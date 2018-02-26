Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: Free Pie, Complimentary Cocktails, and Food Hall Openings

This week, New Orleans' St. Roch Market opens in the Design District, the Wynwood Yard hosts a garden tour with complimentary cocktails, and Henry's Sandwich Station offers free pie to its first 100 customers.

St. Roch Market Opens in Design District. Officially open in the Design District, the market, a sister of the flagship that debuted in New Orleans in 2015, offers a dozen curated food and retail vendors, including a vegan eatery by chef Chloe Coscarelli. Here's everything you need to know about it. 140 NE 39th St., Miami; 786-566-6656; miami.strochmarket.com. Sunday through Thursday 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.

EXPAND Courtesy of the Wynwood Yard

Cocktail in the Garden at Charcoal Garden Bar and Grill. Join chefs Julie Frans and Nicole Votano for an early-evening garden tour at the Wynwood Yard. Learn how to use freshly harvested greens and herbs in your daily cooking as you walk around the Yard's urban garden, which is managed by Little River Cooperative. Then sip a complimentary garden-to-bar cocktail and nosh on a salad made with ingredients straight from the garden. Attendees will also receive a discount card for dinner at the Yard's Charcoal Garden Bar and Grill. 6 p.m. Tuesday, February 27, at Charcoal Garden Bar and Grill, 82 NW 29th St., Miami; 305-351-0366; thewynwoodyard.com. Admission is free.

Courtesy Rabbit Coffee

Grandview Public Market Opens in West Palm. If you find yourself up north, consider a visit to Grandview Public Market, which recently opened in the new District area of West Palm Beach. The first multivendor food hall of its kind in the area, the 14,000-square-foot center includes a melding of eateries, boutiques, fitness studios, and event spaces created from repurposed midcentury warehouses. Styled after places such as New York's Chelsea Market and Atlanta's Krog Street Market, the main attraction is the food hall, where a permanent and rotating selection of local vendors offers guests a number of dining options. Currently, ten independent food vendors serve everything from Thai-style rolled ice cream and ramen to poke and papusas. 1401 Clare Ave., West Palm Beach; 561-771-6100; grandviewpublic.com. Daily 7 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Courtesy of Henry's Sandwich Station

Henry's Sandwich Station Opens With Free Pie. Fort Lauderdale's FAT Village welcomes its first restaurant with the grand opening of Henry's Sandwich Station. The eatery, formerly known as Proper Sandwich Shop, is being launched by JEY Hospitality founder Marc Falsetto, the man behind TacoCraft, PizzaCraft, and Rok:Brgr. The first 100 customers visiting Monday, February 26, receive complimentary slices of the restaurant's homemade pie with the purchase of any menu item. Flavors range from banana cream and strawberry rhubarb to apple crumb and key lime. Supplies are limited. 545 NW First Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-616-5538; henryssandwich.com. Monday through Saturday 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

