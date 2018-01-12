Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Weekend: Sticky-Bun Doughnuts and Unicorn Ice Cream

This weekend, unicorn ice cream debuts at Taiyaki inside 1-800-Lucky; the Salty Donut revives its legendary sticky-bun doughnut collaboration with Knaus Berry Farm; and Bal Harbour hosts the inaugural Ice Cream We Love Festival.
Unicorn Ice Cream at Taiyaki Inside 1-800-Lucky. Taiyaki, famous for its fish-shaped cones and exotic flavored ice cream, has created the most adorable treat known to mankind: Unicorn ice cream. This magical ice cream cone has been causing a sensation at Taiyaki's flagship shop in New York City for months and now it's coming to Miami. Your choice of soft serve ice cream flavor serves as the unicorn's flowing mane, which is dusted with pastel-colored unicorn sprinkles. Finally, golden ears and a horn are added. The cone is available at Taiyaki at 1-800-Lucky starting Friday for $8. 143 NW 23rd St., Miami; 305-768-9826; 1-800-lucky.com.
Sticky-Bun Doughnut at the Salty Donut. The Wynwood doughnut shop will revive its legendary sticky-bun doughnut in collaboration with Knaus Berry Farm. Drenched in a roasted-pecan/toffee-rum glaze and topped with caramelized pecans, the cinnamon-roll/doughnut mashup will be available through January 21. And this year, there will be no customer limit; last year, the shop restricted orders to one per person. Priced at $6 each, these sweet rolls are expected to go fast. In years past, they've sold out every day hours before closing time. Friday, January 12, through Sunday, January 21, at the Salty Donut, 50 NW 23rd St., Miami; 305-925-8126; saltydonut.com.
Ice Cream We Love Festival at Bal Harbour Shops. The open-air luxury retail center will host a curated lineup of ice-cream pop-ups this weekend to benefit UM/Jackson Memorial's Holtz Children’s Hospital. The inaugural event, Ice Cream We Love, will bring together more than a dozen local and national brands, each with a small courtyard booth on the first and second levels of the mall. Participants include Serendipity, Nanndi, Mr. Kream, Jaxson’s, Quality Meats, HipPop’s, Freddo, Dasher & Crank, Mr. Bing, Fireman Derek’s, Sweetness Bakeshop, Sweet Melody, and Le Zoo. Saturday, January 13, and Sunday, January 14, at Bal Harbour Shops, 9700 Collins Ave., Bal Harbour; 305-585-4483; balharbourshops.com. Tickets cost $15 to $90 via icecreamwelove.com.
Gables Chili Fest on Catalonia Avenue. Get this: Gables Chili Fest is a nonprofit endeavor. A bunch of civic, community, and religious organizations join forces to make food to support U.S. veterans at this event each year. The Chili Fest will take place alongside a caja china cooking competition — you know, the box Latinos use to roast whole pigs on Noche Buena. Organizers invite attendees to bring their own chili con carne recipes for tasting to the sounds of live music from a variety of acts. It'll be an excellent reason to eat home-cooked comfort food for a great cause. 11 a.m. Sunday, January 14, at 270 Catalonia Ave., Coral Gables; coralgableschilifest.com. Tickets cost $20.
