Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Weekend: BrewMiami, Bagel Doughnuts, and Chef Takeovers

This weekend, BrewMiami celebrates local beer, Pubbelly Sushi opens in Aventura, Boulud Sud hosts a Saffron Supper Club dinner, and Ghee's Niven Patel takes over Plant Miami.

Instagram Sensation the Naughty Fork Debuts Savory Bagel Doughnut at Honeybee. Beginning this Friday, February 9 through next Sunday, February 18, Honeybee Doughnuts in South Miami will be stocked with Miami's newest savory doughnut. The salty treat is a collaboration between Instagram sensation the Naughty Fork and Honeybee owner Karen Muirhead. Priced at $4.75, each doughnut is lightly buttered, topped with house-made toasted everything-bagel seasoning, and sliced in half. Then a heap of scallion cream cheese is smeared inside with a rolled slice of smoked salmon and a pinch of chopped chives. Friday, February 9, through Sunday, February 18, at 7388 Red Rd., South Miami; 786-773-2770; honeybeedoughnuts.com. 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 8:30 a.m. to noon Sunday.

Courtesy of the MKTplace

Live Cooking Demo With Richard Ingraham at MKTplace at Goombay Plaza. On Saturday, February 10, swing by the MKTplace at Goombay Plaza for a neighborhood cooking demonstration with celebrity chef and author Richard Ingraham. The Miami native, known for being Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union’s private chef, will showcase a step-by-step cooking tutorial. 2 p.m. Saturday, February 10, at MKTplace at Goombay Plaza, 3685 Grand Ave., Miami; mktplacemiami.com; Admission is free.

Courtesy photo

BrewMiami at Riccardo Silva Stadium. This is a craft beer festival that's organized by staff members from Florida International University and the Miami Brewers Alliance. Its aim is to promote locally made beer and the local beer industry. The festival will also offer local restaurants pairing food with beer. 5 to 10 p.m. at Riccardo Silva Stadium, 11310 SW 17th St., Miami, Florida; 305-348-4263. Tickets cost $30 to $60 via brewmiami.com.

Pubbelly Sushi

Pubbelly Sushi Opens at Aventura Mall. Nine months after debuting a grab-and-go market inside the Aventura Mall, Pubbelly Sushi has moved into a larger and more permanent space within the mall's 350,000 square-foot expanded wing. That means the restaurant will be back to offering tables, chairs, and waitstaff beginning Saturday, February 10 inside a space near Genuine Pizza and CVI.CHE 105, all located within the mall's new outdoor atrium area. 19501 Biscayne Blvd., Suite 936, Miami; 305-690-7710; pubbellysushi.us. Open for lunch and dinner from 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily; happy hour from is daily from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. with a late night happy hour from 10 p.m. until close Thursday through Sunday.

The "It's Complicated" box from the Salty Donut.

Last Chance Pre-Orders for Valentine's Day at the Salty Donut. Pre-order a box of Valentine's Day doughnuts for pick-up on Monday, February 12 at the Salty Donut in Wynwood. There are three different themed boxes, each priced at $18. For couples, opt for a "Gold Hearted" box, which includes two gold-dusted traditional glazed doughnuts and two red-glazed heart-shaped doughnuts filled with French buttercream and cherry. For friends and co-workers, go for a "Hangry" box stuffed with two charcoal-colored heart-shaped brioche doughnuts, and two silver-dusted traditional glazed doughnuts. There's also an "It's Complicated" box which includes one of each: Silver-dusted glazed, gold-dusted glaze, a charcoal heart, and a red-glazed heart. Pre-orders close Saturday night, February 10. 50 NW 23rd St., Miami; 305-925-8126; saltydonut.com.

The Big Poppa cookie-cake sundae.

FattyCakesNY and Mr. Kream Collaborate on Rap-Inspired Cookie-Cake Sundaes. FattyCakesNY, which makes custom-made cookie cakes, has now partnered with Wynood's hip-hop ice-cream parlor, Mr. Kream. Their first collaboration is the Big Poppa, named for the Notorious B.I.G.'s 1994 hit. Priced at $13.50, the treat comes with a choice of two ice-cream flavors, M&M pretzel cookies with a brownie middle, chocolate ganache, salted vanilla buttercream, and sprinkles. 2400 N. Miami Ave., Miami; 786-659-4541; mrkreamwynwood.com.

Boulud Sud dips

Saffron Supper Club at Boulud Sud. Chef Daniel Boulud’s new Mediterranean concept Boulud Sud will host a Saffron Supper Club dinner on Sunday, February 11. Executive chef Clark Bowen will begin with a welcome reception stocked with cocktails and passed canapes, followed by a family-style three-course dinner. Menu highlights include Boulud Sud staples such as chickpea croquettes, lamb flatbread, chicken tagine, and patatas bravas. 6:30 p.m. Sunday, February 11, at Boulud Sud, 255 Biscayne Blvd. Way, Miami; 305-421-8800; bouludsud.com. Tickets cost $65 via eventbrite.com.

Chef Niven Patel Courtesy photo

Ghee’s Niven Patel Chef Takeover at Plant Miami. The Wynwood plant-based restaurant will host Ghee's Niven Patel for an Indian-inspired meal. Patel will takeover the kitchen to create a four-course menu featuring vegetable-forward dishes highlighting various Indian spices. All produce for the exclusive evening will be locally sourced from both Plant Miami’s partner farm, Paradise Farms, as well as Patel’s own backyard farm, Rancho Patel. Curated beverage pairings will highlight local craft beers, biodynamic wines, and organic craft cocktails. 7 p.m. Sunday, February 11, at Plant Miami, 105 NE 24th St., Miami; 305-814-5365; plantmiami.com. Tickets cost $125 via thesacredspacemiami.com.

