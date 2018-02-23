Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Weekend: SOBEWFF 2018 and M.I.A. Beer Co.

This weekend, the South Beach Wine & Food Festival is back in Miami. Official events aside, Nightlife Brewing Company is sponsoring a boozy workout, M.I.A. Beer Co. celebrates its third anniversary, and Ken Oringer and Tony Messina from Boston's Uni take over the Broken Shaker.

South Beach Wine & Food Festival 2018. Lee Schrager has a knack for making the unobtainable a reality, such as turning a fundraising dinner into one of the world's largest food festivals. Now in its 17th year, the South Beach Wine & Food Festival attracts thousands of people to the sands of Miami Beach for nearly a week's worth of wining, dining, and celebrity-spotting. This year, Food Network celebrities such as Emeril Lagasse, Alex Guarnaschelli, Andrew Zimmern, and Geoffrey Zakarian are hosting events. The fest's dinner series also highlights collaborations among Miami's best chefs and international culinary greats. And, of course, the Grand Tasting Village is expected to be a mouthful. Don't forget to vote for New Times' Best Bite on the Beach via bestbiteonthebeach.com, which will crown a winner Saturday and Sunday. Thursday through Sunday at various venues across South Florida; 877-762-3933; sobewff.org. Ticket prices vary by event. See our coverage of SOBEWFF at miaminewtimes.com/restaurants.

Bacardi Presents Walshy Fire's Rum & Bass Beach Party. Come Saturday night, get ready to let loose and set your soul aflame to the irresistible rhythms and beats of Walshy Fire, along with local DJ Irie, at the Bacardi Rum & Bass Beach Party. Rest assured the rum cocktails and bites will flow all night long. Participating restaurants include culinary power couple Janine Booth and Jeff McInnis' Southern-comfort haunt, Root & Bone; Mondrian Caffe; and Fort Lauderdale's Colada Cuban Coffee House & Eatery. For dessert, nosh on local sugar pusher Letty Alvarez's LA Sweetz; you might know her from her appearances on hit shows such as Cupcake Wars and Cake Boss. 9 p.m. to midnight Saturday, February 24, beachside at the Delano, 1 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach. Tickets cost $100 via sobewff.org/bacardi.

EXPAND Courtesy of NIghtlife Brewing

Boozy Bootcamp at Nightlife Brewing Co. Nightlife Brewing Co. has teamed up with local personal trainer Rebecca Ajo to host a boozy bootcamp fitness class Saturday morning. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own water bottles and yoga mats. Following the workout, sip complementary ice-cold beer courtesy of the folks at Nightlife Brewing. 11 a.m. Saturday, February 24, at Nightlife Brewing Company, 1588 NW Seventh St., Miami; 786-787-2337; nightlifebrewingco.com. Tickets cost $15 at the door.

EXPAND M.I.A. Beer Company taproom. Courtesy Julia Rose Photography

M.I.A. Beer Co. Third-Anniversary Celebration. M.I.A. Beer Company, which opened its taproom in January 2015, will throw an anniversary party in Doral February 24 to celebrate three years of pouring fresh, local beer for the community. There will be large quantities of beer to go around, along with cocktails made with gin and vodka. Food from Pepito's Plaza, MasaCraft 305, Box of Chacos, and others will be available for purchase. Music courtesy of DJ Juan Luv (AKA Volksmusik DJ) and Otto Von Schirach will flow. 3 to 10 p.m. Saturday, February 24, at 10400 NW 33rd St., #150, Doral; 305-567-5550; mia.beer. Admission is free.

EXPAND Courtesy of Deliver the Dream

Deliver the Dream’s Seventh-Annual Red Hot White Party in FAT Village. Some of South Florida’s most eligible bachelors and bachelorettes will be auctioned off Saturday evening to benefit Deliver the Dream, a South Florida-based nonprofit that organizes retreats for families experiencing a serious illness or crisis. Among them are Bachelorette contestants Nick Benvenutti and Josiah Graham. Besides the date auction, the event will also offer A Taste of Flagler Village, with unlimited food from Colada and Brass Tap, along with an open bar courtesy of Rhythm & Vine and Breakthru Beverage. 7 p.m. Saturday, February 24, at FAT Village, 521 NW First Ave., Fort Lauderdale. Tickets cost $50 via deliverthedream.org.

EXPAND Courtesy of the Broken Shaker

Shaker Sunday: Uni Barbecue and Aaron Polsky. Uni, a Boston-based restaurant known for sushi, sashimi, and Asian street food, will pop up at the Broken Shaker Sunday afternoon to help cap off this year's South Beach Wine & Food Festival. Out back in the Broken Shaker's charming courtyard, catch Uni chefs/partners Ken Oringer and Tony Messina serving grilled oysters and other casual à la carte seafood items inspired by Uni's umami-packed Japanese menu. The food will be paired with five unique Zacapa rum cocktails crafted by Los Angeles bartender Aaron Polsky. 2 to 7 p.m. Sunday, February 25, at the Broken Shaker, 2727 Indian Creek Dr., Miami Beach; 305-531-2727; freehandhotels.com. Admission is free.

Goya Foods' Swine, Wine & Spirits hosted by Giorgio Rapicavoli at the Biltmore. Closing the activity-filled week is Swine, Wine & Spirits at the Biltmore in Coral Gables. This event is popular among locals because it celebrates Miami's Latin culture and hosts some of the Magic City's most revered chefs as they present inventive pork-centric dishes. This year, they've teamed up with the guys behind the popular blog Spirited Miami to curate cocktail pairings for each dish. "We're looking to bring locals to taste cocktails by locals," Gabriel Urrutia of Spirited Miami says. " We teamed up with Bacardi rums as well as Dewar's to pair some tasty cocktails with some of Miami's best chefs." Toques include Eileen Andrade from Finka Table & Tap, Michael Beltran from Ariete, and Fernando Desa from Goya Foods International. The libations will pay homage to Miami's Cuban community through tasty classics such as the Ocho old-fashioned and moderns such as Audrey Saunders' the Old Cuban — a refreshing, citrusy hybrid of a mojito and a French 75 that will help you wash down all of that delicious pork. 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Sunday, February 25, at the Biltmore Hotel, 1200 Anastasia Ave., Coral Gables; 855-311-6903; biltmorehotel.com. Tickets cost $105 via sobewff.org/latin.

