.99) and cocktail ($6). Beginning Monday, January 15, every Duffy's location in Florida will feature s'mores cupcakes and s'mores martinis on the menu. A portion of every sale will benefit Girl Scouts of Southeast Florida. Find your nearest location at duffysmvp.com.

EXPAND Courtesy of Blackbird Ordinary

Local Love Thursdays at Blackbird Ordinary. Brickell bar and lounge Blackbird Ordinary has launched a local's night Thursdays. At 10 p.m., locals can stop by the bar for heart-shaped Neapolitan-style pizza. Supplied by Lone Wolf of Wolfdown Pizza, food is free with a $10 purchase of any cocktail, beer, or wine at the bar. Pizza is available while supplies last. 10 p.m. Thursdays at 729 SW First Ave., Miami; 305-671-3307; blackbirdordinary.com.

Lionfish ceviche Courtesy Whole Foods Market

Whole Foods Dadeland Now Open. Whole Foods Market has upped its food game with the debut of a Dadeland location. The 46,000-square-foot store stocks the usual organic foods, wines, craft beers, and ready-to-eat foods. It also offers a bevy of items from Miami purveyors, a coffee bar, a juice bar on tap, and a gastropub. Customers can shop for favorites such as Zak the Baker, Natalie's Orchid Island Juice Company, and Panther Coffee. In addition, the Allegro coffee bar serves nitro cold brew, and juices on tap can be custom-made at the juice bar. The biggest draw, however, is El Bocadillo. The first in-house gastropub at a Miami-area Whole Foods serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner. In addition to listing burgers and personal pizzas, the menu includes lechón el bocadillo ($15), chicharrones ($7), and lionfish ceviche ($15). 7939 SW 104th St., Miami; 305-969-5800; wholefoodsmarket.com. Open 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

Photo by Donna Irene

Sticky-Bun Doughnut Collab With Knaus Berry Farm at the Salty Donut. The Wynwood-based shop has revived its legendary sticky-bun doughnut in collaboration with Knaus Berry Farm. Drenched in a roasted-pecan/toffee-rum glaze and topped with caramelized pecans, the cinnamon-roll/doughnut mashup ($6) will be available through January 21. And this year, there will be no customer limit; last year, the shop restricted orders to one per person. Stop by for your fix Tuesday through Sunday (the shop is closed Monday) through January 21. Weekdays tend to be quieter, but nothing is off-limits when it comes to the sticky-bun doughnut. Arrive hungry and prepare to wait in line. Through Sunday, January 21, at the Salty Donut, 50 NW 23rd St., Miami; 305-925-8126; saltydonut.com.

