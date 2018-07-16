Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: $1 Oysters, McDelivery Day, and Parrilla Con Amigos

This week, Dragonfly offers $1 oysters, the Dutch's guest summer barbecue series continues with Proof Miami's Justin Flit and Ariete's Michael Beltran, Sweet Liberty launches a $29 lobster deal, and McDonald's McDelivery Day returns Thursday.

Marine Day at Dragonfly Izakaya and Fish Market. Celebrate the Japanese holiday Marine Day, also known as Ocean or Sea Day — which commemorates the ocean's bounty and its importance to Japan — with $1 oysters all day at Dragonfly. All day Monday July 16, at Dragonfly, 5241 NW 87th Ave., Doral; 305-222-7447; dragonflyrestaurants.com.

EXPAND Courtesy of the Delano

Parrilla Con Amigos at Leynia. Tuesday night, Leynia's chef de cuisine Guillermo Eleicegui will host a five-course collaboration dinner with Pubbelly's Jose Mendin. This one-night-only dinner is part of the restaurant’s monthly guest chef series, Parrilla Con Amigos (grill with friends). This week, the two will churn out a secret menu of family-style plates paired with select wines. 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 17, at Leynia, 1685 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-674-5752; morganshotelgroup.com. $95 per person. Advance purchase via phone is recommended as seating is limited.

EXPAND Courtesy of Sweet Liberty

Summer Lobster Wednesdays at Sweet Liberty. Wednesday, Sweet Liberty will launch a weekly lobster special for $29. From 7 p.m. until closing, indulge in a full lobster with roasted corn, smoked potato, and corn bread. For an additional $10, add two pieces of chef Michelle Bernstein's fried chicken; or for an additional $19, Sweet Liberty’s signature churasco skirt steak. For dessert, ask for a slice of Fireman Derek's key lime pie at $5 a piece. Launches 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 18 through September, at Sweet Liberty, 237-B 20th St., Miami Beach; 305-763-8217; mysweetliberty.com.

EXPAND Courtesy of the Dutch

Summer Barbecue Series at the Dutch. Wednesday, the Dutch's summer barbecue continues with a Texas-style feast. Led by the Dutch's chefs Mathew Depante and Richard Vaughn and guest chefs Justin Flit of Proof Miami and Michael Beltran of Ariete, expect fresh-off-the-grill items, an array of side dishes, and desserts. 6:30 to 10 p.m. Wednesday, July 18, at the Dutch, 2201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-938-3111; thedutchmiami.com. $40 per person. Advance purchase via phone is recommended as seating is limited. Walk-in guests are also welcome, space permitting.

EXPAND Courtesy of Pubbelly

Fifth-Annual PB Burger Series at Pubbelly Noodle Bar. Jose Mendin's PB Summer Burger Series returns through July, with celebrities, chefs, influencers, and media joining Mendin in the kitchen. Visit the restaurant Wednesday to find out who is responsible for this week's exclusive burger. Burgers are available every day, excluding the weekend, along with the full PB Burger menu, which includes Le Royale with cheese and mofongo-stuffed chicken wings. Wednesday, July 18, at Pubbelly Noodle Bar, 1418 20th St., Miami Beach; 305-532-7555.

McDonald's swag Courtesy of McDonald's

McDonald's McDelivery Day. On Thursday, July 19, as part of McDelivery Day, McDonald's will give out '90s-themed retro goodies to people who order through UberEats. Starting at 10:30 a.m., anyone who orders at least $5 in food through the UberEats app could get a free cell phone case, bandanna, T-shirt, fanny pack, track pants, or even a denim jacket. The prizes are random and available while supplies last during the chain's McDelivery Day promotion. Prizes are only available with UberEats orders and not in stores. Thursday, July 19, from 10:30 a.m. until supplies run out with a minimum $5 food order through UberEats; ubereats.com.