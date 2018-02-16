Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Weekend: Asian Night Bazaar, Rosé Sundays, and Miami's Best Sandwich

This weekend, Succulent Bite hosts a boozy event at the Betsy, the Setai offers the Asian Night Bazaar, the St. Regis debuts Rosé Sundays, and the Gay8 Festival presents a sandwich competition hosted by Burger Beast.

Friday Feels With Succulent Bite at the Betsy Hotel. In the outdoor atrium of the Betsy, Nico Arboleda, who runs the wildly popular Instagram account Succulent Bite, will host a Friday soiree sponsored by Bacardi. Guests will receive two complimentary drinks upon arrival. Entry is free before 7 p.m. with RSVP and $10 after 7. Food will be available for purchase, and all guests will be given $5 off a pizza at the Alley with their wristbands. 5:30 p.m. Friday, February 16, at the Betsy, 1433 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-531-6100; thebetsyhotel.com. Admission is free before 7 p.m. with RSVP via eventbrite.com.

Asian Night Bazaar at the Setai. To celebrate Chinese New Year, the Setai will host Asian Night Bazaar this Friday. The hotel's courtyard will be transformed into an Asian-themed marketplace decorated in a sea of crimson. Numerous food stations will be stocked with Jaya's pan-Asian cuisine, from bao buns to dumplings and skewers. For $45 per person, guests can sample food from each station and will receive a welcome cocktail plus an additional drink later. Entertainment will include a DJ and performers such as fire dancers and contortionists. 7:30 p.m. Friday, February 16, at the Setai, 2001 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 855-923-7899; thesetaihotel.com. Tickets cost $45.

EXPAND Courtesy of Raw Juce

Yoga and Juice at Raw Juce Brickell. Saturday, enjoy a complimentary yoga class in the courtyard at Raw Juce Brickell. Afterward, sip free juice courtesy of the shop. 10 a.m. Saturday, February 17, at Raw Juce Brickell, 900 S. Miami Ave., #139, Miami; 305-677-3160; rawjuce.com. Admission is free.

Courtesy of J. Wakefield

WakeFest Invitational. Saturday, Jonathan Wakefield will host more than 100 indie craft breweries at his WakeFest Invitational. Your task: Sample as many as you can before your Uber picks you up for the ride home. Noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, February 17, at Mana Wynwood, 318 NW 23rd St., Miami; 305-573-0371; manawynwood.com. Tickets cost $60 to $350 via jwakefieldbrewing.com.

Courtesy of Veza Sur

Carnaval de Veza Sur. Wynwood brewery Veza Sur will host its inaugural Carnaval celebration Saturday evening. Complete with Brazilian samba dancers and Colombian cumbia dancers, the event will also include Latin American bites and tons of fresh beer. 5 p.m. Saturday, February 17, at Veza Sur, 55 NW 25th St., Miami; 786-362-6300; vezasur.com. Admission is free.

EXPAND Courtesy of the St. Regis Bal Harbour

Rosé Sunday at the St. Regis Bal Harbour. Sunday, the St. Regis Bal Harbour will host a boozy brunch. Rosé Sunday includes a long list of bottomless rosé wines, champagnes, and the signature St. Regis cocktail and bloody mary. The menu was crafted by executive chef Franck Steigerwald and includes a host of options, including dry-aged roast prime rib, king crab legs, oysters, caviar, and even a colossal macaron display. 11 a.m. Sunday, February 18, at St. Regis Bal Harbour, 9703 Collins Ave., Bal Harbour; 305-993-3300; stregisbalharbour.com. Tickets cost $95 for adults and $45 for children.

Courtesy of Doce Provisions

Miami's Best Sandwich Competition at the Gay8 Festival. The one-day street fest, which offers the Latino LGBTQ community music, food, film, and art, will also present Miami's Best Sandwich Competition, hosted by Burger Beast. A panel of judges will select the best from 11 restaurants, such as BreadMan, Sergio's, Doce Provisions, and Cuban Guys. In addition to competing, the restaurants will sell their sandwiches to the public. 11 a.m. Sunday, February 18, at 1575 SW Eighth St., Miami; gay8festival.com. Admission is free.

