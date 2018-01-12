Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Weekend: Sticky-Bun Doughnuts and Unicorn Ice Cream

This weekend, unicorn ice cream debuts at Taiyaki inside 1-800-Lucky; the Salty Donut revives its legendary sticky-bun doughnut collaboration with Knaus Berry Farm; and Bal Harbour hosts the inaugural Ice Cream We Love Festival.

EXPAND Courtesy of Taiyaki

Unicorn Ice Cream at Taiyaki Inside 1-800-Lucky. Taiyaki, famous for its fish-shaped cones and exotic flavored ice cream, has created the most adorable treat known to mankind: Unicorn ice cream. This magical ice cream cone has been causing a sensation at Taiyaki's flagship shop in New York City for months and now it's coming to Miami. Your choice of soft serve ice cream flavor serves as the unicorn's flowing mane, which is dusted with pastel-colored unicorn sprinkles. Finally, golden ears and a horn are added. The cone is available at Taiyaki at 1-800-Lucky starting Friday for $8. 143 NW 23rd St., Miami; 305-768-9826; 1-800-lucky.com.