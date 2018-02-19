Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: $5 Sangria, Free Beer and Paella, and SOBEWFF

This week, the Standard will host a one-night pop-up of a forthcoming restaurant, Tigre Bar & Kitchen; the Betsy will unofficially kick off the 2018 South Beach Wine & Food Festival with free beer and bites; Bulla Gastrobar will celebrate its fifth anniversary with free beer and paella; and Jose Mendin will return with another month of Mendin & Friends, this time with Chilean chef Rodolfo Guzman.

Taste of Tigre at the Standard. Dine like an Argentine this Tuesday at the Standard's one-night pop-up of Tigre Bar & Kitchen, which is expected to open in Miami's Little River neighborhood this May. Hosted by Tigre owner Eduardo Suarez, chef Deborah de Corral, and mixologist Gaston Gonzales, the $65 four-course prix fixe offer cheesy corn croquettes with salsa verde; sweet-potato gnocchi; Malbec-braised short rib; grilled oysters with mezcal lime butter; and a charred fruit dessert finished with whipped mascarpone, citrus sorbet, and almond crumble. An optional wine pairing costs $25 per person. Skip dinner and pop by the bar instead for à la carte cocktails and bites ($10 to $14), including pulled short-rib sliders with chimichurri aioli, and grilled oysters with lime poblano butter. Argentine DJ Richie Hell will spin tunes throughout the evening. 7 and 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, February 20, at the Lido Bayside Grill at the Standard, 40 Island Ave., Miami Beach; 305-673-1717. Tickets cost $65 per person plus $25 for wine pairings via tigre.splashthat.com.

EXPAND Courtesy of Bulla Gastrobar

Fifth Anniversary at Bulla Gastrobar. It's been five years since Bulla opened in Coral Gables. Celebrate at the restaurant Tuesday with all-day $5 red sangria. There will also be complimentary paella tastings and live music by guitarist Sol Ruiz on the terrace beginning at 5 p.m. All day Tuesday, February 20, at Bulla Gastrobar, 2500 Ponce de Leon Blvd., Coral Gables. Admission is free; RSVP via Facebook.

The Betsy Hotel Courtesy of the Betsy Hotel

Unofficial SOBEWFF Kickoff at the Betsy. Gear up for the 2018 South Beach Wine & Food Festival, which begins this Wednesday, with beer and bites hosted by the Miami food blog MIAbites. There will be complimentary beer provided by Nightlife Brewery and bites by LT Steak & Seafood. Admission is free with RSVP. 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, February 20, at the Betsy, 1440 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach; 305-531-6100. RSVP via eventbrite.com.

Mendin & Friends at Habitat. This month, chef Rodolfo Guzman, owner of Boragó in Chile, which has been ranked among the World's 50 Best Restaurants, will join Habitat's Jose Mendin for a two-night event Tuesday and Wednesday. Join the pair for an intimate cocktail reception ($50 per person) including a welcome drink, an array of passed bites, and a signing of Boragó, Guzman’s personal collection of fascinating narratives about Chilean geography and ingredients. The book, available for purchase at the reception, displays sketches of some of Guzman’s dishes and outlines of his creative processes. Wednesday, Guzman and Mendin will collaborate on a multicourse dinner paired with select wines ($350 per person). 8 p.m. Tuesday, February 21, and 7 p.m. Wednesday, February 22, at Habitat at the 1 Hotel South Beach, 2395 Collins Ave., Miami Beach. Tickets cost $50 to $350 via exploretock.com.

EXPAND Courtesy of the Wynwood Yard

Analog Nights at Charcoal at the Wynwood Yard. Wednesday night, take a break from your phone with simple food and family-style conversation at Charcoal. In addition to Charcoal's regular menu, Analog Night will offer family-size portions of grilled Proper sausages, pork belly slow-roasted in a Josper oven, and pork shoulder served with beer-braised sauerkraut, tiny potatoes with grainy Dijon mustard, garden greens, and Parmesan-crusted Yukon potato purée. Swap out meat for lemon-and-olive-oil-roasted Faroe Island salmon, whose portion is large enough for a table to share. For dessert, nibble on brioche pudding topped with caramel sauce and vanilla bean ice cream, also served family-style. Before dinner, store your phone inside a designated box near your table. If you keep your device parked for the night, you'll receive a complimentary chocolate torte topped with vanilla crème anglaise and almond crumble. 5 to 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, February 21, at Charcoal at the Wynwood Yard, 82 NW 29th St., Miami; 786-646-2998. Reservations are required via charcoalmiami.com.

EXPAND Courtesy of Zucca

Happy Hour With Pitbull's Voli 305 Vodka at Zucca. Sip Pitbull's Voli 305 vodka, made from Florida-grown corn and distilled locally, at Zucca in Coral Gables this Wednesday. Drinks using the vodka with be half off, as will a selection of appetizers. A special Miami-inspired cocktail will be made with Voli 305, ginger beer, and a splash of guava purée. 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, February 21, at Zucca, 162 Alcazar Ave., Coral Gables; 786-580-3731; hotelstmichel.com/restaurant. Admission is free.

